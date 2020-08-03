We believe the company has demonstrated a strong ability to navigate in tough conditions and remain bullish on HBI.

Hanesbrands (HBI) caught the market by surprise after posting impressive second-quarter results. The company recorded $1.74B in sales for the quarter, down just 1.1% compared to the prior-year period, beating analyst's expectations by $570M. GAAP EPS also came in strong at $0.46, beating estimates by $0.51.

The big revenue beat came from the production of PPE masks and gowns, which recorded sales of $750M for the quarter, the majority of which came from U.S government contracts. We believe the market missed, or heavily discounted the announcement of this new business line in their press release back in April. We know we did and didn't pay too much attention to the announcement. We also never thought it would become a huge volume driver for the company. In such press release, the company issued the following statement:

Hanesbrands is part of a consortium of apparel makers that are converting production capacity to the making of reusable and washable all-cotton 3-ply face masks for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Of the more than 320 million masks the company expects to make, approximately 10 million have been delivered and the company is ramping production to make approximately 40 million per week. - press release

When the press release came out, the stock price didn't budge, which we take as a sign of skepticism by the market to this new initiative. Today, however, things have changed and there are many positives to take from this new venture, starting with management expectations of $200M to $300M on an annualized basis from the sale of PPE masks and gowns. The company believes this new business line is sustainable.

With shares currently trading at $14, HBI has bounced back from the market sell-off in March. From a valuation point of view, HBI is trading at a forward sales multiple of 1.38x, slightly below its 5-year average of 1.7x.

Since we last wrote about the company, shares have surpassed our target price of $13 based on our bull case scenario. Regardless, we are keeping our bullish opinion on the company and now estimate a fair value for HBI of $21 per share.

Solid Second Quarter was driven by PPE and online expansion

HBI's second-quarter highlight was the introduction of PPE masks and gowns as a new business line. As stated before, PPE achieved revenues of $705M and was responsible for turning around a weak quarter hit by COVID-19 disruptions. Without PPE sales, the company would have reported a decline in Apparel revenue of 40%. However, even then, management states that core apparel revenue was ahead of expectations, accounting for "more than half of the upside in the quarter relative to our base case scenario".

By segments, not counting PPE, U.S Innerwear sales dropped approximately 27%, with Basics (underwear) down 18% and Innerwear (bras, shapewear) down 52%. These results were better than expected by management as mid-tier and department stores opened their doors. U.S activewear revenues declined by 52% over the prior-year period and margins in the segment were depressed due to deleveraging and steady marketing spend on key brand Champion.

Consolidated operating margins increase by 90 basis points to 13.9% compared to the prior-year period. However, due to high volumes from PPE masks, their Innerwear segment operating margin increased 578 basis points to 27.8% from 22% in the prior period, highlighting the degree of operating leverage within the business and benefitting from cost-related measures taken in the prior quarter.

The rise of PPE demand is understandable under the current environment. More businesses are requiring masks to be used on their premises. There is still some skepticism as to whether the production of masks is a sustainable business line. During the conference call, management said the following comments regarding the long-term sustainability of the segment:

On the PPE business, we believe that there's a permanent - as consumer behavior change here that's going to last for some time. Certainly, as we've been first mandated to wear mask in most states as part of the pandemic, and we believe this will go on for, the wearing of masks for some period of time. As I noted in my earlier comments, that certainly would be what our consumer business in mask represents, and we expect it to be over $150 million in the year. We expect that it could be a $200 million to $300 million business on an annualized basis going forward. - Q2 call

Whether the use of masks would signal a change in consumer behavior is yet to be seen. That said, the company is taking full advantage of their manufacturing capabilities to adapt to a changing environment.

Management made it clear that there were no significant investments made to modify manufacturing lines. In fact, the company said that producing masks is like producing underwear products:

We make them alongside in the same facilities, and we can certainly support that going forward. This is not a capital-intensive move on our part. - Q2 call

So even if consumer behavior changes again, the company can easily switch back to its "core" business lines without any disruptions.

Until now, the sale of PPE was attributed to their government contacts. HBI has recently launched its consumer PPE masks in retail channels and expects to generate $150M in incremental revenue.

The company also saw robust growth in its global online business, as store closures made consumers find their brands online. Online sales for their second quarter were up more than 70% for the quarter and represented over 30% of total sales. The online store for Champion saw growth of 200%. Management stated that online growth can be supported at current asset levels with plenty of distribution space available.

Strong POS trends lead the way to a better second half

While the company didn't provide investors with guidance for the rest of 2020, they mentioned strong POS growth across all segments, with trends improving sequentially on a month to month basis across all geographies, as economies started reopening. Their Basics and Champion segments saw POS growth exceeding pre-COVID levels. Basics is experiencing strong momentum, with mid-teens POS growth and 3% of market share gains:

Our POS did ramp nicely through Q2, as we commented, Basics first and Intimates following. There's a clear indication that our innovations are working. And certainly, we did see nice POS trends, and we've seen those continue into July. I would say that an important achievement during that period of time is in the large retailer. We completed the placement - the replacement of their underwear department, and we captured space there and we've seen nice performance as that's come through the placement. I would say, overall, we gained 300 basis points of share in Basics, and it was across a number of areas. - Q2 Call

With that said, management believes there are still empty pockets in inventory from their retail customers that they can fill in, especially within their Basics segment. The company is ramping up production to match with current demand.

The Bottom Line

HBI ended its second quarter on solid footing. In their conference call, the company emphasized the $65M of operating cashflow the business generated during the quarter, $40M better than last year. We believe a good highlight from their Q2 call summarizing their expectations for their second half to be the following:

Absent any rollbacks of store reopenings, we expect year-over-year revenue trends in our Apparel business to improve sequentially in the second half. Our core brands are healthy. We are gaining market share. Point-of-sale trends remain strong. We believe the positive underlying trends in our business, both prior to and during the pandemic, positions us for growth in a post pandemic environment. -Q2 call

The company also ended its second quarter with $1.8B in liquidity, giving them plenty of capital to maneuver through the cycle. At this point, we believe the dividend is safe.

Source: author estimates

We believe a fair value multiple on an EV/Sales basis for HBI is 1.76x based on the variables listed on the table above. We estimate HBI fair value at $21 per share, giving us a potential upside of 50%.

Like management said, absent store reclosures, strong POS growth points to a marginally better second half. We believe the company has demonstrated a strong ability to navigate in tough conditions and remain bullish on HBI.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.