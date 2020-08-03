Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: July 26, 2020

21 out of 23 CEF sectors positive on price and 23 out of 23 sectors positive on NAV last week.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, July 24th , 2020.

Weekly performance roundup

21 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (up from 17 last week) and the average price return was +1.41% (up from +0.55% last week). The lead gainer was Commodities (+12.60%), followed by Preferreds (+2.76%) and MLPs (+2.32%), while the weakest sectors by Price were Asia Equity (-0.39%), and followed by Real Estate (-0.21%).

23 out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 21 last week), while the average NAV return was +2.41% (up from +1.35% last week). The top sectors by NAV were Commodities (+11.35%), Senior Loans (+6.57%) and MLPs (+4.63%). The weakest sectors by NAV was Real Estate (+0.21%) , Asia Equity (+0.55%) and Single-state Munis (+0.79%).

There were only three premium sectors this week, the leader was Preferreds (+2.30%), while the sector with the highest discount is MLPs (-22.80%). The average sector discount is -8.33% (down from -8.14% last week).

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Investment Grade (+0.18%), Senior Loans (-2.95%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was -0.75% (down from -0.57% last week).

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Taxable Munis (+0.60), followed by Commodities (+0.54). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score was MLPs (-1.88), followed by Emerging Market Income (-1.42). The average z-score is -0.58 (down from -0.54 last week).

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (15.88%), Global Allocation (11.37%), Limited Duration (9.67%), Real Estate (9.24%) and Multisector Income (9.21%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +7.58% (down from +7.59%last week).

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Eagle Point Credit Company LLC (ECC) -11.95% 13.04% -0.54% -0.5 3.81% 15.15% Eagle Point Income Co Inc (EIC) -11.84% 7.55% -9.76% -0.7 -7.36% 9.61% Gabelli Equity (GAB) -9.32% 12.12% 1.23% -1.3 -1.59% 7.47% Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) -8.30% 7.89% 87.78% 1.9 1.00% 5.47% DNP Select Income (DNP) -7.60% 7.14% 20.35% -0.4 -1.71% 4.51% OFS Credit Company Inc (OCCI) -7.22% 23.74% -20.08% -1.1 -5.81% 3.80% Nuveen Credit Opp 2022 Target Term (JCO) -6.24% 7.03% -1.60% -1.6 -3.72% 2.39% First Trust Spec Finance & Fincl Opp (FGB) -6.08% 18.31% 6.12% -0.1 -2.26% 3.35% Wells Fargo Util & High In (ERH) -5.98% 7.29% 7.55% 0.1 0.46% 6.38% JHancock Financial Opportunities (BTO) -5.88% 10.35% 1.87% 0.2 -1.39% 11.85%

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) 5.04% 1.86% -2.54% 1.3 11.40% 5.65% Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income (PFD) 4.67% 6.21% 11.80% 0.8 7.03% 2.59% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) 4.36% 0.09% -12.85% 2.0 17.29% 6.80% Western Asset Invstm Grd Dfnd Opp Tr Inc (IGI) 4.27% 3.72% 4.81% 1.1 6.12% 1.82% BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ) 3.77% 5.25% -6.00% 0.0 4.19% 0.04% Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income (EOI) 3.59% 7.18% -1.38% 0.2 4.09% 1.26% Liberty All-Star Growth (ASG) 3.53% 7.39% 6.83% 1.6 2.62% -0.75% Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (SPPP) 3.30% % -0.88% 1.2 14.75% 10.40% Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) 3.23% 12.98% -3.00% 2.8 4.69% 1.21% Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (WIA) 3.04% 2.81% -8.03% 1.7 5.18% 1.71%

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NTG) -86.8% 2.35 0.31 7.18% -24.30% -1.8 407% 7/8/2020 7/23/2020 Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG) -81.0% 1.58 0.3 7.25% -25.67% -1.6 274% 7/8/2020 7/23/2020 THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (FSLF) -20.0% 0.1 0.08 8.07% -14.58% -0.8 120% 7/14/2020 7/22/2020 Invesco Senior Income (VVR) -16.7% 0.024 0.02 6.96% -17.46% -1.3 129% 7/1/2020 7/14/2020 First Trust Senior FR 2022 Target Term (FIV) -12.3% 0.0203 0.0178 2.52% -6.62% -0.2 209% 7/20/2020 8/3/2020

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date MFSÂ® Government Markets Inc (MGF) 0.2% 0.02923 0.02928 7.43% -2.87% 0.9 29% 7/1/2020 7/14/2020 MFSÂ® Intermediate Income (MIN) 1.1% 0.02822 0.02854 8.87% -4.22% 1.2 28% 7/1/2020 7/14/2020 Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate (EFR) 1.6% 0.064 0.065 6.88% -14.56% -1.0 105% 7/1/2020 7/23/2020 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income (EFT) 1.8% 0.056 0.057 5.91% -14.16% -0.9 110% 7/1/2020 7/23/2020 Delaware Enhanced Global Div and Inc (DEX) 2.9% 0.0485 0.0499 7.10% -14.07% -0.9 55% 7/7/2020 7/16/2020 Delaware Investments Dividend & Income (DDF) 3.3% 0.0509 0.0526 7.48% -4.42% -1.6 35% 7/7/2020 7/16/2020 MFSÂ® Charter Income (MCR) 3.5% 0.05581 0.05774 8.31% -5.55% 0.6 52% 7/1/2020 7/14/2020 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) 3.8% 0.0736 0.0764 10.71% -7.66% -0.2 59% 7/21/2020 7/30/2020 Eaton Vance Senior Income (EVF) 3.8% 0.026 0.027 5.88% -12.40% -0.2 132% 7/1/2020 7/10/2020 MFS Special Value (MFV) 4.0% 0.0415 0.04314 9.60% 2.67% -0.7 28% 7/1/2020 7/14/2020 MFS Multimarket Income (MMT) 4.7% 0.03892 0.04074 8.62% -9.57% -1.0 59% 7/1/2020 7/14/2020 MFSÂ® Intermediate High Income (CIF) 4.7% 0.01787 0.01871 10.07% -7.85% -1.2 61% 7/1/2020 7/14/2020 Templeton Emerg Mkts Income (TEI) 7.4% 0.0471 0.0506 7.97% -15.80% -1.4 94% 7/1/2020 7/14/2020 EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) 8.8% 0.057 0.062 5.27% -8.96% 0.1 103% 7/1/2020 7/23/2020 Liberty All-Star Equity (USA) 14.3% 0.14 0.16 10.96% -6.86% -1.0 2% 7/13/2020 7/23/2020 Templeton Global Income (GIM) 16.5% 0.0133 0.0155 3.42% -12.54% -0.3 185% 7/1/2020 7/14/2020 Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund (NMCO) 18.1% 0.0525 0.062 5.77% -0.73% 0% 7/1/2020 7/14/2020 Liberty All-Star Growth (ASG) 18.2% 0.11 0.13 7.39% 6.83% 1.6 -2% 7/13/2020 7/23/2020

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

Macro/market section

Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: Investor Concerns Remain. Relax, This Is Still A Bull Market (Jul. 25)

Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: Time To Look Under The Hood (Jul. 26)

Lance Roberts presents MacroView: Navigating The Tech Bubble And Living To Tell About It (Jul. 25)

Commentary

Last week was very bullish for asset prices and all 23 CEF sectors that we track saw increases on a NAV basis.

The first news to comment on is that Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund's (DSE) vote to liquidate failed to gather enough shareholder votes to pass. This result led to the shares catering immediately as the proposed liquidation was the only thing that tethered the share price near to the NAV. At at a -16.36% discount, there may be further downside to go as most MLP CEFs are trading in the -25% range.

------------------------------------

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc. (KMF) announced that its board has approved a change in the fund's investment strategy, changing from midstream energy to a mix of lower carbon and renewable energy infrastructure and utilities. The rationale for this was the changing trends in the energy landscape, as the old reliances on fossil fuels are being phased out. While I'm skeptical that oil is going to be completely replaced in the next decades, I think this shift may be good for shareholders given this is where the growth in the sector is expected to be. This is a similar strategy change to Cushing NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (SZC) which Nick profiled for us here: SZC: Revamped Fund. The fund's current discount of -26.83% is very attractive in its own right, eve though there is no guarantee that the discount would contract upon the strategy shift. We may consider adding KMF back to our Tactical Income-100 portfolio sometime in the future. After the change is complete on September 30, 2020, the fund will be renamed as the "Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure".

------------------------------------

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) and Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (ASG) have seen distribution increases of +14.3% and +18.2% this month. Remember, these funds payout a certain percentage of their NAV each quarter so distributions will rise and fall with NAV. And they have been rising last quarter which explains the increased distribution level.

------------------------------------

On the topic of distribution increases, the Flaherty & Crumrine funds just announced increases in their monthly distribution for August, which represents the second increase this year.

August September October (PFD) $0.086 $0.086 $0.086 (PFO) $0.068 $0.068 $0.068 (FFC) $0.129 $0.129 $0.129 (FLC) $0.132 $0.132 $0.132 (DFP) $0.165 $0.165 $0.165 Payment Date August 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 October 30, 2020 Record Date August 24, 2020 September 23, 2020 October 23, 2020 Ex-Dividend Date August 21, 2020 September 22, 2020 October 22, 2020

Each of these new dividends represents an increase from July’s dividend of +10.3% for PFD, +7.1% for PFO, +9.3% for FFC, +9.1% for FLC and +9.6% for DFP. As explained in the press release, this was due to decreased interest expenses allowing more of the earnings to be passed to shareholders.

R. Eric Chadwick, Chairman of the Board of each fund, said “In response to COVID-19, the Federal Reserve has taken unprecedented steps to improve financial conditions, and the fed funds target rate remains at 0-0.25%. This move lower in all short-term rates has caused leverage expense to decline from an average of about 3.1% in 2019 to about 1.0% most recently, while leverage balances have remained unchanged. As a result, like our last dividend increase for May, we have adjusted dividend rates higher to better reflect projected annual net income available for distribution to common shareholders. While we recognize that the risks and impact of the pandemic are unknown, we nonetheless remain cautiously optimistic on the preferred and contingent capital securities markets, especially from the viewpoint of long-term income investors.”

We own FLC in both our Income Generator and Taxable Income portfolios.

------------------------------------

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) announced the results for its third and final tender offer for 5% of shares, which expired last week. The pro-ration factor was 15.70%, meaning that under one-third of EIM shareholders submitted their shares for tender, making it a better result for those that did. This is especially because the fund did not suffer a dramatic drop in share price (due to discount widening) when the tender offer expired, which is something that has occurred with other funds before. At a purchase price of $13.93, shareholders are looking at a nice gain of 67 cents per share (+3.48%) for the 15.70% shares that are accepted. We own EIM in our Taxable Income portfolio which we will consider to have fully subscribed to.

------------------------------------

Finally, First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) has been shedding premium lately, losing -6.08% in valuation last week and currently sits at a premium of +5.43%. We suggested rotating out of FGB for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD) in April, and even though the fund did not cut its distribution as we expected, our recommendation was still highly successful based on valuation reversion alone. Over +20% alpha was generated in only 3 months, corresponding to over 1 year's worth of distributions from FGB! Remember, valuation matters when buying CEFs!

