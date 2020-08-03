My last view on Microsoft (MSFT) was on the final day of March as I concluded that the company was performing in all environments all while the situation for the economy and market was still highly uncertain.

In March, I noted that Microsoft was not hit hard during the Covid-19 induced sell-off, in part because the company has a strong balance sheet (including a huge net cash position). Moreover, the company has a few business segments which actually benefit from the trend that people set to work more from their homes instead of solely relying on their office.

While I have been a great admirer of the diversification and positioning of the company, it has been the valuation multiple inflation over time which made me hesitant to jump aboard. The great diversification makes it almost a bond-equivalent investment. Due to the significant yield premium over risk-free, shares look compelling, yet I was not inclined to buy them.

The Thesis

Amidst the outbreak of Covid-19, I noted that Microsoft might see a bump from the outbreak as white-collar staff across the globe started to work from home, requiring more tools provided by the company, not just Office 365 products. Workers furthermore ordered Surface notebooks and used more software including cloud-based solutions, Skype and Microsoft Teams, among others.

These would be the silver linings as the company undoubtedly would take a hit at other business units, as it has a great balance sheet which it can take advantage of in this environment, which it actually did in March when it acquired Affirmed Networks, a cloud-native mobile network solution provider in a deal reported at little over a billion.

The company reported some very impressive metrics on some of its business lines in the first weeks after the Covid-19 outbreak. Microsoft Teams reported a 12 million increase in daily active users for this service in the time frame of just two weeks. That is a huge number with prices starting at $5 per user a month just to get started, resulting in some real operating momentum.

In January of the year, the company reported second-quarter sales with revenues up 14% to $36.9 billion. With revenues trending at $150 billion a year, the incremental growth of Teams and other segments is perhaps not meaningful, yet many companies would be jealous to have some businesses which enjoy real operating momentum at this time.

With net cash of $64 billion translating into $8 per share, that explained about 5% of the share value of $150 at the time, but moreover insulates the company from financial and leverage stress. Shares were down from a high of $190 in February to $150 by the end of March, down 20% from the highs and massively outperformed the market at large. At the time, I pegged earnings at $5.50-$6.00 per share, and with operating assets trading at $140 per share, earnings multiples at 23-25 times anticipated earnings translated into a premium valuation to the market.

A Solid End To 2020

Microsoft reported strong results for the final quarter of the year. Revenues rose by 13% to $38.0 billion for the quarter in which Covid-19 was in full swing, with growth in line with that reported for the entire year. The company breaks out its operating performance across 14 business units which basically are all thriving (notably Dynamics 365, Azure, Xbox and Surface) with search advertising being the only unit which reported a decline in sales; 18% to be more precise.

For the year revenues rose from $126 billion to $143 billion as GAAP operating profits rose by $10 billion to $53 billion, although the increase in fourth-quarter operating earnings was "limited" to a billion on an annual basis as the company took a near half a billion charge on the closure of physical stores. Full-year net earnings only rose from $39 billion to $44 billion with the earnings growth being limited by the tax bill doubling, as GAAP earnings rose from $5.06 per share to $5.76 per share. Furthermore, net cash balances have risen to $73 billion, equal to $10 per share!

Hard to believe yet with shares trading at $150 at the end of the first quarter, they have seen a stellar rally, having risen 40% in the time period of just four months. They've hit a high of $215 per share, before now trading at $205 per share. Adjusting for $10 per share in net cash, valuations have risen to 33 times earnings reported in 2020.

What Now?

With shares trading at just a 3% earnings yield based on the performance over the past year, expectations are sky-high, yet given the current levels of interest rate, everything seems almost possible these days. After all, Treasury yields have fallen to fresh lows around 50 basis points by now.

Nonetheless, earnings multiples have risen from 23 to 33 times in the time frame of just four months. This means that expectations have been running a bit high, too high if you ask me as the net impact of Covid-19 on Microsoft seems to be largely neutral. At best, we have seen just a small acceleration of the reported growth rates, but nothing to justify the current move given the valuation. That said investors should look forward to earnings growth this year because the company will lengthen the useful life of servers and network equipment assets, adding an estimated $2.7 billion in operating earnings this year.

Reality is that the sound positioning and diversification of activities result in Microsoft remaining a long-term growth thesis, and while this provides great piece of mind, and the premium of the earnings yield still being significant compared to risk-free rates, I am cautious. Absent of a major increase in interest rates, an investment can arguably be justified, yet Microsoft seems far from the best alternative in this environment.

Hence, I continue to approach Microsoft with a constructive approach, yet find the current risk-reward far from compelling enough to hold the shares here, let alone to chase the shares after this big move higher. Recent rumors about a pending deal with TikTok, even at a $30-$50 billion valuation, hardly would have an impact on the investment thesis as the current enterprise value stands around $1.5 trillion. As such, this potential deal, even at a multi-billion price tag, would be equivalent to just 2-3% of the current valuation.

