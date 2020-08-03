QIWI could lose a substantial part of its earnings due to the newly adopted law and this may lead to the significant decline of its share price.

The adoption of a law on bookmaking may threaten the company’s business and be the reason why the shareholders tried to sell their shares.

A failed attempt to provide SPO signifies some core problems in problems in the company’s business and suggests that institutional investors do not want to buy QIWI shares.

QIWI is an instant payment operator that allows sellers to accept payments through virtual wallets. The company also manages a chain of payment kiosks and terminals. QIWI is a leading provider of payment services in Russia and CIS, its payment network includes over 20 mln wallets and virtual cards, as well as almost 150,000 terminals and kiosks. Nevertheless, the factors stated above may look alarming and be the reasons not to invest in QIWI in the proximate future.

SPO

News came in on July 21 of a potential sale of a stake in QIWI by its founders Sergey Solonin (Chairman of BoD) and Boris Kim (CEO), as well as by Otkritie bank as part of an SPO on Nasdaq. They wanted to sell a 10.6% stake in the company with the market price of USD 130 mln.

However, this attempt was not successful. After the news was announced, QIWI stock dropped more than 10%, and the insiders decided to cancel their plans “due to market conditions”.

Despite this development, the attempt and the management intent are still negative indicators for the company and may be hint at forward business concerns.

Bookmaking legislation

The state Duma adopted a law on second and third readings that toughens bookmaking business conditions. Bookmaking companies will be able to accept bets only on sports events and will not be able to hold dormant licenses. Their clients will be able to make bets only on the outcome of official sports events (not on amateur competitions and cybersports), totalizators will be available to make bets on horse racing only. In addition, the companies will have to obtain a bank guarantee for over RUB 500 mln and make special purpose allocations from bets on Russian and foreign sports events.

Experts estimate that bookmaking companies may lose up to 40% of their income due to the ban of bets on non-sporting events. Consequently, companies that process payments of their clients, such as QIWI, will also face a profit reduction. For instance, Bingoboom, QIWI’s client, is one of the bookmaking companies that will suffer the biggest loss from the new law.

The second problem of bookmaking companies caused by this law is related to dormant licenses. Now it is significantly easier to buy the existing license than to register a new one, because a company can have a license without running its business and accepting bets. In this case, the license is called dormant. In addition, dormant licenses allow companies to have more time to start operating after getting a license, for instance, for advertising.

If dormant licenses are prohibited, due to the law bookmaking brands will have to start accepting bets immediately after obtaining the license, and they will have little time to obtain a bank guarantee. This made lead to the fact that major brands are not likely to be interested in starting to operate on the Russian market.

Qiwi’s earnings

Source: company data

Payment services account for 78% of QIWI’s revenue, while the betting business makes up 21.6% of 2019 turnover. As commissions are 3 times higher than those charged in case of standard transfers, earnings from betting is 50% of the company’s total earnings. Notably, income from the transfer of payments to bookmaking companies was 35-40% of QIWI’s total revenue in 2018. The company’s revenue may halve as a result of new restrictions.

Lower earnings of bookmaking companies and the ban on all dormant licenses threatens the existence of self-regulated organization Bookmaking Business Association (Bingboom is a member of the entity), as each self-regulated organization requires more than 10 licenses. This means it will be hard for QIWI to find a solution to stop the revenue decline, as other bookmaking companies are members of a different self-regulated organization, and QIWI does not process its payments.

Conclusion

These are the reasons why the insiders tried to shed the stock. Unsurprisingly, they could not find strategic investors in this project and sell their stock on the open market. While QIWI stock price returned to the previous level as the SPO was cancelled, there are still factors that could have a negative impact on the company. The fact that the company’s management attempted to get rid of the stake in the company, but have so far failed to do it, is concerning.

As the company’s net income and revenue will potentially fall at least 30-40% due to the adoption of the new law, if P/E remains at around 11.5x, QIWI’s stock may fall to USD 13.16.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.