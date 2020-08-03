This article compares dividend profiles and fundamental metrics of these two tobacco large caps.

Written by Robert Kovacs

Tobacco stocks have long been a staple of dividend investor's portfolios. For a long time, Philip Morris (PM) and Altria (MO) have been two of my favorites. Their resilience, strong brand names, and innovation in non-combustibles continue to set them apart from their competitors.

Source: Open Domain

While Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) ended up cutting its dividend amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Altria recently announced a dividend hike - its 55th in 51 years- which clearly shows management's continued dedication to rewarding shareholders. Philip Morris has also maintained its dividend, and given its strong results, I fully expect a dividend hike next quarter.

Yet in this politically correct world, tobacco stocks still get a bad name, which food stocks like Pepsico (PEP) and Coca Cola (KO) don't get, despite the fact that obesity causes more deaths than smoking.

This has created an everlasting situation where tobacco stocks prices include a "guilt discount". It would seem that living with the responsibility of being a shareholder of big bad tobacco companies requires some form of compensation. This compensation translates into higher dividend yields.

If you, like Sam & I, can live with owning tobacco stocks, this article is for you.

Many times we get the question, which is better PM or MO? Over time our answers have changed, as relative prices between the two tobacco giants has changed. While both Sam & I own both stocks, I decided to get to the bottom of it: If I absolutely have to choose between MO and PM which one will it be?

To answer that question, I'll compare the stock's dividend profiles, before diving into our value, momentum and quality scores.

Two safe dividend stocks

The first point which is clear is that both Altria and PM are very strong dividend paying stocks.

Their core combustible businesses both generate large amounts of cash which have always been sufficient to cover their dividends. It is important to stress however that the current year has stressed both companies' payout ratios to higher levels they have been in the past. During the past 12 months, Altria's dividend required 74% of the company's free cashflow. Philip Morris's dividend required 104% of the company's free cashflow.

PM's payout ratios have been consistently higher than MO's however.

PM's payout ratios (Source: mad-dividends.com)

MO's payout ratios (Source: mad-dividends.com)

The two sister companies split in 2008. Philip Morris has been paying dividend since then and has increased the dividend 12 times since then. Altria's most recent increase brings the firm's streak to 55 increases in 51 years.

Both company's managements know that shareholder friendliness is extremely important given that politically correct market participants turn their nose on them. The best proof of this commitment is the history of dividends.

While some years it seems like the dividend is quite stretched relative to the companies' payout ratios, both Altria and Phillip Morris always manage to pay their dividend.

Investors are worried about the future however. The consensus is that price increases will not offset declines in volumes forever. Sam addressed this in an article on Altria published earlier this year, titled "Altria: why the next decade will make or break the company".

Therefore, increases in free cashflow will have to come from other sectors. Altria has a leading portfolio of non-combustible products, with oral tobacco solutions and other products. It also has a few wildcards in Juul and Cronos. But betting the house on such ideas would be ill advised. I believe it is Philip Morris' IQOS device of heated tobacco which carries the most potential.

The growth of IQOS units sold by Philip Morris was stellar in the second quarter, increasing 24% YoY. Altria is starting to sell them in the US, and investors will be eager to see how successfully they will be.

However, given the FDA's authorization to market IQOS as a modified risk product, the outlook is encouraging. To understand why, read the following paragraph from PM's latest earnings call:

We reached a truly historic milestone for IQOS, our mission and our future growth prospect on July 7 with the FDA's authorization of IQOS as a modified risk tobacco product. IQOS is the first electronic nicotine product to receive an MRTP order. Following a review of our extensive scientific evidence package, the agency found that an exposure modification order for IQOS is appropriate to promote the public health in the United States, demonstrating that IQOS is fundamentally different product from combustible cigarette and a better choice for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke. The agency concluded that issuing the order for IQOS is expected to benefit the health of the population as a whole taking into account both user of tobacco product and person who do not currently use tobacco product.

The bottom line is that while PM and Altria both have big challenges in eventually substituting income from combustible products to non-combustible products, for the time being both are cash generating machines, and well able to pay their dividends.

A slight preference for PM's diversity comes in here, since the company is exposed to high growth areas in the world, while MO's eggs are all in the USA basket.

Dividend potential: comparing both profiles

Both Altria and Philip Morris offer high dividend yields. MO currently yields 8.16% while PM yields 6.09%.

While both offer extremely high yields, MO's dividend growth no longer looks like it will be able to maintain the high levels of dividend growth which it has in the past. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, I had suggested that lower dividend growth would be the norm, and that 4-5% would be expected for the next few years. This year's increase of 2.5% sets a new low this decade for MO's dividend growth.

With Altria now being this ultra high yielding stock, management might turn away from using aggressive dividend growth as a signal for strength, instead relying on the stock's dividend stability.

PM is yet to declare its next quarter's dividend, in which investors are expecting an increase. However, the dividend will likely be increased to reflect management's confidence in IQOS, and to testify their optimism concerning some key markets which have been troubled by a mix of COVID impact and tax driven pricing, like Indonesia.

Based on this, I believe the dividend will be increased to $1.21 to $1.22 per share. Or 3.5% to 4% growth.

Now should investors prefer a 6% yield with 3.5% growth or an 8% yield with 2% growth?

If you've been following some of our articles, you should now know that a percentage point in yield is worth a lot more than a percentage point in future dividend growth.

Let's suggest you invest $10,000 in MO and $10,000 in PM. Once a year you reinvest the dividends in MO at an 8%, and in PM at a 6% yield. MO's dividend grows at 2% per annum while PM grows at 3.5% per annum.

The MO investment will produce the following dividends:

Source: mad-dividends.com

While the PM investing will produce the following dividends:

Source: mad-dividends.com

The yellow bar represents the dividends derived from the reinvestment of dividends, the orange bar represents the dividends from the initial $10K investment.

Within 10 years, MO would generate just shy of $2K per annum while PM would generate just shy of $1.5K.

While PM's dividend from the initial investment slowly catches up, from 75.6% of MO's dividend in 2021 to 86% of MO's dividends in 2030, the reinvestments of the higher yield simply cannot be caught up.

I present 10 year graphs for simplicity. Investors always ask me what would happen if these simulation was run on a longer period of time, say 50 years?

As long as you reinvest the dividends, the 8% option growing at 2% will always trump the 6% option growing at 3.5%.

In 50 years, the higher yielding investment of $10K would generate annual dividends of $90K, while the lower yielding option would generate dividends of $51K per annum.

Source: data from mad-dividends.com

The gap from the reinvestment of the higher dividends at a higher rate grows exponentially. The lower yielding option just never catches up with such a small change in dividend growth.

Note that over such a long period of time, a lower yielding stock with much higher dividend growth would catch up with MO, but only after many, many years.

Source: data from mad-dividends.com

The following includes Reliance Steel (RS), a 2.5% yielding stock simulated with a 10% per annum dividend increase.

In year 48, income from a 2.5% yielder would finally overtake MO, after having increased the dividend by 10,570%. I have a hard time believing any large American company will grow their dividend at a 10% CAGR for the next 50 years. This chart is obviously just put for informational purposes, to show the power of reinvesting high yielding stocks.

The bottom line is that whether it is tomorrow, or in 50 years, MO has better dividend potential than PM, because of the higher dividend yield, even if PM increases its dividend faster.

Dividend Summary

While MO and PM are both great dividend producing stocks, they both have some pros and cons. Because of this I own both. I'd say that MO, because of its exposure to a single market presents slightly more risk than PM. Yet that extra risk is highly compensated for, through the higher dividend potential. MO is the winner for potential and PM for safety.

Value, Momentum and Quality

While planning for 10 year dividend income seems like a highly theoretical exercise, it is one we do before then looking at more current factors, like the stock's value, momentum and quality scores.

On valuation PM comes out ahead with a Value Score of 69/100 against MO's Value Score of 44 / 100. PM trades at a lower multiple of earnings, cashflow and sales.

In fact PM trades below its 25th percentile valuation.

Source: mad-dividends.com

It is extremely rare that PM trades at such a low multiple of earnings.

MO's earnings have been dismal in the past year, making the stock not look that cheap, despite the high yield and cashflow generation.

PM wins the battle of valuation.

In terms of momentum, PM also leads the way, but not by much. This year, the stock fell less, and recovered more.

Source: mad-dividends.com

PM has a momentum score of 50, while MO has a momentum score of 46. Not great, but neither are really bad either.

During the last month, PM has lost 8% of its value while MO has lost 12.5% of its value.

Ready for the shocker? PM's 12 month price change is better than 51% of the 3,500 or so US stocks in the MAD Dividends database. MO's 12 month price change is better than 46% of stocks.

Relatively, both stocks are middle of the pack, with PM coming out slightly ahead.

In terms of quality, PM again comes out slightly ahead.

PM's quality score card (Source: mad-dividends.com)

MO's quality score card (Source: mad-dividends.com)

Across virtually all metrics, PM comes out stronger, winning the quality battle.

Conclusion: And the winner is…

While Altria has better dividend potential, thanks to its massive dividend yield, Philip Morris beats its American peer in every other category.

While Sam & I both own both, if we were forced to pick just one, we'd have to pick PM because the already great yield and higher quality, diversification, value and momentum just make more sense.

That being said, I think that they are both great stocks, and good additions to a dividend portfolio at current prices.

Liked this article? Then click on the orange "follow" button at the top of this page, so that we can let you know when we next publish dividend articles here on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.