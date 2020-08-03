It has revised up the cost reduction target to mitigate the pressure on the margin by the end of FY2020.

NOV Falls Short Of A Turnaround

Source

National Oilwell Varco's (NOV) management keeps up with its peers in the oilfield services companies as far as the short-term outlook for the industry is concerned. In the medium-to-long term, however, it sounds more bullish and expects a price shock in the offing as the supply side contracts and demand stabilizes. In this near term, the company's revenues and operating margin are likely to decline. I think the returns will not overwhelm in the short term.

To mitigate the adverse effect on the cost structure, the company has accelerated its cost reduction targets for the rest of 2020. Strategically, NOV has concentrated its efforts to grow operations that are more likely to generate higher returns, while it reduces capex budget to improve free cash flow. With ample liquidity, the company is more likely to survive the current uncertainty in the energy sector and the capital market. I expect the stock to produce positive returns in 2021. Until then, however, investors might want to stay out of investing in it.

Market Outlook

In North America, the operators have been curtailing rigs and completion & production activity at a rapid pace. I have discussed these issues in detail in several of my recent articles, including Halliburton (HAL). In various international geographies, final investment decisions (or FIDs) have been frozen for 2020 by several national oil companies and integrated oil majors, but the possibility of carrying out the exercise in 2021 looks promising, feels NOV's management. There is a massive supply-demand imbalance for oilfield service tools and equipment. The rationalization of the capacity of the wellbore construction machines will result in lower energy supply. As the world comes out of the restrictions and travel bans, albeit at a sluggish pace, the energy demand is set to increase, even though at a more modest rate than initially anticipated. So, lower E&P capex, combined with higher demand, will produce a price shock on the upside in the future.

A Higher Cost Reduction Target

Of late, however, NOV has concentrated on restructuring its operations and optimize capital allocation to the highest-return opportunities. The company has been right-sizing its services and closed 483 facilities from 2015 to 2019. You can read more about NOV's strategies and operations in my previous article here. The other aspect of its current policy is to reduce costs. After completing a round of cost restructuring in 2019, it has recently revised up the annualized cost savings target to $320 million. Its stated savings target underscores structural changes and will not just address the issue of detrimental margins. Since early 2019, its operating expenses have decreased by more than $2 billion (annualized), of which $570 million came from structural changes.

Pricing Outlook

NOV's management sees an uptick in pricing in some of its products by up to 15%. However, pricing will continue to see downward pressure from competition owing to pricing discounts in North America. In some regions, the leading-edge day rates for the onshore drillers have fallen into the $15,000 - $18,000 per day range, down from the low-to-mid $20000s range. The current pricing can turn out to be cash-flow negative when the maintenance capex and direct rig support overhead costs are accounted for. In this scenario, the participation of NOV's WellSite Services in a one-year bid in a project is encouraging. In the international operations, barring a few, pricing is generally holding up well. The company will continue to resize its business to improve margin, even if drilling activity recovers modestly in 2H 2020.

Backlog Falls

The Rig Technologies segment backlog decreased by 4.8% in Q2 2020 compared to Q1 2020. The book-to-bill ratio was 0.34x in Q2. In the Completion & Production Solutions segment, backlog declined even more sharply (16% down) sequentially. The book-to-bill ratio was 0.51x in Q2. A book-to-bill ratio of less than one typically indicates supply exceeding demand, which, in the current scenario, confirms the deterioration in the company's outlook.

Wellbore Technologies: Drivers And Outlook

The severe fall in global drilling activity in North America and Latin America translated into 36% lower revenue in Q2 2020 compared to Q1 2020. Despite the rationalization in the cost structure, the adjusted EBITDA margin in the segment deteriorated by 500 basis points to 10% in Q2 compared to a quarter earlier.

Outlook: Irrespective of the steeply lower top and bottom line, the company claims that it has captured market share through the deployment of bit technologies over the past several years. Not just that, it has been able to avoid the pricing concessions extended in the industry by way of deploying advanced products and technology differentiation. On the other hand, the Downhole drilling may continue to underwhelm the results following a 41% drop in revenues in Q2 sequentially. The Western Hemisphere will weigh on its outlook in 2H 2020, while activity improvement in the Middle East and some of the other regions in the Eastern Hemisphere will mitigate some of the loss. In Q3 2020, the company's management expects revenue for the segment to decline in the 15%-20% range, while the margin can drop to the mid-20% to 30% range.

Completion & Production Solutions: Drivers And Outlook

The company's Q2 revenues in the Completion & Production Solutions (or CAPS) segment decreased by 9% compared to Q1, while the segment adjusted EBITDA margin remained steady (at 11%) in Q2. The revenue loss in Q2 was due to the deteriorating conditions in the global completions market and the logistical disruptions.

The segment outlook has gone bearish. Its management expects various energy projects to get postponed indefinitely or until the pandemic situation improves. The deterioration has also reflected in the lower backlog, as the company expects the backlog weakness issue to continue until Q4. So, in Q3, the company expects revenues in this segment to drop by 2%-5%, while the EBITDA margin can deplete by 200-400 basis points.

Outlook For Rig Technologies

The Rig Technologies top-line decreased by 15% sequentially in Q2 due primarily to a decrease in aftermarket revenues. The adjusted EBITDA margin also shrank considerably (from 10% to 3%) from Q1 to Q2, and registered the second consecutive margin depletion. During the recently concluded quarter, the offshore drilling contractors cut back on operating expenses, while inspection, certification, upgrade, and repair and maintenance activities were deferred. Lower spare parts sales were one of the drivers accounting for the revenue and margin fall.

Going forward, the company expects drilling activity to remain depressed due to producers' capex cut. In Q3, the company expects the segment revenue to decline by 4% to 8% further compared to Q2, while cost rationalization can lead to a 300 basis point improvement in the EBITDA margin. In the medium-to-long term, the offshore wind market can boost growth. Larger turbines, which use long blades, require installation vessels that are substantially bigger than the present vessels in operation. The shift in the operating model can improve the company's sales. I discussed the offshore wind industry's potential in my latest article on Helix Energy Solutions (HLX).

Dividend

NOV pays a $0.05 quarterly dividend per share, which amounts to a 1.74% forward dividend yield. In comparison, Halliburton's and TechnipFMC's (FTI) forward dividend yields are 1.2% and 6.5%, respectively.

FCF, Capex, And Debt

In 1H 2020, NOV's cash flow from operations (or CFO) improved significantly, turning positive from a negative CFO recorded a year ago. Although revenues declined in the past year, the company's CFO improved due primarily to robust collections of accounts receivable in 1H 2020.

As the CFO increased, the company's free cash flow (or FCF) also turned positive in 1H 2020. In FY2020, the company plans to reduce capex budget and expects to continue to generate positive FCF the remainder of the year.

NOV has a relatively low debt-to-equity ratio (0.37x) compared to peers. With $1.44 billion in cash and $2.0 billion in available funds, the company does not have short-term financial risks, which is an advantage compared to some of its leveraged peers. With positive FCF, its balance sheet looks a lot more robust than when I discussed it in my last article.

Linear Regression Based Revenue Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among the crude oil price, rig count, and NOV's reported revenues for the past 16 quarters. I think that the shorter trend factor will initially play a more significant role, but will gradually lose importance. So, I expect its revenues to decrease in the next quarter, steady up in Q4, and then reverse the trend and increase afterward in the following couple of quarters.

In the Monte Carlo simulation, after 10,000 iterations, I find that the maximum frequency ranges between $1.85 billion and $2.19 billion. The current revenue falls short of this range. Investors, however, should note that this is only an academic exercise.

Based on the same regression variables, the model suggests that the company's EBITDA will decline modestly in the next twelve months (or NTM), and increase substantially in the following two years.

Based on my NTM EBITDA estimates, I have calculated the EV using both forward multiple and NOV's past EV/EBITDA multiple since 2017. While the forward multiple suggests a lower price target (downside potential), the past average multiple suggests the stock is fairly valued at this level. In compassion, Wall Street analysts' target price suggests positive returns from the stock (upside potential). I think the stock has moderately negative bias at this level. I have used Seeking Alpha's estimates for the forward multiple and the sell-side analysts' target price for comparison.

According to Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, NOV currently receives a "Neutral" rating. While the rating is moderately high on revisions criteria, they are low on growth, profitability, momentum, and value.

What's The Take On NOV?

Following the pandemic-led downturn, the energy sector is yet to come out of the trough. However, there have been some positive developments, including the firming up of the crude oil price. However, the rig count, both domestic and international, has weakened considerably in Q2 and afterward. In this context, the company's operating segments are likely to see the top-line going down in the short term. In some cases, the weakness will spill over to the operating margin level as well and keep returns from the stock muted in the near term.

The company, however, has a couple of needle movers. Pricing for its products and services has started to show positive responses, while the company has revised up its cost reduction targets for the rest of 2020. Plus, the company has sufficient liquidity, which is a definite advantage over some of its more leveraged peers in the industry, especially when the capital market has gone tighter. I expect the full benefits of the restructuring process to reflect on its financial results in early 2021.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.