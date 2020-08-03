Since the coronavirus began, it has been exceedingly rare for a technology company - much less an enterprise software company, which has been among the hottest sectors to be invested in among the remote-work push - to fall post-earnings. Zendesk (ZEN) is one of the few exceptions. Having now been a "penalty box" software stock for about a year ever since the company announced growing pains and sales execution issues, Zendesk shares gave back ~10% of its recent rally after the company reported Q2 results and issued lackluster guidance.

The problem, of course, is that Zendesk is in the wrong area of enterprise software. With its products dealing primarily with customer-support and sales people (through its newer CRM modules), Zendesk's end-users are exactly the personnel that have been on the chopping blocks for many companies looking to slim down headcount and conserve costs. To that end, all CRM/HCM companies have seen a slowdown in growth trends - even as their counterparts that direct support remote work are seeing record results.

I retracted my bullish view on Zendesk last quarter, and I remain neutral on the stock though I have a positive view on Zendesk's long-term growth. There are many things to like about Zendesk, and the long-term bullish thesis in this stock still remains intact:

Best-in-breed brand name in customer service. Zendesk is a very recognizable brand even for people who work outside either customer service or software, and its designation as a "best in breed" vendor helps it maintain room for growth in a very crowded space. In June of this year, Gartner renewed its "leader" designation for Zendesk for the fifth year in a row, sealing the company's reputation from the most trusted industry observer.

Amid mid-20s growth, Zendesk has also been able to dramatically boost operating margins and on a pro forma basis is above breakeven. Valuation is not tremendously high. Perhaps alone among growth software stocks, Zendesk's valuation isn't currently too demanding (though I do think you can score a better deal on this stock in the near term). At current share prices in the low $90s, Zendesk has a $10.4 billion market cap and a $10.2 billion enterprise value, representing an 8.1x EV/FY21 revenue multiple versus Wall Street's consensus $1.26 billion (+25% y/y) revenue target for the next fiscal year, whereas other mid-20s growers tend to trade above a double-digit multiple.

In spite of these strengths, I think it's best to wait on the sidelines for Zendesk. Especially with the deceleration that Zendesk is calling for in the third quarter, I think sentiment will weaken for this stock (and overall, I think SaaS stocks are overdue for a correction anyway). Keep an eye out for an entry point in Zendesk at around ~7x forward revenues (~$78, and roughly where Zendesk started the year trading at), but don't rush in to catch the falling knife just yet.

Q2 download

We can now turn the discussion to Zendesk's latest results and its dour outlook for the coming quarter. Take a look at the results below:

Figure 1. Zendesk Q2 results Source: Zendesk Q2 shareholder letter

The main headline is that Zendesk's revenue growth continued to decelerate, though not as much as expected. Revenues grew 27% y/y to $246.7 million, decelerating from last quarter's 31% y/y growth rate, but beating Wall Street' expectations of $240.6 million (+24% y/y) by a safe three-point margin as well as its own guidance range of $237-$243 million, or 23% y/y growth at the midpoint.

As a sales-oriented software company, and one that also has a large concentration of smaller and midsize clients, this slowdown isn't entirely unexpected. Per CEO Mikkel Svane's commentary on the demand environment for Zendesk's products in Q2, delivered on the Q2 earnings call:

Our confidence increased during the quarter as we saw several of our regions and segments of our business actually performed really well. But of course, we continue to see segments of our customer face real pandemic-related challenges. We in our business saw the greatest headwinds among our mid-sized customers, who slowed expansions below historical patterns. This was maybe not surprising, and we saw it globally, although mostly in our largest region of the Americas. We were encouraged, though, by the very healthy growth in new business deals. Our performance with our large customers was as good as we expected at the beginning of the year before COVID. And we also saw real strength with SMB customers considering the current environment. We believe our ability to serve customers quickly and deliver fast time-to-value really helped drive this strength."

In order to retain customers as best as possible, Zendesk has been flexible with customers in allowing them to adjust their contract terms and push out payments, which Zendesk has said affected its near-term net retention rates and cash flows (this, by the way, is not a move all software companies have universally allowed for their clients).

The main problem, however, is that Q2 isn't the worst of it for Zendesk - even as many other companies have signaled that Q2 will be the brunt of the pandemic's damage. Zendesk's guidance outlook for Q3 calls for $250-$255 million in revenues (below Wall Street's $255.7 million consensus), and at the top end of that range only representing 21% y/y growth.

Figure 2. Zendesk guidance

Source: Zendesk Q2 shareholder letter

Now of course, we have learned to always take Zendesk's guidance with a grain of skepticism. In guiding to a maximum of 24% y/y growth in Q2, Zendesk came in at 27% y/y. Still, the fact that Zendesk continues to directionally trend downward is one of the causes for the downward pull on its share price.

Nevertheless, the company's profit margin gains during a time of revenue contraction remain solidly encouraging. This is largely due to the fact that A) Zendesk's field sales teams have been grounded and the company isn't hosting expensive customer conferences in the wake of the global pandemic, and B) Zendesk has already started a greater shift toward self-service channels that require lower touch by its sales teams (especially for smaller prospects), which helps to bring down overall sales headcount requirements as the business grows. Zendesk's pro forma operating margins jumped 580bps to 7.8% in Q2, up from just 2.0% in the year-ago quarter. And on a GAAP basis, Zendesk's operating margins improved fourteen points to a near-breakeven -12.8%.

It's very rare to see a software company that is still growing in the 20s (albeit decelerating) while also producing strong operating margin gains and getting this close to GAAP breakeven. This balance between growth and profitability is what makes me confident that Zendesk can see multiples expansion in the medium-term future, but in the near term sentiment will likely still weigh against this stock and punish it for its growth deficiencies.

Key takeaways

Customer service and CRM are still among the largest markets in enterprise software, and even if they're seeing a near-term headwind thanks to the coronavirus crippling global sales teams, Zendesk still has a large growth runway ahead of it. Continue to keep an eye on this stock especially if shares keep falling sideways, but don't rush in too soon as I think the correction ahas further to go.

