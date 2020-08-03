By showing the recent performance of the Dividend Aristocrats, some active dividend growth investors may be able to suss out relative bargains.

While the Dividend Aristocrats have outperformed in the last six down years for the market, the strategy lagged in July and through the first seven months of 2020 in total.

Components of the S&P 500 that have paid steadily increasing dividends for at least 25 years have outperformed the broader market over time.

In July, the Dividend Aristocrat Index (NOBL) rallied 5.13%, lagging the S&P 500 (SPY), which returned +5.64%. In a strong absolute month for the strategy, the Dividend Aristocrats lagged on a relative basis as the tech leaders pushed the capitalization-weighted index to outperformance. On the month, the dividend growth strategy lagged by 51bp; 28bp of this underperformance is attributable to the tech sector underweight and an additional 25bp is attributable solely to the exclusion of Amazon (AMZN), which rallied 14.7% in July. On the year, the Dividend Aristocrats are still down roughly 5% with the S&P 500 returning roughly +2.4% with most of the performance differential a function of the tech underweight and Amazon exclusion.

Historically, the Dividend Aristocrats have been a defensive strategy, outperforming in at least the last six down years for the market. This outperformance in down years has contributed to the strategy's nearly 2% higher annualized return over the past 30 years pictured below. In "7 Ways to Beat the Market: Dividend Growth Update for 2H20", I illustrated that over the past 30 years that the strategy has historically generated its outperformance in down markets (losing 2.1% versus the -15.5% return of the broad market in six down years) and keeping pace in up markets (18% annual return vs. 18.3% for the broad market in 24 up years).

Source: Bloomberg

The year 2020, which has been so unique in many regards, has proven to be the exception. Of the 7.3% underperformance for the strategy in the first seven months, 6.2% was driven by an underweight to Tech and an exclusion of Amazon.

Dividend growth investors are naturally underweight Tech, so while the S&P 500 (SPY) has now posted modest gains for the year, there are still some attractive discounts available in stocks with long dividend growth histories. In the table below, the list of the current Dividend Aristocrat constituents is sorted descending by indicated dividend yield, and lists total returns, including reinvested dividends, over trailing 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month periods.

Here are a couple of notable observations from this list:

With the index returning greater than 5%, gainers outpaced losers by nearly three-to-one (48 vs. 17). The distribution of returns was a little wider than in recent months with nearly one-quarter of the index having an absolute change greater than 10%.

REITs were the largest detractor from sector performance on the month versus the broad market index as the Dividend Aristocrat Index is slightly overweight REITs (4.4% vs. 2.8%) and the REIT components lagged. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), the neighborhood shopping center REIT, and Essex Property Trust (ESS), the apartment owner, were 2 of the 4 worst performers on the month down 10.8% and 6.9% respectively.

Given the boom-bust nature of the energy industry only the two strongest integrated E&P companies - Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) - have managed to raise dividends over multiple business cycles. Both were down 4.5% - 5% on the month as they missed lowered earnings expectations. They were the sixth and seventh worst performers on the month respectively and continue to support the 1st and 4th largest indicated dividend yields. At current dividend yields, the market is pricing in rising skepticism that the decades-long streaks of dividend growth can be maintained without a level of incremental leverage that seems inconsistent with the traditional ultra-strong balance sheets enjoyed by these majors.

For the Dividend Aristocrats, it was the Industrial companies that drove positive absolute performance with Carrier (CARR), Pentair (PNR), Stanley Black and Decker (SWK), Roper Technologies (ROP) and Otis Worldwide (OTIS) all producing double digit gains on the month.

The Dividend Aristocrats lagged in the drawdown through late March, but have largely kept pace with the broad market in the subsequent rally. Since stocks bottomed on March 23rd, the Dividend Aristocrats are up 45.2%, including reinvested dividends, versus 47.1% under the same measure for the broad S&P 500. For investors seeing stock indices that are now in the green for the full year (or sharply positive for the Nasdaq), there are still some discounts and reasonable valuations in stocks with long-term dividend growth through multiple business cycles.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOBL.SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.