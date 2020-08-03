Thesis Summary

For the last few months, investors and pundits have been criticizing Warren Buffett for failing to buy at the bottom and, in fact, selling his airline holdings very near to it. Of course, hindsight is 20/20, but what people fail to realize is that Buffett has an investing strategy that is made to succeed no matter what. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B)(BRK.A) seeks to buy quality companies at a good price and that is what it is doing now. For this reason, Berkshire continues to be a strong buy in my book. Below I discuss Berkshire’s latest adds and possible future acquisitions.

Source: Barrons.com

Bottom calling doesn't work

It’s been over three months now since the S&P 500 hit around 2300 points. It seems safe to say that this was the market bottom. Since then, many stocks have rallied past their previous highs, providing many avid investors with double and even triple-digit returns. Warren Buffett has been criticized for two reasons. Firstly, because he failed to “call” the bottom and deploy any capital during that time. Secondly, because he sold his airline holdings very near the market lows.

However, you shouldn’t feel bad if you failed to call the bottom. Why? Because everyone knows this is not a realistic investing strategy. Markets are unpredictable and the truth is no one could have known with certainty when the market was going to start going up instead of down. My investment style relies on dollar-cost averaging, and understanding that lower prices today almost always represent an opportunity in the long term. Warren may have “missed” an opportunity to make a quick buck, but the underlying philosophy and business of Berkshire will make it a quality company for years to come.

Warren Buffett's investment style is simple, yet hard to follow. It requires great analytical skills and, above all, patience. Markets may be able to stay irrational longer than many investors, but they won't outlast Berkshire. The business and portfolio have been built through decades to add value and cash flow even in the hardest of times. The bottom line is, despite stellar market gains, the economy is still very weak, and finding real value is hard, but Buffett is beginning to use the dry powder.

Quality over quantity

Now more than ever, I maintain my strong buy rating on Berkshire. The company has now deployed some more of its capital, and it seems that Buffett has considered some of the same trends and buys that I have been writing about over the last few months.

First off, Berkshire increased its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (BAC) by $816 million. I recently covered Bank of America in this article and also rated it as a buy. Overall, the financial system is much better prepared to deal with this shock than it was in 2008. Furthermore, banks are not the source of the problem, but rather the solution. Lastly, while many fear that interest rates may go negative, I believe the Federal Reserve will stay away from this at all costs, and in fact, believe we will see rate hikes take place much earlier than people think. Bank of America pays out a juicy dividend and will also offer significant capital appreciation.

The most significant piece of news coming out regarding Berkshire in recent months is the acquisition of Dominion Energy’s gas storage and distribution business. Again, Berkshire has found a business that is undervalued and has great prospects. As I discussed in my Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) article, gas is poised to be the biggest winner over the next few years. Lower prices have helped many economies build the necessary infrastructure, and gas consumption is expected to pick up faster than oil.

Source: Statista

According to Statista, gas demand in 2025 will be around 30% higher than today. Energy companies were amongst the hardest hit, and in true Buffett nature, Berkshire has come to the rescue to capture long-term value at a discounted price.

Last, but not least I would also like to mention Berkshire’s presence in the solar industry. On May 11, the Trump administration approved Berkshire’s $1 billion solar energy project in Nevada. As I also covered in my latest article, solar energy is predicted by the IEA to be the fastest-growing power source in the next 20 years.

What’s next for Berkshire?

The reason I like Berkshire is that it offers an easy way to diversify your portfolio, giving you exposure to railroads, utilities, insurance business, and a diversified value portfolio too. With gold prices striking an all-time high, this could indeed be a warning sign of things to come. Inflation seems to be on the cards, but will this be accompanied by rate hikes or will we see stagflation? In any case, I have argued before that higher inflation and rates would be good for Berkshire. The higher rates would increase the margin of the insurance side of the business, and a lot of the businesses and stocks Berkshire owns would thrive in an inflationary environment.

With all of this said, Berkshire still has a lot of cash in hand to spend, and many analysts are trying to guess what the company’s next targets will be. This is a speculative effort, but it is a good thought experiment to understand what is in the mind of Buffett and how we can expect the company to perform in the future. Buffett generally prefers to buy whole companies when possible. Using this and other criteria, Barron’s compiled a list of 12 companies that could be next on Berkshire’s shopping list.

The first target in this list is Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT), a company that needs no introduction. It is a well-diversified retailer selling everything from apparel to food. The company has been growing in popularity, which has been reflected in the most recent YoY growth rate of over 5%. With American consumers becoming increasingly aware of their spending, Target offers a value proposition in line with that of Walmart (NYSE:WMT), but with a slightly higher brand appeal. The biggest challenge the company faces though is the move into online sales. If Target can transition well it will be a money-making machine. With a market cap of $61.86 billion, Berkshire could easily absorb Target and diversify its portfolio.

Another possible buy outlined by Barron's could be BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK), a publicly-traded investment manager. The company buys and sells investment-grade bonds, municipal securities, corporate debt, and even real estate. The company has been on a tear lately and even surpassed its pre-COVID-19 high. At today’s price, the company offers a 2.53% dividend yield at only a 48.53% payout ratio. The company has grown its dividend by over 11% over the past 5 years and revenue growth 10-year CAGR comes in at 8.39%.

Last, but certainly not least, we have Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM). This is a managed healthcare service provider. They cover Medicare and Medicaid plans, preferred provider organizations, etc. The company is set to be part of what I consider will be a “fin-health” revolution brought about by Big Data. Data is going to greatly increase the efficiency and organization in the medical field. It already has, and this is clear when we look at Anthem’s whopping 15.86% YoY growth.

The bottom line is, there is still plenty of value out there, and Berkshire is doing what all long-term successful investors must do, be patient. As the dust settles, the company will make its move, and when it does, the stock will rise.

Takeaway

While many investors think Berkshire’s best days are behind it, there are few companies I would put all my money into without hesitation and continue sleeping soundly at night. Berkshire is one of them and I expect news in the coming months to push the stock price higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.