After spending months on improving its products, it seems that Ubisoft has everything going for it to finally create shareholder value in the next few months.

After failing to show a meaningful performance last year, it seems that Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY)(OTCPK:UBSFF) is now finally in the midst of a successful turnaround. In a couple of months, the gaming publisher will release several AAA titles, which should help it to beat its conservative guidance and improve its reputation in the industry. The company now has a real chance to create shareholder value in the upcoming months, something that it failed to do last year. With a forward P/E ratio of 25x, Ubisoft is not overvalued to its peers, which trade at higher multiples. Considering this, I believe that now is a good time to open a long position in the company.

More Room for Growth

After winning a proxy battle against French conglomerate Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVEF) a couple of years ago, Ubisoft was able to focus on creating new games and not worry much about a possible hostile takeover. However, the management clearly overestimated its capabilities and after failing to successfully launch its flagship game in the second half of 2019, the publisher decided to cancel all its upcoming releases for the year. I have covered this story extensively in my latest article on Ubisoft. Now, after spending months on improving its products, it seems that the publisher has everything going for it to finally create shareholder value in the next few months.

There are several reasons why I believe that Ubisoft's stock will appreciate from the current levels. The first reason has to do with the gaming industry. As one of the biggest gaming publishers in the world, Ubisoft will benefit from the increased demand for video games, as the gaming industry is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 9.3%. Since the publisher is active in the PC, consoles and mobile gaming fields, it's able to attract a broader audience to its ecosystem, decrease its customer acquisition cost, and monetize its titles across various platforms.

After the enforcement of the stay-at-home order around the globe, video games broke new records in more than a decade, as video gaming sales in April, May, and June were up 73% Y/Y, 52% Y/Y and 26% Y/Y, respectively. This helped Ubisoft achieve record-breaking performance in Q1. During the period, net bookings of games from the Rainbow Six Siege and Assassin's Creed series were up 30% Y/Y and 60% Y/Y, respectively, while net bookings of Ubisoft's dancing simulator Just Dance were up more than 500% Y/Y. The company's total net bookings in Q1 were €410 million, way above its guidance of €335 million.

Source: Ubisoft

Ubisoft will be able to keep this momentum at least until the end of the year when the next-gen consoles from Microsoft (MSFT) and Sony (SNE) will arrive. As one of the biggest gaming publishers, Ubisoft will be able to release its games on both platforms. At the same time, Ubisoft recently announced that it's working on an animated series based on its Splinter Cell gaming franchise. The series will have two seasons and its executive producer is Derek Kolstad, who is a writer of John Wick movie franchise. Expanding beyond gaming is not something new for publishers. Back in 2016, Activision (ATVI) released a movie based on its Warcraft franchise, which grossed more than $150 million in its first week in China alone. Another publisher CD Projekt (OTC:OTGLF) along with Netflix (NFLX) recently launched the Witcher series on the streaming platform, which was seen by more than 75 million households. Considering those numbers, it's wise for Ubisoft to explore its opportunities beyond gaming, since it already has established a strong foothold on different gaming platforms.

Content is King

In the gaming industry, content is king and Ubisoft has plenty of it. Since COVID-19 made it impossible to host big events, Ubisoft decided to replace the well-known gaming conference E3, which was canceled this year, with its own online conference last month called Ubisoft Forward. The conference had more concurrent views than a traditional E3 conference and gave gamers and shareholders a look at what games to expect this year. During the holiday season, Ubisoft plans to release several new AAA games from the well-known Rainbow Six, Watch Dogs, and Assassin's Creed franchises. At the same time, the publisher also announced for the first time a first-person shooter game Far Cry 6 and a battle royale shooter Hyper Scape, which could become a competitor to Fortnite. With the abundance of AAA content this year, Ubisoft by far has the most interesting slate of titles for the upcoming holiday season among its peers.

The biggest downside of Ubisoft is that not all of its titles might perform as good as expected in Q3 and Q4. After all, when you have so many great titles released at once, there's a high chance that some of them might underperform. In 2019 the major problem was that Ubisoft games were optimized poorly and the company's overreliance on microtransactions made the games impossible to play. If Ubisoft makes the same mistake again this year, then shareholder value will be lost once more. At the same time, Ubisoft recently came under fire, as numerous sexual misconduct scandals erupted inside the company. As a result, several executives left Ubisoft and the publisher's CEO Yves Guillemot said that the company will improve and strengthen its corporate culture. We'll see how things evolve from here, but the one certain thing is that Ubisoft definitely doesn't need another backlash like a year before.

While all of those issues certainly might hurt Ubisoft's stock, the company now has more financial flexibility than a year before, since it already showed an exceptional performance in Q1. While Q2 net bookings are expected to be down 16% Y/Y due to the lack of releases during the period, its Q3 and Q4 results should positively impress shareholders. Considering its better than anticipated performance in Q1 and an abundance of content that is about to be released in Q3 and Q4, the net bookings target is achievable.

Despite having nine 'BUY' recommendations, Ubisoft's stock still lags behind its peers due to its poor performance last year. In my opinion, this presents a great opportunity to purchase Ubisoft's stock considering that it will have the most amount of premium content to be released this year or old and new consoles.

Source: Bloomberg

Even when compared to others, Ubisoft's EV/EBITDA and forward P/E ratios are below the industry's median, which suggests that the publisher is undervalued relative to its peers.

Source: Yahoo Finance. The table was created by the author

Considering all of this, I believe that Ubisoft has all the chances to redeem itself for its poor performance last year, and results from Q1 show that the publisher is doing all the right moves to create value. For that reason, I continue to hold a long position in the company and believe that its current price serves as a good entry point for new investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UBSFY, EA, ATVI, TTWO, NTDOY, SNE, NTES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.