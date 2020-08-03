Proofpoint introduced 3Q guidance that was better than expected. More importantly, the company raised full-year guidance and noted that demand recovery should be better in 2021.

Contract duration and timing impact billings and does not reflect the strength of the business. Due to COVID-19, customers are writing shorter duration contracts to preserve cash.

Billings, which the company stopped guiding, came in line with the consensus estimate, and this may be contributing to the stock sell-off as investors were expecting a beat.

Proofpoint (PFPT) reported 2Q results that were better than expected on most relevant metrics, including revenue, EPS, gross and operating margins, and cash flow. Revenue of $258.4 million was ahead of consensus estimate by $5.0 million or about a 2% beat. According to CFO Paul Auvil, "revenue for the quarter benefited from approximately $3 million of accelerated revenue under ASC 606, it was not expected at the time that we provided guidance in May, driven by the sale of solutions that were deployed on-premises by our customers and hence, triggering the requirement to recognize the majority of the subscription revenue at the time of sale."

Despite this one-off item, revenue would have still been comfortably better than expected by about $2 million. EPS came in at $0.51, beating the consensus estimate by $0.12 or 31%. Higher revenue and gross margin and lower opex drove the EPS beat. Given our belief that Proofpoint is one of the best-positioned cybersecurity players to protect individual users, investors should buy the stock on weakness.

As we had anticipated in the risk section of our previous SA writeup on Proofpoint, any stock weakness after the report may be due to the billings metric coming in line with the consensus estimate. The company does not provide billings guidance anymore since it does not provide additional insights into underlying business performance. Proofpoint CFO Paul Auvil noted during the 4Q19 call in January that "billings growth will likely be equal to or slightly less than revenue growth in 2020, depending on the duration of billed contracts, which we would expect to remain somewhere in our range of 14 to 20 months". Given all the adjustments that need to be made for variation in contract duration to arrive at billings metric, forecasting billings is challenging. Hence, we believe billings is not a great metric to provide color on the underlying business.

Emerging products to provide growth

Emerging products such as Cloud App Security Broker (CASB), Proofpoint Security Awareness Training (PSAT), Insider Threat Management (ITM), and Email Fraud Defense (EFD) grew solidly during 2Q. They represented 1/3rd of the new and add-on business. Many customers generally start with the core email protection and then usually buy additional products at the time of renewal. The emerging products are now being included in the product bundles (P0, P1, P2, and P3) the company launched last year. These product bundles are driving the adoption of these emerging products. We expect additional products to be launched later this year, and those to be included in the bundles to drive adoption.

In addition, Proofpoint CEO Gary Steele noted that technical integrations and joint marketing activities with "best-in-class security solutions including CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD), CyberArk (CYBR), Okta (OKTA), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), and Splunk (SPLK)" has lead to several wins this quarter. We expect joint marketing activities with these security partners likely to drive large deals in the future as they cross-sell into each other's installed bases. For more details on the growth strategy, see our previous Proofpoint writeup on SA.

COVID-19 impacted industries, outlook is cautious

Proofpoint generates about 20% of revenues from the travel, energy, retail, and hospitality industries. Due to layoffs and furloughs, customers in these industries are renewing contracts at lower user levels and also writing shorter-term contracts to preserve cash. Management expects the business in these afflicted industries to remain challenging for the remainder of the year, pointing to 4Q20 being the trough for growth. In addition, Proofpoint management also noted that several archiving deals that were previously expected to close in 2020 are now expected to close in 2021, given several of these deals involve services engagements delivered on-premises. Proofpoint expects the business to re-accelerate in 2021. We believe the tone was optimistic, and the outlook is realistic.

Risks to owning the stock as we had outlined in our prior writeup on SA

Given that many investors look to billings and cash flow metrics for evaluating the company, any negative impact on these metrics can impact the stock price. The duration of contracts, as well as the size of the deals, impact both billings and cash flow. Proofpoint already warned investors that many of its customers are letting employees go, and when these customers renew their contracts, they will do so at a lower user count. Revenue from these customers will be lower on a year-over-year basis, impacting cash flow, billings, and net retention rate. If billings or cash flow is lower than expected, the stock may come under pressure.

(NASDAQ: MSFT Proofpoint competes with Microsoftin providing additional security around MS-Office solutions. While Office 365 is one of the main tailwinds for Proofpoint's business, Microsoft is increasingly becoming a major competitor. Microsoft offers email security, archiving, and CASB solutions to supplement its Office/Exchange solutions. Microsoft combines solutions in its E3 and E5 solution bundles, which have resonated with customers. If Microsoft drops prices or continues bundling additional products, Proofpoint's revenue growth can be impacted as customers defect towards Microsoft's bundles.

Proofpoint competes against FireEye ( FEYE ) and Cisco ( CSCO ) in the Advanced Persistent Threat market and against Microsoft, Bloomberg, Google ( GOOG ) ( GOOGL ), and Veritas in the email archiving market and against Cisco, Symantec, and Microsoft in the messaging security market. Larger players such as Cisco, Bloomberg, Microsoft, and Google have deeper pockets, more customer relationships, and greater name recognition than Proofpoint. As a result, they can have more advantages than Proofpoint in winning deals.

International growth continues to be a challenge for Proofpoint. The company has been trying to grow its international business for some time but has had limited success due to challenges in hiring the right leaders to lead that expansion. We are not yet certain international revenue can accelerate in the near term, given that the focus now seems to have shifted to shoring up its US business.

Security spending has increased as a result of reports on significant security breaches at major companies around the world. This spending could possibly moderate to the extent that Proofpoint's and other security companies' near-term growth are negatively impacted.

Given the spate of recent layoffs in the energy, travel, and hospitality sectors, we expect seat renewals in the afflicted industries to be lower than historically. This could bring down net dollar retention rates, impacting revenue, margins, and EPS. The afflicted industries comprise about 20% of Proofpoint's revenue.

Proofpoint is aggressively hiring a quota-carrying sales force. If for some reason, the company hires personnel who are unable to meet their sales quota, Proofpoint's revenue growth will be impacted. Proofpoint needs to fire the bad salespeople and re-hire good salespeople. This could take time and effort, slowing revenue in the meantime.

Proofpoint is aggressively building out capabilities to augment its DLP/CASB capabilities in addition to launching new products. If their adoption is slower than expected, revenue and EPS can be impacted.

Finally, there may be other risks that are less likely to occur, in our view, which we may not be able to anticipate currently.

What to do with the stock?

Despite Proofpoint reporting solid 2Q results, the market seems to be disappointed with the company's performance. The stock is down about 7.7% or about $9.60 on Friday. Analysts on the Street are generally positive on the results, and some have raised their price targets (PT). Citigroup raised the PT to $174 (from $166), Northland Capital to $153 (from $145), RBC to $151 (from $146), Piper Sandler to $150 (from $140), and DA Davidson to $155. However, one analyst at JMP lowered the PT to $130 (from $140), citing exposure to industries walloped by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some investors may have been disappointed by the billings metric that just met consensus expectations, and the accompanying commentary surrounding the lowered contract duration.

PFPT is currently trading at 4.5x EV/C22 Sales and is expected to grow at 18%. The security peer group is trading at 9.0x and growing at the average revenue growth of 20%, only a little better than Proofpoint. Proofpoint is trading at half the multiple of the security peer group, despite being profitable and having shown a history of solid execution. The company is successfully gaining share from legacy incumbents and is expanding into adjacent segments of the Email market. The following charts illustrate the valuation.

Source: Author based on Thomson Reuters Data

YTD, the stock is up only about 1% while the Nasdaq composite index is up 20%, and the Cybersecurity ETF is up about 17%. The following chart illustrates Proofpoint's (YTD) stock performance.

Data by YCharts

We believe a catchup trade is likely given the underperformance. Given the upbeat commentary, solid execution, and best-in-class products, we recommend investors buy shares on weakness.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFPT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.