For those that prefer watching and listening, there is a video version of my Mexican airport stocks analysis at the bottom of this article.

The main issue with Mexican airport stocks are the concessions that end in 2048.

If things return to normal, investors can expect an 8% dividend and a double in the stock price.

The company should be able to manage the COVID-19 impact without having to change the shareholder structure.

As with other Mexican airport stocks that we have analysed, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) stock has been severely hit by COVID-19 and is down more than 50% from its peak in January 2020. I have always considered ASR stock and other Mexican airport stocks to be too expensive, but now the time has come to see whether there is an opportunity.

Stock price chart

The stock ownership is 64.5% in free float.

Stock ownership (Source: Investor relations)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has 300,000,000 issued shares of which one NYSE traded ADR represents 10 shares.

This Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste stock analysis comprehends:

Stock analysis – business overview

Stock fundamentals

Dividend analysis

Stock – investment thesis

Stock Analysis – Business Overview

The company operates 9 airports in Mexico where the key airport is the Cancun airport, six airports in Colombia, and one in Puerto Rico.

Source: Investor relations

Most travellers are of international origin, which means traffic strongly depends on tourism.

Source: Investor relations

The growth in traffic has been staggering over the last decade, but the focus is mostly on Cancun airport.

Source: Investor relations

Historically, traffic has always recovered after crises, but it always took a few years, and given the current situation combining a health threat with an economic downturn, it might take a bit longer for traffic to recover.

Source: Investor relations

No matter what, the final hit will come in 2048 when the concessions in Mexico expire because - to quote from the annual report - "all real estate and fixtures in our Mexican airports are owned by the Mexican nation". Something to keep in mind when valuing airport stocks.

Stock Fundamentals

Over the past years, revenue growth has been amazing.

Source: Investor relations

Similarly to the PAC stock, there are high capital requirements coming ASR’s way due to the Master Development Plans for Mexican airports based on the concession agreements.

Capital requirements (Source: Investor relations)

If we implement the above capex into the operating cash flows, it is unlikely, and especially with the current situation, that ASR will pay a dividend over the coming years.

Source: XNYS ASR quote

From 2023 onward, the capital expenditure pressure will ease and also revenues might return to pre-COVID levels and continue to grow, depending on the economic situation.

If we assume normal, 2019-like conditions to return by 2024, ASR will likely make around 6 billion pesos in free cash flows, which is around $265 million USD, depending on the exchange rate.

Debt is at 13 billion pesos which is manageable, as in one good year, the company can reach 9 billion of operating cash flows.

Balance sheet (Source: Annual report)

Dividend Analysis and Valuation

Given that there is a limit to this business with the concessions ending in 2048, the management’s goal is to pay out as much dividends as it can.

In 2024, when the situation eases and the capex cycle is over, it could pay out much more in dividends than the 3 billion pesos it paid out in 2019. Given that the operating cash flows were close to 9 billion pesos in 2019, if something similar happens in 2024 with the capital expenditure requirements easing, it could be paying out a dividend of 6 billion by 2025. That would be 20 pesos per share or 200 per ADR, or $8.

I have created a small model valuing ASR’s dividend up to 2048 with an 8% discount rate. I assume a dividend growth rate of 5% up to 2048 and an $8 dividend starting in 2025. The present value my small model gives is $100 and thus the stock is fairly priced for an 8% return.

Dividend analysis

You can download my quick dividend valuation sheet and change the discount rate of dividend rate expectations. It also includes PAC’s dividend valuation.

mexican_airports_.xlsx

But the dividend is not all what Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste stock is about.

Investment Analysis

If, as we discussed above, the dividend becomes $8 per share in 2025, the market might not yet discount the fact that the concessions end by 2048, but might focus on the growth in traffic from 2021 to 2025 and the higher dividend, if it happens of course.

So, if the company has a dividend of $8 per share and high-single-digit growth, it is very likely the stock will at least double and reach again its January 2020 levels because the market might focus on the growth and generous dividends and not on the concessions ending.

Stock Price Potential

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.