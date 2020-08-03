Pandemic Stimulus Aid Packages Are Detrimental To Economic Growth

Background

As the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the United States, stocks quickly plummeted from their all-time highs in February, 2020. The S&P 500 index (SPY) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) both plunged over 30% from their all-time highs in just one month, reaching a 52-week low in late March. As positive cases increased in frequency, state and city governments began taking measures to curtail the outbreak, forcing mandatory shutdowns on businesses. By April, the unemployment rate was hovering just shy of 15%, the worst since the Great Depression, as furloughed workers waited patiently for the green light to return to their jobs. In the meantime, many sought aid from the federal government in the form of unemployment assistance. Small business owners were also feeling the pain. Having shut down their businesses to comply with government mandates, many small business owners saw their only income stream come to an abrupt halt, just as their workers lost theirs. Without being able to provide goods and services to their customers, they still had to respond to fixed costs to their business, such as building rent.

In order to alleviate the financial suffering of both laid off workers and struggling business owners, the federal government stepped in with a series of bailouts. Unemployment benefits were increased by $600 per month and forgivable loans were generously granted to business so they can continue meeting payroll expenses. The measures at first seemed insufficient, as the business loan rescue package, originally part of a more than $2 trillion aid package, was fully subscribed within days. Furloughed workers took advantage of the extra unemployment benefits, but with those scheduled to expire at the end of July, many are wondering how they will carry on without incomes. The United States currently finds itself at the divergence point of two crossroads. Positive cases continue to surge, and whenever one epicenter appears to be flattening the curve, a new one emerges somewhere else. After enduring a complete shutdown from mid-March to early April, some localized governments began easing restrictions and allowing some business to reopen under strict guidelines, but now health experts are once again saying that we need to return to another period of total closure. Alternatively, the United States can forge ahead with reopening despite the evidence suggesting that the pandemic is not yet under control. Whether or not the United States returns to total lock-down or continues gradually reopening is yet to be seen, however, the widespread economic effects of the pandemic continue being felt by millions of Americans. As such, Congress is once more unveiling plans for yet another stimulus to alleviate financial hardship.

Stimulus Payments to Individuals

One of the many controversial federal response tactics so far deployed by the federal government is the stimulus payment relief checks deposited directly into Americans' checking or savings accounts. Dubbed "Economic Impact Payments," one round of direct payments in amounts of $1,200 per person (with some people like college students excluded) has already been made, and it is anticipated that there will be another round of payments forthcoming. These payments have been made in response to the sudden economic hardship faced by millions of Americans that have lost their jobs due to forced shutdown and subsequent layoffs. While applauded by many and tooted by politicians, these payments are actually against Americans' best interests.

In order to receive an economic impact payment check, an eligible candidate must have filed taxes for the 2019 year. A great number of people have incomes so low that they do not file taxes, or receive income from income sources that are not taxable, such as social security. In order for these individuals to receive payments, they must have filed a special form and satisfied several additional steps. Many of these people are disabled or do not have access to the internet, or need levels of in-person aid that are not available to them. Being marginalized, these individuals will be the most affected by the long-term affects of the stimulus payments.

As trillions of dollars worth of freshly printed cash is injected straight into Americans' pockets, they will use this money to buy groceries, pay bills, or if they are already well-off and do not need it, will likely engage in discretionary spending. Increasing the quantity of money in circulation without a corresponding increase in production will cause inflation, and though the money can be used immediately, it will be followed by a rise in the consumer price index. As prices rise without a proper recovery, Americans will find themselves in a worse financial condition, as their money will become increasingly worthless.

Forgivable Business Loans

Just as long-term inflationary affects of stimulus spending will hurt American consumers, businesses will also be harmed. Businesses must also make purchases from suppliers, and the cost of labor will rise as inflation increases. All businesses will be harmed by the inflationary practices of the federal government, but not all of them were able to capitalize off the forgivable loan program, or the Paycheck Protection Program, as its more commonly known. Under this program, small businesses may apply for a forgivable loan to be used to continue making payroll even as the business is shut down of operating at reduced output levels. Just as the economic impact payments expanded the money supply without expanding production, the PPP loans have the same effect.

Under the program, banks that received federal funds were inherently biased towards their larger clients, and this is entirely a political consideration. Banks sought to keep their biggest customers happy. A large portion of the overall loan allocation went to bailing out big business that found itself over-leveraged on the eve of the crisis, bearing a resemblance to the bailouts of the last financial crisis.

As the government rapidly expands the monetary supply in order to provide financial relief to people and business, it siphons resources away from the private sector. Inflationary effects drain the value of people's savings, undermine the institutions of strong economic growth, and will create significant volatility in markets. And while the money supply has increased rapidly, so too have debt levels and budget deficits within the public sector. All of these drawbacks are coupled by what economists predict to be a ~35% drop in GDP for the second quarter, blamed largely on the sudden reduction of consumption. Although the stimulus payments to American's are meant to bring consumption levels back, they will not be met with a restoration of production levels, as many business still remain closed or operating under shortened hours, or operating at reduced capacity. Most of the south and west are halting and reversing their lock-down easements in response to surging positive virus cases, and further stimulus payments will only heighten the problem.

image source: New York Times

Conclusion

As the United States economy contracts by an unprecedented degree, the federal government continues its stimulus program to prop up consumer consumption. Sustained consumption levels are temporarily stemming the tide, but without a corresponding increase in production, standards of living will be lowered once the sustainability of these actions come into question. As GDP shrinks and the debt from the bailouts and stimulus programs balloon, debt to GDP ratio will spike that will make the United States appear to be more of a credit risk, calling into question the financial security of its debt notes, long held as one of the safest investments available to retail investors. In the uncertain times ahead, investors should seek to hedge their assets with recession-proof investments that can retain value and act as a fail-safe against declining prices in other asset categories, but above all else, they should make themselves ready for another rainy day.

