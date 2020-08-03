Why Central Banks (Ex-Fed) Won't Let The U.S. Dollar Fall Too Much

We are not convinced that the greenback is set for a major bear correction in the coming months as it will weigh on other developed market economies' 'recovery'.

In the past few months, the US dollar has shown signs of extreme weakness amid massive liquidity injections from the Federal Reserve since the start of the crisis. A potential new round of lockdowns in the US as COVID-19 infections have started to soar again, especially in the ‘Sun Belt’ states, should increase the real growth differential between the US and other developed economies and therefore weigh on the greenback. The USD index has been weakening significantly in the past few months, down nearly 9% since its March peak and -2.8% since the start of the year.

An increasing number of investors are speculating that the COVID-19 shock will mark the end of an eight-year bullish trend on the US dollar, with some aggressive ones expecting the USD to depreciate up to 40 percent in the coming three to five years. Even though the momentum on the USD index is looking bearish, figure 1 (right frame) shows that the chart of the broader USD index (NEER) is not showing any signs of extreme weakness in the short to medium term as the NEER is still trading above its early March levels and is still up 3% year-to-date.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

One of the major arguments on the USD bearish thesis we have heard in the past few months is the significant divergence in the annual change in assets growth between DM central banks and the Fed. While the Fed nearly doubled the size of its balance since the start of the crisis to USD 7tr, other DM central banks such as the ECB or the BoJ were much less aggressive and expanded the size of the balance sheet by 25 percent and 11 percent, respectively.

Figure 2 shows that both the EURUSD and USDJPY exchange rates have co-moved significantly with the central banks’ assets growth differential in the past cycle and are both pricing in a much stronger euro and Japanese yen. Even though these two charts look very appealing, we think that the relationship may be spurious as the Fed is also considered as the ‘central bank of the world’ and the strong increase in its balance sheet has also helped increase the liquidity in non-US countries (especially EM for instance). We do not really know if we can really infer something relevant from these charts.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters

However, if the trend on the weaker USD continues in the near to medium term, we strongly believe that developed economies will need to act urgently in order to prevent their currencies from appreciating too drastically. Although the euro has been appreciating sharply against the dollar in recent months, it is still significantly undervalued according to a range of ‘fair’ value metrics. For instance, figure 3 shows that the single currency is 17% undervalued relative to its PPP value computed by Eurostat-OECD. Its ‘fair’ value is currently estimated at 1.42; can the euro naturally rise to these levels?

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters, OECD

In our view, we think that it will be very difficult to see the euro rising above 1.25 in the medium term as it will dramatically impact the ‘recovery’ in the Euro area, and it will also massively weigh on inflation expectations. Even though the market-implied measure – 5Y5Y inflation swap – has recently been soaring (up 0.4% to 1.15% since its March lows), it is still very vulnerable to another round of equity and/or energy selloff. Therefore, a ‘too strong’ euro is definitely not what the ECB needs at the moment.

For the BoJ, the situation is even more important as the USDJPY exchange rate is trading very close to the psychological 100 level. Although no floor on the exchange rate has been mentioned by Japanese policymakers, it is hard to believe that the BoJ will let the exchange rate fall below that level considering all the effort it has done in the past cycle to devalue its currency in order to generate some growth and inflation. Since USDJPY peaked in June 2015 at 125.85, the pair has constantly been falling since then and is currently trading at the 38.2% Fibo retracement of the 75.5-125.8 range of the past cycle. The 100 psychological support represents the 50% Fibo retracement and we are confident that the BoJ will do whatever it can to prevent the currency pair from falling below.

To conclude, although the USD looks vulnerable in the short to medium term, we are not convinced that the greenback is set for a major bear correction in the coming months as it will imply that DM economies such as the Euro area or Japan will have to accept a much higher exchange rate. This will clearly be non-acceptable given the current weak state of the economy and therefore we expect policymakers to aggressively intervene into the market to prevent their currency from appreciating too much. Even though there is a strong probability for the euro to trade above 1.20 in the medium term, we do not see the exchange rate rising above 1.25 as it will severely weigh on inflation expectations.

