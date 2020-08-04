Co-produced with PendragonY

Why Invest in Healthcare and Biotech Closed-End Funds?

Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) has been an HDO holding for more than four years, and in April we upgraded it to a "Must Own", in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak. As a closed-end fund that's primarily invested in healthcare industries, particularly focused on mid- to large-cap biotechnology and pharmaceutical growth companies, we thought the fund was positioned well to put your money at work for a good cause and also benefit from it. This is finding a cure for the COVID-19 virus.

So far this year, HQH has outperformed SPY on a total return basis, so our original view continues even though HQH has seen some significant price increases since we last wrote about it.

Looking at the fund’s top holdings we still see lots of investments we like. Gilead (GILD) has enjoyed recent success with its Remdesivir. Other top holdings like Amgen (AMGN) and Vertex ( VRTX), continue to see an increased demand for their products during this pandemic.

As we mentioned earlier, biotechnology is a focus area for HQH representing over 60% of the fund’s investments. Pharmaceuticals also make up a significant portion of the fund’s portfolio with a 17% share. We continue to think these two areas will see a lot of resources devoted to them both to deal with the current crisis and as future research efforts change in response to this crisis.

So while many countries, including the U.S., have responded to the COVID-19 crisis, those responses continue to make healthcare in general and biotechnology and pharmaceuticals in particular, very attractive investment opportunities and for a good cause. It offers the opportunity for investors to pull their money together and participate in the fight against this deadly virus. Note that HQH also invests in promising small emerging biotech companies by funding them. This also opens the door for new medical discoveries, and not just a cure/vaccine for COVID-19.

How has it done since the last time we recommended HQH?

Looking at the year-to-date numbers for HQH, it's clear that it has done well since the beginning of the year and has strongly performed following the March market crash. Of particular note is that the NAV (Net Asset Value) total return (which includes the dividend) has been larger than the returns of the share price. So while the price, and returns, have gone up since the beginning of the year, so has the underlying stocks of HQH's portfolio. However, it's important to note that the large discount to Net Asset Value has remained high (or wide) throughout this out-performance. Therefore most of the price of HQH is due to the price increase of the underlying stocks rather than a decrease in the big discount to NAV. Also, as the underlying stock prices which constitutes the NAV goes up, the fund can generate higher distributions for income investors as we will explain later in this report.

In the following chart, we can view the price returns compared to the total returns (including dividends) for HQH year-to-date. The performance is very remarkable, with a 6.7% total returns YTD and a 8.4% NAV total returns. This is despite the bear market seen earlier this year.

Is it too late to buy HQH?

Some investors might wonder if, given the price increases from both the March lows and the beginning of the year, it might be too late to invest in HQH. But looking at the YTD total returns (price appreciation plus dividends) vs. the returns based on NAV (NAV appreciation plus dividends), the underlying value of the fund’s portfolio has increased more than the market price of HQH. So even though the price has gone higher, an investor is still getting a proportionally more valuable basket of assets due to a higher discount to NAV.

Looking at the following chart from CEFConnect, we can see that the current share price discount to NAV is greater than the average by some 150 basis points. And while the discount isn’t as attractive as the best discount over the last year, it's still a very high discount of 13%. This means that investors are buying all these great healthcare stocks at a discounted price of 13%! So now remains a good time to buy HQH.

Let’s talk about the distribution

The dividend policy of HQH is somewhat different. It pays a variable, managed distribution each quarter that's 2% of the NAV at the end of the previous quarter. For example, the NAV on March 31 was used to calculate the distribution amount that was paid out on June 30. So investors get a hefty cash flow distribution each quarter, which can grow as healthcare stocks outperform.

Note that, unless you elect otherwise, the distribution is paid out in shares (more stock of HQH), and the share issue price is determined about a week before the pay date. So as long as HQH trades at a discount, you will be better off getting paid in shares rather than in cash as you get more of this discounted basket of healthcare stocks.

Mind you that if you like to get paid in cash, you can do so by informing your broker that you wish to receive the dividend in cash rather than in shares.

The Next Dividend Should Go Up

We already know what the distribution amount (approximately anyway) for the next payment that investors will get at the end of September.

In the chart above, we can see that as of June 30, the NAV for HQH was $24.40. So the distribution will be 2% of that or $0.488 (which will likely be rounded down to $0.48). Based on the current large discount to NAV that the shares are trading at, the investor would likely have their share count increased by more than 2% (at the current share price of $21.35, a $0.48 distribution is 2.25% – an annualized yield of 9%).

What's a good price now?

Our current Buy Under price for HQH is $22, which represents a 7.9% TTM yield, and a 10.6% discount to NAV. As such, any price below $22 is very attractive. As of Friday, July 24, HQH closed at $21.35, and so the price represents a good value. Given the likely distribution increase of $0.48 to be paid in September, now is the time to buy more shares or initiate a position.

About HQH's sister fund THW

Tekla, the manager of HQH, has a sister fund Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW). We are currently recommending to hold both HQH and THW together as they complement each others by having different exposures to healthcare sub-sectors. THW has a nearly 50% exposure to pharmaceutical companies, with biotech, healthcare providers, and equipment suppliers providing a combined 38% exposure.

We expect the healthcare sector to thrive over the next few years. Having a broad exposure through both funds is a great way to invest in this thriving sector.

Final Thoughts

It has been a tough year for income investors, particularly high-yield dividend investors. Lots of companies have run into trouble, many of which had been staples of dividend and high-yield income portfolios. While we will undoubtedly face more challenges from the COVID-19 crisis, there are some good investments to be found. Right now, HQH has beaten SPY on a YTD basis, while many stocks have yet to fully recover to their pre-COVID-19 price. Since the NAV also has recovered (grown even), the fund’s distribution policy will also produce a distribution payment in September that's higher than any payment made so far in 2020 and 2019. This offers income investors an opportunity to invest in healthcare and get high yields. Most importantly, by investing in HQH you are putting your money out for a good cause which is helping to fight COVID-19 by funding emerging startups and benefit from the great research that all of our medical community is coming up with. Note that all this research will undoubtedly lead to new breakthroughs for other difficult diseases, and not just the current virus.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HQH, THW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, Trapping Value, PendragonY, Preferred Stock Trader, and Long Player all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.