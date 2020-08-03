The Best 3 Dividend Blue-Chips Retirees Can Safely Buy In August

For August, MMM is the most dependable dividend blue-chip retirees can safely buy, SEIC is the best fast-growth dividend growth stock, and EPD is the best high-yield, deep value and total return potential choice. Within a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio, these 3 blue-chips represent high-probability/low risk choices in these uncertain economic times.

This monthly series points out my highest conviction ideas for safe blue-chips that fit five kinds of investing goals: Dividend dependability, highest-safe yield, most undervalued, fastest-growth, and highest long-term return potential.

The broader market is 38% historically overvalued and future probability-weighted expected returns are paltry due to the greatest disconnect between fundamentals and valuations in history.

55% of those closures are permanent, consumer confidence is falling, and 75% of laid off workers report they plan to cut expenses.

The US economy is reporting some of the worst fundamentals in our nation's history. GDP fell 32.9% in Q2 and small businesses are closing at a steady and high rate.

(Source: Imgflip)

We live in interesting times, to say the least.

(Source: Marketwatch)

We just experienced the worst quarter of economic contraction in US history.

(Source: Yelp Economic Average)

Yelp is tracking small business closures and reports a troubling rise in the number of permanent closures since the lockdowns lifted. Yelp reports that 55% of small business closures since March 1st are permanent.

(Source: Yelp Economic Average)

Consumer confidence is falling again, thanks to rising COVID-19 cases and worries about the end of fiscal stimulus, specifically supplemental unemployment benefits.

(Source: Marketwatch)

Income Losses Among Salaried Workers Since Pandemic Began

(Source: Ascent)

The Motley Fool's Ascent surveyed 2,000 Americans and found that 18% of salaried workers report a complete loss of income, with 25% total employment income losses among the lowest-income Americans.

Income Losses Among Hourly Workers Since Pandemic Began

(Source: Ascent)

Among hourly workers, 27% of people have lost all employment income and that goes as high as 35% for some cohorts.

(Source: Ascent)

75% of Americans who have lost their jobs expect to cut expenses, which bodes poorly for our nascent economic recovery since 65% to 70% of GDP is driven by consumer spending.

S&P 500 Valuation Profile

Year EPS Consensus YOY Growth Forward P/E Blended P/E Overvaluation (Forward P/E) Overvaluation (Blended P/E) 2020 $124.79 -23% 26.2 23.2 60% 36% 2021 $163.31 30% 20.0 23.1 22% 36% 2022 $186.18 13% 17.6 18.8 7% 11% 12-month forward EPS 12 Month Forward P/E Historical Overvaluation PEG 20-Year Average PEG S&P 500 Dividend Yield 25-Year Average Dividend Yield $144.65 22.6 38% 2.66 2.35 1.82% 2.07%

(Sources: Dividend Kings S&P 500 Valuation & Total Return Potential Tool, F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Brian Gilmartin, Reuters'/Refinitiv/IBES/Lipper Financial, JPMorgan, Yardeni Research, Multpl)

Yet the stock market is roaring higher, and the broader market now 38% historically overvalued based on the forward P/E of 22.6 compared to the 25-year average of 16.4.

Never in history have such bad economic/earnings fundamentals resulted in such euphoria among investors.

S&P 500 Total Return Profile

Year Upside Potential By End of That Year Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Probability-Weighted Return (CAGR) 2020 -33.4% -62.2% -46.7% 2021 -12.7% -9.1% -6.8% 2022 2.1% 0.9% 0.7% 2025 29.4% 4.9% 3.7%

(Sources: Dividend Kings S&P 500 Valuation & Total Return Potential Tool, F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

The market is now pricing in almost all expected growth through 2022 which includes two very strong recovery years.

2020 S&P 500 consensus EPS growth: -22%

2021 consensus: +28%

2022 consensus: +15%

If corporate taxes go up to 28% next year (which Morningstar estimates is a 50% probability) then Goldman Sachs estimates a permanent 12% decline in future corporate earnings. What would that mean for investors? That 5-year expected returns fall by 2.2%.

from 3.7% to 1.5% CAGR

But even if that doesn't happen the probability-weighted expected returns for the next five years are far below the market's historical 7% to 9% CAGR.

But just because we live in uncertain times and the broader market is ridiculously overvalued, doesn't mean that prudent long-term investors can't still put their savings to work safely, and in a profitable manner.

This is the first article in a new monthly series that will highlight my highest conviction ideas for five types of long-term investors.

the most dependable dividend-paying blue-chip (longest dividend growth streak) the highest yielding blue-chip the most undervalued blue-chip the fastest-growing blue-chip the blue-chip with the highest 5-year total return potential

So let's take a look at how we can safely find such attractive characteristics in the worst economy in 75 years, and the most irrational market bubble in US history.

A Reasonable And Prudent Way Of Finding Safe Blue-Chips In This Bubble (Or Any Market Conditions)

The first step in my screening process is valuation. Why? Because while valuations often matter little in the short term fundamentals/valuations are nearly all-powerful in the long term.

According to JP Morgan Asset Management (4th largest asset manager on earth), since 1995 just 9% of 12-month forward returns are explained by valuations.

Even five years out just 45% of returns are a function of valuation. This is primarily why you can't use valuations to market time, because for many years stock prices can be driven primarily by sentiment, momentum, and luck.

(Source: Lance Roberts)

High valuations can only tell us one thing with 90% to 91% certainty, that future returns (over the next 10 years) will likely be far lower than we've seen over either historically or over the past decade.

That's because over the long term, fundamentals/valuations determine 90% to 91% of total returns.

Using research from JPMorgan, Bank of America, Princeton, and Lance Roberts, here is the rule of thumb table that I've created for estimating how important fundamentals and valuations are over any given time period.

Time Frame (Years) Total Returns Explained By Fundamentals/Valuations 1 9% 2 18% 3 27% 4 36% 5 45% 6 54% 7 63% 8 72% 9 81% 10+ 90% to 91%

(Source: Dividend Kings S&P 500 Valuation & Total Return Potential Tool)

In any given month, fundamentals and valuations explain approximately 0.9% of stock returns, meaning that in the very short term fundamentals truly don't matter.

Only over the truly long term, 10+ years are fundamentals 10X as powerful as sentiment, momentum, and luck.

(Source: Imgflip)

Buffett may or may not know this empirical research, from numerous reputable sources, but his almost 80 years of experience have taught him to take a truly long-term time horizon when managing shareholder/partner capital.

(Source: Dividend Kings Company Screening Tool)

Which is why I always begin my screening process by selecting reasonably or attractively priced companies from the Dividend Kings Master List of 453 companies which include

all 122 dividend champions (which have analyst coverage): companies with 25+ year dividend growth streaks

all dividend aristocrats: S&P 500 companies with 25+ year dividend growth streaks

all dividend kings: any US-listed company with 50+ year dividend growth streaks

all 11/11 quality Super SWANs: 5/5 safety + 3/3 wide-moat business + 3/3 exemplary management quality/dividend corporate culture

Today 86 companies on the Master List are potentially reasonable buys (color-coded blue in the DK Research Terminal and valuation tool) or potentially good buys or better (color-coded green).

86 companies are potentially good buys or better (19% of the companies we cover) despite the overvalued nature of the broader market.

Quality Score Meaning Margin Of Safety Potentially Good Buy Strong Buy Very Strong Buy Ultra-Value Buy 3 Terrible, Very High Long-Term Bankruptcy Risk NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 4 Very Poor NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 5 Poor NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 6 Below-Average, Fallen Angels (very speculative) 35% 45% 55% 65% 7 Average 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 55% to 60% 8 Above-Average 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 50% to 55% 9 Blue-Chip 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 10 SWAN (a higher caliber of Blue-Chip) 10% to 15% 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 11 Super SWAN (as close to perfect companies as exist) 5% to 10% 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40%

In order to be a potentially good buy, a company has to be "DK Investment Grade" meaning 7+/11 average quality or better and offer a sufficient margin of safety based on its quality and risk profile.

For this article, I'm first screening by potentially good buys or better.

Now let's consider safety and quality. My personal motto is "quality first and prudent valuation & risk-management always."

Step 1 in quality/safety screening is selecting only 9+/11 quality blue-chips or better which mostly represents companies with 5/5 dividend safety and average to above-average business models and management quality.

Dividend Kings Dividend Safety Model

1 Payout Ratio vs. safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs. dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 2 Debt/EBITDA vs. safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 3 Interest coverage ratio vs. safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 4 Debt/Capital vs. safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 5 Current Ratio (Total Current Assets/Total Current Liabilities) 6 Quick Ratio (Liquid Assets/current liabilities (to be paid within 12 months) 7 S&P credit rating & outlook 8 Fitch credit rating & outlook 9 Moody's credit rating & outlook 10 30-year bankruptcy risk 11 Implied credit rating (if not rated, based on average borrowing costs, debt metrics & advanced accounting metrics) 12 Average Interest Cost (cost of capital and verifies the credit rating) 13 Dividend Growth Streak (vs. Ben Graham 20 years of uninterrupted dividends standard of quality) 14 Piotroski F-score (advanced accounting metric measuring short-term bankruptcy risk) 15 Altman Z-score (advanced accounting metric measuring long-term bankruptcy risk) 16 Beneish M-score (advanced accounting metric measuring accounting fraud risk) 17 Dividend Cut Risk In This Recession (based on blue-chip economist consensus) 18 Dividend Cut Risk in Normal Recession (based on historical S&P dividend cuts during non-crisis downturns)

Dividend safety scores are a function of 18 key safety metrics, with safety guidelines based on historical dividend cut data, as well as guidelines used by rating agencies and bond investors.

(Source: Moon Capital Management, NBER, Multpl.com)

I use the S&P 500 as a proxy for average quality companies, and then use historical dividend cut data during recessions to extrapolate the following probabilities for an average recession (1.4% annual GDP decline), and this recession (blue-chip economist estimates 5% to 8% annual GDP decline).

51 blue-chip quality companies available at potentially good buy or better prices

Step two in safety screening is selecting 4+/5 above-average or very safe dividends.

Safety Score Out of 5 Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk This Recession 1 (unsafe) over 4% over 24% 2 (below average) over 2% over 12% 3 (average) 2% 8% to 12% 4 (above-average) 1% 4% to 6% 5 (very safe) 0.5% 2% to 3%

That translates into 6% or less risk of a cut in the worst recession in 75 years.

47 companies remain

Next, I screen by credit rating, a crucial quality/safety metric.

(Source: S&P)

Credit ratings are based on key debt metrics that correlate with long-term (30-year) bond default rates.

When a company defaults on its debt, it almost always goes bankrupt and its stock price falls to zero.

Credit Rating 30-Year Bankruptcy Probability AAA 0.07% AA+ 0.29% AA 0.51% AA- 0.55% A+ 0.60% A 0.66% A- 2.5% BBB+ 5% BBB 7.5% BBB- 11% BB+ 14% BB 17% BB- 21% B+ 25% B 37% B- 45% CCC+ 52% CCC 59% CCC- 65% CC 70% C 80% D 100%

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool, S&P, University of St. Petersburg)

Preservation of capital is the first step in long-term investing success and nothing represents a permanent loss of capital like owning a bankrupt company.

All 47 of the remaining companies in the screen have investment-grade balance sheets or better (BBB- or higher credit ratings).

Finally, I use one final quality metric, dividend growth streaks.

(Source: Imgflip)

Ben Graham is the founder of modern securities analysis and valuation (and Buffett's mentor). He considered 20 years of uninterrupted dividends to be a sign of quality.

I thus use 20-year dividend growth streaks as well as 30+ streaks without a dividend cut as my proxy for dividend excellence.

(Source: Justin Law)

Fellow Dividend King Justin Law, who maintains the late David Fish's CCC list, reports that relatively few companies with 12+ year dividend growth streaks have cut dividends during this recession.

15 Safe Blue-Chips Sorted By Dividend Growth Streak

(Source: Dividend Kings Company Screening Tool)

This leaves us with 15 companies that

are potentially good buys or better

9+/11 quality blue-chips

4+/5 above-average or better dividend safety

have investment-grade balance sheets

have 20+ year dividend-growth streaks (dependable income sources throughout the economic cycle)

It's from this list of 15 top-quality dividend growth stocks that I select my highest conviction recommendations for this month.

The Most Reliable Blue-Chip You Can Buy In August

After sorting the screen by longest dividend growth streak I found that

3M (MMM): Legendary Dividend King Has What It Takes To Ride Out This Pandemic

Business Summary

3M is a multinational conglomerate that has operated since 1902 when it was known as Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing. The company is well-known for its research and development laboratory, and the firm leverages its science and technology across multiple product categories. As of 2019, 3M is organized into four business segments: safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, healthcare, and consumer. About 60% of the company's revenue comes from outside the United States, with the safety and industrial segment constituting most of the firm's net sales. Many of the company's 55,000-plus products touch and concern a variety of consumers and end markets." - Morningstar

Business Update

After reviewing wide-moat-rated 3M's latest second-quarter 2020 results...nothing materially changes in our long-term outlook. That said, a couple of items caused us to adjust our near-term outlook. We slightly lowered our top-line assumptions to $31.6 billion from $32.0 billion. While the tweaks were broad-based, one item we call out is oral care, which has been hit hard given coronavirus' impact on elective procedures. Clearly, given pandemic-related closures, global dental offices were frequently closed during the second quarter and have yet to fully recover based on some informal channel checks in the United States. That said, oral care has never been a big part of our thesis, and it's possible this is a business division that could eventually be spun out (we suspect this is a price competitive business given the number of portfolio sales from other competitors). Portfolio reviews are a part of 3M's strategy, and the company has acted to sell most of drug delivery and other business divisions over the past year. Margins, however, were a bigger driver of our fair value decrease. Specifically, we did lower our healthcare segment margins materially by approximately 500-basis points for full-year 2020, though admittedly we were slow-footed to do so last quarter. We were clearly way off in our original assessment. While we anticipated the dilutive effects of the Acelity acquisition, which was baked into our forecast, we did not fully appreciate the effect of loss volumes on margins in that segment (management pointed out that net-net, mix had very little to do with the margin headwinds). Health care margins fell a resounding 10 percentage points year over year to 16.8% on a reported basis. About a third of that quantity was related to the Acelity acquisition, with the remaining two related to decline in organic sales." - Morningstar

The way I value a company is by applying the same multiples to consensus fundamental estimates that investors have historically paid during periods of similar fundamentals (growth rates, regulatory environments, and when applicable to the business model, interest rates).

(Source: Imgflip)

As Ben Graham pointed out, over the long term, the market is never wrong about the fair value of a company, almost always "weighing the substance of a company" correctly.

3M Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiple (19 Years) 2020 2021 2022 5-Year Average Yield 2.68% $219 $230 $230 13-Year Median Yield 2.47% $238 $250 $249 25-year Average Yield 2.50% $235 $247 $246 Earnings 19.0 $156 $170 $182 Owner Earnings (Buffett smoothed out FCF) 17.6 $159 $182 $258 Operating Cash Flow 14.8 $159 $176 $192 Free Cash Flow 19.6 $138 $187 $225 EBITDA 10.9 $153 $162 $171 EBIT (pre-tax profit) 13.2 $146 $159 $170 Average $178 $196 $214

(Source: Dividend Kings Valuation Tool, F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

There is an 80% probability that 3M's intrinsic value lies within the range of $138 to $238 in 2020 and likely between $159 and $247 for 2021's expected results.

The average historical fair value of $178 in 2020 and $196 in 2021 are reasonable estimates of what this 10/11 SWAN quality dividend king's fundamentals are worth in each respective year.

The way I estimate long-term return potential is by applying the historical fair value P/E ratio (or cash flow when appropriate for the sector/industry) to the analyst growth consensus range.

3M analyst long-term growth consensus range: 5.6% to 6.7% CAGR vs. 8% to 11% CAGR management guidance

the historical margin of error for analyst estimates: -30% to the downside, +20% to the upside

the historical margin of error adjusted long-term analyst consensus growth range: 4% to 8% CAGR

20-year historical growth rates: -11% to 8% CAGR

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

6.7% CAGR is the current analyst growth consensus for 3M, which has fallen 1% since the company missed earnings in Q2. 4% to 8% CAGR is the realistic long-term growth range investors can expect from 3M given the best available data we have today.

(Source: YCharts)

Naturally, long-term growth estimates are volatile, especially for cyclical companies like industrials.

Which is why we must apply the appropriate margins of error to the Gordon Dividend Growth Model. This model is one of the most accurate long-term forecasting methods ever devised on Wall Street and used by most asset managers such as Brookfield, Oaktree Capital, Chuck Carnevale, and of course, all the Dividend Kings.

(Source: Ploutos)

The Gordon Dividend Growth Model says that total returns are purely a function of starting yield + long-term growth in earnings/cash flow (which dividends track) + changes in valuation.

Barring significant changes in fundamentals, valuation changes cancel out over time and total returns are a function of yield + long-term growth.

I apply the appropriate margins of error to the Gordon Dividend Growth Model that factors in two key variables.

50% margin of error accounting for the fact that we can't know five years in the future whether a company will be in a bear market, a bubble, or near fair value 20% to 40% probability (observation from Peter Lynch, John Templeton, and Howard Marks, 3 of the greatest investors of all time) that analysts will be wrong about how fast a company grows

Chuck Carnevale over 50 years in asset management has concluded that for each one year you forecast into the future it's reasonable to apply a 10% margin of error.

For a five-year forecast, this means a 50% margin of error is appropriate. This observation from my fellow Dividend King co-founder is backed up by JPMorgan's research which finds that just 45% of 5-year returns are a function of fundamentals.

So now we're ready to estimate the consensus total return potential of a company, which means the returns that would occur if a company

returned to historical fair value

grows as analysts currently expect

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

3M's historical fair value P/E is 18 to 20, outside of bear markets and bubbles.

That's not my opinion, it's a mathematical fact created by hundreds of millions of investors over the past 20 years who collectively decided that about 19 times earnings are is approximately fair value for 3M factoring in

its management quality

its assets/brands/moatiness

its risk profile

its dividend track record

all other relevant fundamentals pertaining to the company

3M 2022 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If 3M grows as expected through 2022 and returns to historical fair value, then about 12% CAGR total returns would be expected.

3M 2025 Total Return Potential Range

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If 3M grows as expected and returns to historical fair value range, then 9% to 14% CAGR total returns are possible over the next five years.

3M 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

About 12% CAGR total returns through 2025 are what analysts are currently expecting, assuming the company returns to the mid-range of historical value, a 19 P/E.

Now let's see what actual results 3M investors buying today can expect.

3M Probability-Weighted Total Return Calculator

5-Year Consensus Annualized Total Return Potential 11.8% Conservative Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 5.88% Bullish Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 17.63% Conservative Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 3.53% Bullish Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 14.10% Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return Potential 8.81% Ratio vs. S&P 500 2.41

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

Factoring in all necessary margins of error, I expect 3M to deliver between 3% and 15% CAGR total returns over the next five years. About 9% CAGR is a reasonable expectation for investors buying today.

That's 141% better than the 3.8% CAGR the S&P 500 is likely to deliver.

3M Dividend Return Calculator

Current Yield 3.9% Long-Term Analyst Growth Consensus (Column AH in valuation tool, also in Research Terminal Lists) 6.7% Yield On Cost in 5-Years 5.39% Average 5-Year Yield on Cost 4.65% 5-Year Estimated Dividend Return 23.23% Ratio vs. S&P 500 2.16

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

Along the way income investors are likely to enjoy over 100% greater dividends than the S&P 500 is likely to deliver.

These probability-weighted estimates, combined with the A+ negative outlook credit rating will be important in determining 3M's Investment Decision Score, which I'll highlight in a moment.

3M Fundamentals

quality score: 10/11 SWAN

safety score: 4/5 above-average (4% to 6% dividend cut risk in this recession, 1% risk in a normal recession), stable outlook

Max portfolio risk cap recommendation: 7% or less

yield: 3.9%

current price: $150.47

Potential good buy price: $160

2020 average historical fair value: $178

approximate discount to fair value: 15%

DK rating: potential good buy

historical fair value: 18 to 20 P/E (19 mid-range)

current blended P/E: 17.7

Earnings yield (Chuck's "essence of valuation"): 5.6% vs. 6.7% recommended

Growth price into stock: about 4.6% CAGR according to Graham/Dodd fair value formula

long-term growth consensus: 6.7% CAGR

the margin of error adjusted analyst long-term consensus growth forecast: 4% to 8% CAGR

5-year total return potential: 9% to 14% CAGR

PEG ratio: 2.74 vs. 3.08 historical vs. 2.66 S&P 500 vs. 2.35 S&P 500 historical

Investment Decision: 100% = A+ exceptional

The Dividend Kings Investment Score combines valuation with the three priorities of successful long-term investors.

Valuation: 4/4 15% undervalued = potentially good buy

Preservation of capital: A+ negative outlook credit rating = 0.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk = 7/7

Return of capital: 3.9% yield and 6.7% CAGR growth rate = 4.7% average yield over the next 5 years = 23.2% dividend return on investment vs. 10.75% S&P 500 (116% better) = 10/10

5-year Probability-Weighted Return: 8.8% CAGR vs. 3.75% S&P 500 (141% more) = 10/10

Relative Investment Score: 100% vs. 73% S&P 500

Letter Grade: A excellent vs. C market-average S&P 500

3M Investment Decision Score

Goal MMM Why Score Valuation Potentially good buy 15% undervalued 4/4 Preservation Of Capital Excellent A- negative outlook credit rating, 2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk 7/7 Return Of Capital Exceptional 23.2% of capital returned over the next 5 year via dividends vs. 10.75% S&P 500 10/10 Return On Capital Exceptional 8.8% PWR vs. 3.65% S&P 500 10/10 Relative Investment Score 100% Letter Grade A+ exceptional S&P 73% = C (market-average)

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

Compared to the lower-yielding, slower-growing, and extremely overvalued S&P 500, 3M is one of the best blue-chips you can buy today and has the most dependable dividends on offer during the worst recession in 75 years.

The Most Undervalued & Highest Yielding & Highest Total Return Potential Blue-Chip You Can Buy In August

After sorting the screen by both deepest discount to fair value and yield and total return potential I found that EPD is the top choice for all three kinds of investors.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD): Hands Down The Highest Quality And Safest Name In Midstream (Uses A K-1 Tax Form)

Business Summary

Enterprise Products Partners is a master limited partnership that transports and processes natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products, and petrochemicals. It is one of the largest midstream companies, with operations servicing most producing regions in the Lower 48 states. Enterprise is particularly dominant in the NGL market and is one of the few MLPs that provide midstream services across the full hydrocarbon value chain." - Morningstar

Business Update

Enterprise Products Partners reported a solid second quarter in a brutal energy environment. After updating our model, we will maintain our $25.50 fair value estimate and wide moat rating. The diversity of Enterprise's operations across basins, hydrocarbons, and the midstream value chain helped cushion the partnership's results, as gross operating margin fell only $50 million sequentially to $2 billion. Similarly, EBITDA fell by a bit more-over $100 million-to $1.96 billion, but this was within our expectations, as our full-year forecast of $7.75 billion remains unchanged after our updates. The focus remains on protecting the balance sheet, while prudently allocating capital. Current liquidity is $7.3 billion, made up of a $6 billion credit facility, and $1.3 billion in cash on hand, and adjusted debt/EBITDA is about 3.4 times, which we consider prudent. Capital spending forecasts continued to decline for 2021 and 2022, falling to $3.3 billion from $4 billion in the prior quarter, as projects are deferred and canceled due to weak economics. The bulk of the spending is just three projects: PDH 2, Midland-to-ECHO 4, and a natural gas pipeline. We still consider the units to be deeply undervalued and note that Enterprise has expressed a willingness to devote more than 2% of its operating cash flow to buybacks this year if opportunities arise. Eighty-eight percent of the business remains fee-based. Enterprise has already seen some recovery in volumes across its operations. U.S. refining is operating at about 80% utilization, up from 68% in April, helping Enterprise's petrochemical operations. Natural gas processing and natural gas liquids are between 88% and 98% of March 2020 activity levels, while fractionation and NGL pipelines have already exceeded March lows. Crude-oil volume remains the weakest area, as crude pipeline volumes are about 20% below March levels." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

I can confirm that Morningstar's bullish take is reiterated by virtually all analysts including Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and Goldman Sachs.

This is Goldman's take on the quarter.

Following 2Q2020 earnings, we maintain our Buy rating on Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) and continue to view the partnership as a top large-cap idea within our coverage universe, with LNG still our top pick and MMP, WMB and PAA as our other Buy-rated names. We continue to see value in EPD's best-in-class "network" of pipeline, processing, fractionation, export, and petrochemical assets, as well as ample financial and operational flexibility to maintain and grow its distribution and preserve the balance sheet strength. Further, while we expect 2021E EBITDA to appear largely flat relative to 2020 levels, we recognize EPD's strong project backlog and integrated business remains well positioned to benefit from a recovery in demand, and thus recognize upside in 2022+." - Goldman Sachs (emphasis original)

Here is Bank of America's take.

2Q was a quarter for EPD to showcase what really makes them the best in class operators in midstream. Today's solid beat demonstrates this in two forms: (1) strength of a well-managed integrated platform and (2) ability to leverage the asset network to exploit opportunistic marketing and hedging gains. Most of the EBITDA beat is driven by higher margins associated with contango opportunities in crude oil segment, which will raise the question of how ratable these margins are. That said, EPD believes that they will continue to see this benefit for the remainder of 2020. Without a doubt, underlying volume and tariff trends have been challenging as demonstrated by YoY/QoQ declines in G&P and pipeline throughputs. However, mgmt noted encouraging data points on recent refining industry run rates recovering to ~80% (from 68% in April) and all commodity volumes in its system recovering to >80% of March levels. With these improving fundamental trends in 2H20, we anticipate improving base business cash flows supplemented by marketing gains. We maintain our Buy rating as we believe EPD's resilient integrated platform will continue to deliver despite the industry challenges." - Bank of America

Universally EPD management is hailed as the best in the business with Morningstar going as far as to call them "chess masters".

We ascribe an Exemplary stewardship rating to Enterprise's executives, who represent some of the best and brightest in the industry. We see them as chess masters operating in an environment where everyone else is playing checkers." - Morningstar

(Source: earnings presentation)

That management skill can be seen in several objective metrics such as

one of the most conservative balance sheets (3.5X debt/EBITDA target vs. 3.4 in Q2 vs. 5.0 or less safe according to rating agencies)

21-year payout growth streak (they will maintain it as long as they hike by any amount over the next 5 quarters)

returns on capital among the best in the industry and double-digits in every single year since 2005 despite several oil crashes over that time

Analysts expect the distribution to begin growing in 2022, indicating that EPD's goal of becoming a dividend champion may not be achieved.

But its streak of uninterrupted dividends with no cuts would hit 23 years that year which would still represent one of the most dependable sources of high-yield on Wall Street.

With the price/cash flow now the lowest in 10 years, it's indeed a great opportunity to be "greedy when others are fearful" about the highest quality and safest name in midstream.

Basically EPD is a near-perfect choice for anyone looking for

safe maximum yield

maximum total returns

the highest margin of safety (largest discount to fair value)

Fundamentals

quality score: 11/11 Super SWAN

safety score: 5/5 above-average (2% to 3% dividend cut risk in this recession, 0.5% risk in a normal recession), stable outlook

Max portfolio risk cap recommendation: 7% or less

yield: 10.1%

current price: $17.6

Potential good buy price: $32

2020 average historical fair value: $34

approximate discount to fair value: 49%

DK rating: potential anti-bubble/ultra-value (Buffett "fat pitch") buy

historical fair value: 11 to 13 times operating cash flow (MLP bear market average)

current P/OCF: 6.0

Cash flow yield (Chuck's "essence of valuation"): 16.6% vs. 6.7% recommended

vs. 6.7% recommended Growth price into stock: about -1.2% CAGR according to Graham/Dodd fair value formula

according to Graham/Dodd fair value formula long-term growth consensus: 2.0% CAGR

the margin of error adjusted analyst long-term consensus growth forecast: 1% to 11% CAGR

5-year total return potential: 16% to 26% CAGR

Investment Decision: 97% = A excellent

EPD 2022 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

EPD 2025 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

EPD is a classic Warren Buffett "fat pitch" and an anti-bubble stock.

What's an anti-bubble stock? A company priced for negative growth which neither management, analysts, nor credit rating agencies believe to be likely.

This means that as long as growth is 0% or better over time investors are guaranteed to make strong returns as long as they are patient enough to ride out the current bear market.

EPD Total Return Potential If It Grows At Zero Forever

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

According to the Graham/Dodd fair value formula, a company with zero growth prospects is worth 8.5 times earnings and cash flow.

Even if analysts and management are dead wrong about EPD's growth prospects, and it achieves zero growth for the next 5 years, investors could still potentially see a doubling of their investment and 13.5% CAGR total returns.

Or to put another way, when you have a very safe 10% yield locked in, then as long as the business achieves at least flat growth, long-term market-smashing returns are virtually guaranteed.

Valuation: 4/4 49% undervalued = potential anti-bubble/ultra-value/Buffett "fat pitch" buy

Preservation of capital: BBB+ stable credit rating = 5% 30-year bankruptcy risk = 6/7

Return of capital: 10.1% yield and 2.0% CAGR growth rate = 10.6% average yield over the next 5 years = 53.1% dividend return on investment vs. 10.8% S&P 500 (394% better) = 10/10

5-year Probability-Weighted Return: 14.2% CAGR vs. 3.7% S&P 500 (286% more) = 10/10

Relative Investment Score: 97% vs. 73% S&P 500

Letter Grade: A excellent vs. C market-average S&P 500

EPD Investment Decision Score

Goal EPD Why Score Valuation Potentially anti-bubble/ultra-value/Buffett "fat pitch" buy 49% undervalued 4/4 Preservation Of Capital Above-Average BBB+ stable credit rating, 5% long-term bankruptcy risk 6/7 Return Of Capital Exceptional 53.1% of capital returned over the next 5 years via dividends vs. 10.8% S&P 500 10/10 Return On Capital Exceptional 14.2% PWR vs. 3.7% S&P 500 10/10 Relative Investment Score 97% Letter Grade A excellent S&P 73% = C (market-average)

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

Enterprise remains the safest choice among ultra-high yield investors as well as the best deep value and total return proposition on Wall Street today.

Dividend Kings and my retirement portfolio recently bought EPD for a 5th time for our Phoenix portfolios because it hit our 10.0% trigger yield.

It's currently 2% of the Phoenix portfolio vs. a 7% risk cap meaning we have plenty of room to keep buying opportunistically should EPD fall to a yield of 10.5%, 11.0%, etc.

Each buy is a small $250/$500 purchase that locks in a private equity/Shark Tank-like multiple for the hands-down best collection of stable cash-rich assets and skilled management in the business.

average Shark Tank multiple in the first 10 seasons: 7.0

average private equity multiple pre-pandemic 12.0

EPD Was A Good Deal Before The Pandemic...It's A Great Deal Now

(Source: YCharts)

Every quarter EPD is proving our thesis of a very safe payout right with its facts, which include

1.6 distribution coverage ratio in Q2

$1.2 billion in retained (post-distribution) cash flow in the first half of 2020

Strongest balance sheet in the industry

In fact, take a look at EPD's recent $1.25 billion bond offering.

$250 million in 10-year bonds at 2.8% interest rate

$1 billion in 32-year bonds at 3.2% interest rate

The bond market represents the most conservative income investors on earth and they just lent EPD a mountain of cash for 32 years at a very low 3.2%.

Which means that the people who consider EPD to be a very safe income investment include myself as well as

all analysts who cover the company

S&P, Fitch and Moody's (all rate it BBB+ stable)

the bond market

The Fastest Growing Blue-Chip You Can Buy In August

After sorting the screen by long-term consensus growth rate I found that

SEI Investments Company (SEIC): 11/11 Super SWAN Dividend Champion Represents One Of The Best Growth Stocks On Wall Street Right Now

SEIC is as close to a perfect growth stock as you can find in this overvalued market.

Business Summary

SEI Investments provides investment processing, management, and operations services to financial institutions, asset managers, asset owners, and financial advisors in four material segments: private banks, investment advisors, institutional investors, and investment managers. SEI also has a minority interest in LSV Asset Management, a value equity asset manager with over $96 billion in AUM. As of Dec. 31, 2019, SEI (including LSV) manages, administers, or advises on over $1.0 trillion in assets." - Morningstar

Business Update

SEI reported second-quarter financial results that were broadly in line with consensus expectations. Revenue for the quarter was $400.7 million, a tad bit below the CapIQ consensus estimate of $402.4 million; diluted EPS of $0.68 matched the consensus estimate. Total operating expenses were up 4% as SEI continues to invest in its businesses. Overall, there was nothing in SEI's earnings report that materially alters our long-term view of the firm and we will maintain our $56 fair value estimate per SEI share. Private banks revenue of $108 million was down 5% sequentially due to previously announced client losses. On the positive side, the company did announce some client wins, client re-contracting activity was strong, and the firm had no new client losses during the quarter. Profitability continues to be elusive from revenue headwinds and investment spending. Investment advisors and institutional investors revenues were down as market movements weighed on revenues. Net outflows also modestly weighed on growth in both segments. Value equity underperformance, especially in the deep value space, as well as outflows, resulted in lower earnings from SEI's minority interest in LSV. SEI's Investment Managers, its fund administration and outsourcing business, continues to be a strong performer. Revenue was up 9% from the year-ago period and 2% sequentially. This segment saw $15.2 million in net new recurring business events. SEI signed seven new clients on its Archway platform, which it acquired in 2017." - Morningstar

Fundamentals

quality score: 11/11 Super SWAN

safety score: 5/5 above-average (2% to 3% dividend cut risk in this recession, 0.5% risk in a normal recession), stable outlook

Max portfolio risk cap recommendation: 7% or less

yield: 1.3%

current price: $52.33

Potential good buy price: $57

2020 average historical fair value: $60

approximate discount to fair value: 12%

DK rating: potential good buy

historical fair value: 21 to 23 P/E

current blended P/E: 17.1

Earnings yield (Chuck's "essence of valuation"): 5.8% vs. 6.7% recommended

Growth price into stock: about 4.3% CAGR according to Graham/Dodd fair value formula

long-term growth consensus: 12.0% CAGR

the margin of error adjusted analyst long-term consensus growth forecast: 9% to 13% CAGR

5-year total return potential: 12% to 17% CAGR

PEG ratio: 1.49 vs. 2.35 historical vs. 2.66 S&P 500 vs. 2.35 S&P 500 historical

Investment Decision Score: 100% = A+ excellent

SEIC 2022 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

SEIC 2025 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

SEIC is not only an attractively valued growth stock, it's one of the most profitable and financially strongest companies on earth.

(Source: Gurufocus)

For example, when it comes to returns on capital (pre-tax profits/operating capital), Joel Greenblatt's favorite proxy for quality and moatiness, SEIC remains at the top of its industry, despite short-term hits from the pandemic.

(Source: Gurufocus)

In June it delivered 242% ROC, which is 12X the industry median, and over the past 13-years, the median ROC was 358%.

Or to put another way for each $1 it takes to run the business, SEIC historically generates $3.58 in annual pre-tax profit.

(Source: YCharts)

Profitability has been steadily improving over time, prior to the pandemic.

SEIC Is A Free Cash Flow Minting Machine

(Source: YCharts)

FCF margins pre-pandemic were over 30%, on par with the greatest and most overvalued tech giants of today. Even following the short-term declines in profitability naturally created by the recession, the FCF margin remains a very strong 28.5%.

SEIC's historical yield, both the 5-year average and 13-year median, of 1.09%, makes it a growth stock, though it has a 29-year dividend growth streak, making it a fast-growing dividend champion.

The dividend growth streak is expected to continue because of SEIC's fortress balance sheet.

SEIC Balance Sheet

(Source: Gurufocus)

SEIC paid off all its debt in Q1 but over the past year, its cash/debt ratio was a sky-high 18.

Its Z-score, an advanced accounting metric that measures long-term bankruptcy risk (with 84% to 92% accuracy at predicting bankruptcies over 30 years) is the 5th highest on the Master List.

3+ Z-scores are considered very safe, and SEIC's is 16.06.

Now let's compare SEIC's balance sheet to AA- stable rated BlackRock (BLK).

BlackRock Balance Sheet (AA- Stable Credit Rating)

(Source: Gurufocus)

And while they aren't in the same industry, let's also compare SEIC's balance sheet to the only two AAA stable rated companies in America, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Microsoft (MSFT).

Johnson & Johnson Balance Sheet (AAA Stable Credit Rating)

Microsoft Balance Sheet (AAA Stable Credit Rating)

(Source: Gurufocus)

And while it's not technically a tech stock as far as GICS classification is concerned, it effectively is a Fin-Tech company based on its business model.

So let's compare the balance sheet to the most popular tech giants of today, all of which are modestly to outrageously overvalued.

Apple (AAPL) Balance Sheet (AA+ Stable Credit Rating)

Alphabet (GOOG) Balance Sheet (AA+ Stable Credit Rating)

(Source: Gurufocus)

SEIC, if it bothered to pay for credit ratings, would almost certainly be AA or AAA-rated. For Investment Decision Score purposes it only matters that the implied credit rating is A-rated or higher.

Valuation: 4/4 12% undervalued = potentially good buy

Preservation of capital: A, AA, or AAA credit rating = 2.5% or less 30-year bankruptcy risk = 7/7

Return of capital: NA, treated as a growth stock

5-year Probability-Weighted Return: 11.6% CAGR vs. 3.7% S&P 500 (216% more) = 10/10

Relative Investment Score: 100% vs. 73% S&P 500

Letter Grade: A+ exceptional vs. C market-average S&P 500

SEIC Investment Decision Score

Goal SEIC Why Score Valuation Potentially good buy 12% undervalued 4/4 Preservation Of Capital Excellent A, AA or AAA implied credit rating, 2.5% or less long-term bankruptcy risk 7/7 Return Of Capital NA Dividend Champion but treated as a growth stock NA Return On Capital Excellent 11.6% PWR vs. 3.7% S&P 500 10/10 Relative Investment Score 100% Letter Grade A+ exceptional S&P 73% = C (market-average)

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

SEIC is a recent Dividend Kings buy and represents as close to a perfect growth stock as exists in this highly overvalued market.

Bottom Line: No Matter What The Economy, Stock Market Or Pandemic Are Doing, Quality Blue-Chips Are Always On Sale

(Source: Imgflip)

My goal isn't to guess what the stock market is going to do in the next month, quarter, or year. It's to use empirically proven strategies of selecting the highest quality companies that conservative investors can trust to achieve their long-term goals.

Risks to earnings, the economy, and the overvalued bubble market are something that has existed forever and will continue to persist, even long after the pandemic ends.

(Source: Michael Batnick)

But even in these uncertain times and with the broader market still wildly overvalued, smart long-term income investors can still find reasonably to attractively priced top quality companies that fit any possible need.

3M is the most dependable dividend blue-chip you can buy in August

Enterprise Products Partners is the best high-yield, deep value, and total return blue-chip you can buy

SEI Investments Company is the best fast-growing dividend blue-chip you can buy

The fundamentals of sound long-term investing are never-changing and based on a few very easy to follow principles

buy quality companies, with strong income-producing assets/business models run by competent and trustworthy management with a solid track record of adapting and overcoming challenges that will always come up buy at reasonable to attractive valuations hold for the long term, so that skilled management can compound your income and wealth over time

Just three things are required for achieving your financial goals, the right facts, reasoning (strategy), and prudent risk-management for your needs.

Facts are always changing and will change in our favor and sometimes not.

Our reasoning and risk-management are two things we can control 100% of the time, which is why my articles are so focused on the principles of sound investing and risk management.

(Source: AZ quotes)

Luck is something that short-term speculators and gamblers need to succeed. In contrast, prudent long-term investors make their own luck through a focus on quality first and prudent valuation & risk management always.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Valuation Tool, Research Terminal & Phoenix Watchlist. Membership also includes Access to our five model portfolios

Daily Phoenix Portfolio Buys

50% discount to iREIT

50 exclusive articles per month

Our weekly podcast

20% discount to F.A.S.T Graphs

Real-time chatroom support

Exclusive daily updates to all my retirement portfolio trades

Our "Learn How To Invest Better" Library

Access to numerous valuable investing tools Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve your financial goals while sleeping well at night in all market & economic conditions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM, EPD, SEIC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns MMM, EPD, and SEIC in our portfolios.