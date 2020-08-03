Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) has been in trouble for a while now. Since its careless $38 billion acquisition of Anadarko in 2019 - a move that only strengthened its competitor Chevron (CVX) and confirmed Warren Buffett's investing acumen - the company has been on the decline struggling with immense debt. The downturn in oil prices, though, has exacerbated all of these existing issues, much more so than many of its big oil competitors, and sent management scrambling. Even with a large hedge position that gave it a $1 billion boost, it recorded an ugly $2.2 billion GAAP loss ($467 million non-GAAP) in Q1. And, from what Chevron and Exxon (NYSE:XOM) delivered this past week, when management releases Q2 results on August 11, the results will be even worse.

But, from its lows of under $10, the company has made a slight recovery as the general conditions of the oil markets improve. OPEC, in a series of unprecedented actions, has cut production significantly to the point where production in June was down to 1991 Gulf War levels. Though cheating among members like Nigeria and Iraq continued, OPEC's cuts and the end to the Russia/Saudi Arabia price war have contracted supply and served as a much need boost to prices. Combine this with rising demand as economies begin to reopen, WTI is now trading back around $40.

$40 is a significant price level because it was originally the price that management needed following the Anadarko acquisition in order to sustain its now-cut dividend. With a rather low breakeven point and operating expenses projected to fall to as low as $6.25 per barrel by Q2, this is a price that allows Occidental to deliver positive free cash flow. On top of this improvement, Occidental has continued to cut costs significantly. From an already-reduced basis, its 2020 capex budget was reduced further and is now expected to be between $2.4 and $2.6 billion, less than half of its original guidance pre-COVID-19. Additionally, the company has been looking to save money elsewhere through layoffs and early retirement offers that have cut overhead and operating expenses by an additional $1.2 billion.

The combination of higher oil prices and lower costs has helped the company make progress. The stock is now up over 60% from its March lows in volatile trading, and the company has offered incentives to shareholders, including a $22 warrant with a seven-year term.

Still, Occidental faces many challenges ahead, the most pressing of which being its mountain of debt. Beyond this obvious hurdle though, investors must also consider whether it is the best way to capitalize on oil moving forward.

Debt is Manageable

By far the most important factor is Occidental's $36 billion in debt, a big chunk of which comes due in 2021 and 2022 as seen from the figure below.

Source: Occidental Q1 Earnings Presentation

Though it seems Occidental has no maturities this year, potentially $992 million could come due in October 2020 as part of a puttable 2036 bond. With Occidental's now junk debt rating, there is a considerable possibility that this large note, or at least part of it, will come due.

This maturity adds to Occidental's cash crunch that management must immediately address. With losses mounting and expected to continue for the remainder of 2020 and into 2021, the company is not in a great position from a liquidity standpoint. Even after paying Buffett's preferred dividends in stock, it had just $1 billion in cash and a $5 billion credit facility at the end of April. Though it boosted its liquidity through a recent $2 billion bond sale, it will need to continue to do more to survive.

The primary method Occidental is seeking to boost its liquidity is through asset sales. Clearly, this is a difficult path, given the depressed nature of the oil sector and the lack of buyers in the market. These weaknesses are further complicated by management's insistence that they do not want to rush and "sacrifice value" (source). Still, the company has made notable progress, especially after its deal with Total (NYSE:TOT) for several African assets fell apart. In recent days, news emerged that a $4.5 billion deal with Indonesian state-owned oil company Pertamina was close. As part of the deal, Occidental would sell several of its Middle East and African assets, parts of which were included as part of its failed deal with Total. This news is a positive development, given that it seems to be a quite reasonable price and following Chevron's deal for Noble, signals that there are still buyers in the market.

Beyond the talks with Pertamina, Occidental is exploring other deals as well. In Wyoming, where it is the largest private landowner, the company has put 1 million acres of land and 4 million acres of mineral rights on the market, and the state of Wyoming has already submitted a bid. This deal is nearing competition after the sale process began back in 2019 and could fetch $700 million, though the actual figure will likely be less, given the current situation (Wyoming submitted their bid in early July) and Occidental's diminished negotiating position. Additional US land sales will be tough, given the amount of other struggling oil companies, but management is looking to move its other Middle East assets as well, including those in Oman where it has operated for over 30 years. In aggregate, the total proceeds from these divestitures could be close to $7 billion, allowing the company to work through its 2021 maturities.

Occidental is also raising money through debt, and despite its junk status, management insists that it can still access capital markets. This was affirmed when it sold $2 billion in bonds in late June with maturities ranging between 5-10 years and yields between 8.000 and 8.875%. As part of this sale, the company drew $3 billion in orders, signaling it will be able to raise more money later on.

The main takeaway from this section is that I am rather confident Occidental will be able to work through its mountain of debt without having to miss payments, restructure, or take other serious actions. The company's liquidity position is ample (though definitely not strong) and can be bolstered through more financial maneuvering and asset sales.

Investment Opportunity

While Occidental will likely be able to work through its debt, it is important to make the distinction between equity and bond investing. Even after falling 60% YTD, OXY is not priced for bankruptcy, and the road forward is challenging. That said, there is a compelling bull and bear case for the stock.

Bull Case

Despite its struggles and efforts to sell assets, Occidental is still a major driller and the largest onshore producer in the US. When oil eventually does recover, its size comes into play again and production of over 1.3 million barrels of oil per day (that can be increased much higher through capex increases) positions it well to capitalize on higher prices. In particular, it is a leader in the Permian Basin where it has high performing assets that continue to perform well even during difficult market conditions. Anadarko's large holdings in the Permian are what drew Occidental to it in the first place, and in better conditions, the company will at last be able to leverage its strengths in this area.

The pressing question, though, is how much Occidental's financials will be hurt by the pandemic and the amount of work it has to do to recover. There is no clear answer to this, but once again, with higher oil prices, management can leverage its large size to fuel a turnaround. This point is why Bank of America is bullish on the stock and believes it could generate as much as $7 billion in free cash flow in the rest of 2020 and 2021. Meanwhile, divestitures will be more attractive in the future as prices recover, allowing Occidental to reduce its debt faster.

Like any oil company, the ultimate key to the bull case is the recovery in oil, and there is a strong argument for this. Demand is suppressed right now, and as a result, oil companies and state-owned producers are drastically cutting back on capex and other investments to production facilities. Once demand recovers, this underinvestment will cause supply constraints to once again be a factor, setting the stage for oil prices to soar. In this world, even if Occidental has a leveraged balance sheet, the company will be fine and potentially could be an acquisition target for a larger producer such as Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), Exxon, or Chevron seeking to increase production.

This said, the road forward is still filled with challenges, and the timeline for a recovery in oil is still very much in question, as I will explain in the next section. At this point, I believe OXY is priced too high, and to account for the risks and uncertainties, investors should wait for the stock to fall to around the $10-13 range, a level that would bring its EV to revenue ratio under 2.5x.

Bear Case

On the flip side though, I am reluctant to invest in oil, given the widespread uncertainty in the overall macro environment. Chevron and Exxon last week posted huge losses despite profits in the first quarter. Occidental, which recorded a $2.2 billion loss even with average WTI prices of $46.17 in Q1, will follow soon, and investors can expect a similar bloodshed, considering the drop in oil prices from Q1 to Q2. For reference, Chevron recorded an average sales price of $19 per barrel in the US in Q2. This is an unacceptable level for Occidental even with its low break-even point (estimated to be in the mid-$20 per barrel range).

Regarding the prospects of a recovery in oil, there are a wide range of estimates as to how this will pan out. OPEC believes oil demand will rebound to above pre-COVID levels by 2021, while Goldman predicts a return to normal by 2022. On the flip side of this, there is a real possibility that oil demand will never return to "normal", considering the impact of COVID-19 changing behavior and transportation norms. COVID-19 remains uncontrollable, and as long as the threat of it remains, recovery will be slow and painful for the oil markets. In the US, air travel recovered during the summer and caused optimism that tides were turning to grow. However, Delta (NYSE:DAL) recently reported that its recovery has since stalled, and TSA figures remain a fraction of what they were a year ago. There is some hope that car usage will increase in place of the use of planes and public transportation, but this is a small consolation prize, considering work-from-home employees and travel restrictions have reduced overall traffic.

The recovery of WTI to $40 has been a needed boost for Occidental, but I have doubts if this can be maintained if cases surge again in the fall like it is expected to do. Though a full worldwide quarantine is unlikely to be implemented again, demand will still suffer, and the supply side may not adjust, considering the struggles of OPEC members. Many member countries are struggling with their budgets, and some continue to cheat with their production levels. After June cuts, OPEC production has been surging and grew by 1 million barrels per day in July. These increases could be a harbinger that should demand decline in fall, there may not be a similar cut in production. This belief is supported by Saudi Arabia's own struggles and its troubled financials. In the second quarter, it reported a huge $29 billion deficit and a 45% drop in oil revenues, forcing it to implement austerity measures such as halting cost of living allowances and tripling its sales tax. Saudi Arabia has long been the leader and major force behind implementing OPEC supply cuts. But as it seeks to raise revenues itself, it could approach OPEC with less determination to implement supply cuts and cause the oil markets to flood again this fall.

But let's say oil prices do improve over the long term. Even in that case, I do not believe that Occidental is the best way to get exposure to the market. Even with its large production levels, it simply has too much debt and will be even more leveraged when the recovery begins. Though high oil prices will make its business more valuable, I believe an acquisition is not likely, considering its large enterprise value (caused by high debt) and because COVID-19 has taught oil executives the power of a strong balance sheet. There will be more bumps in the road, and all companies are now much more aware and cautious regarding the cyclical nature of oil. In the future, they will be more methodical in growing their business, even if prices rise significantly.

Instead of Occidental, I believe the best way to invest in an oil recovery is to buy into those that have strong balance sheets that allow it to be flexible, while navigating the downturn, companies such as Chevron, EOG Resources (EOG), among several others. At the start of the recovery, these are the companies that can capitalize on depressed asset prices and be buyers, not sellers like Occidental. What makes these producers even more attractive is that they are more sustainable and can weather through a prolonged downturn, something Occidental will struggle to do if prices remain depressed throughout 2021. For these benefits, the bigger premium for these stronger companies is worth it. In addition to these oil producers, investors could explore more downstream options to also get exposure.

Conclusion

Occidental is troubled, but even with over $36 billion in debt will be over to work through this burden through a combination of asset sales and additional financing. The bull case for the stock is compelling, highlighted by its high production level that is in excess of 1.3 million barrels per day. But, given the great uncertainties of the current oil downturn, I do not believe it is the best way to get exposure to oil. With treatment and a vaccine for COVID-19 realistically still years away, depressed oil prices may persist for a prolonged period and make a strong recovery for Occidental difficult and not very lucrative for investors. I do believe that oil will eventually recover, but I would rather bet on producers with strong financials that can use the downturn to its advantage. Rather than banking on a recovery to be able to sell more assets - something Occidental is doing - stronger companies can capitalize and buy valuable acres of oil fields for bargain prices. I am particularly impressed by the work and discipline of Michael Wirth at Chevron, including his recent low-priced purchase of Noble, and believe his company and others like it with low leverage will be able to truly deliver for their shareholders when oil prices return.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.