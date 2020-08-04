On top of that, the production increase at Cozamin remains on track for 2021: The combination of higher metal prices and output could add $80M to the revenue and cash flow.

Introduction

The copper price has been doing well lately, and this has renewed the interest in Capstone Mining (OTCPK:CSFFF). Not only is the company’s main product copper, it also produces a substantial amount of silver and the Cozamin mine in Mexico will boost its output by 50% in 2021. It looks like the stars are finally aligning for Capstone

Capstone’s main listing is in Canada where the company is trading on the main board of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the liquidity in Toronto is clearly superior to its US listing as around 460,000 shares are changing hands every day. The current market capitalization is approximately C$405M which is roughly US$300M at these prices. Capstone reports its financial results in USD, and I will use that currency as base currency throughout the article. The per-share references also will refer to the share price in USD.

The second quarter was good

The second quarter was far from ideal for Capstone as it had to ramp down its Cozaming copper-silver mine due to COVID-19 and to minimize the impact on the production profile. The operations at Cozamin focused on the copper-heavy zones.

The combined copper production on both the Pinto Valley and Cozamin mines totalled 38.5 million pounds, an increase from the 35.5M pounds in Q1 and the 37.7 million pounds in Q2 2019. The average received copper price came in at $2.72 per pound, and this is predominantly due to a positive impact of the provisional pricing changes: The copper price increased between the moment of shipping and the moment of arrival at the end buyer. That’s how the average copper price of $2.42 per pound was boosted by approximately $0.30 per pound.

The Q2 positive provisional pricing pretty much just wiped out the negative impact of provisional pricing in Q1 (which was a negative 25 cents per pound), and Capstone recorded an average price of $2.53 per pound of copper in the first half of the year. Due to the substantial changes in Q1 and Q2 it wouldn’t make too much sense to isolate Capstone’s Q2 results, and it’s more fair to judge the company based on its average performance in the first half of the year.

The total revenue in the first half of the year came in at almost $105M and this resulted in a net income of $4.3M. Rather than looking at the company’s earnings, I'm more interested in the free cash flow as that will ultimately determine Capstone’s future financial abilities to continue to grow and build the company.

In the first half of the year, Capstone announced an operating cash flow of $52M but after deducting the interest and lease payments as well as the contribution from the working capital position while adding back the taxes paid (but not due over H1 2020), the adjusted operating cash flow was just $28M.

The total capex was $43M, but this includes a substantial portion of non-sustaining capex. The sustaining capex was just around $15M with the balance of the investments spent at expanding the Cozamin mine (see later), working on the Santo Domingo project in Chile, and exploration.

The takeaway here is that at $2.50 copper, Capstone Mining is generating roughly $10-13M in free cash flow at the current production profile of 140-150 million pounds per year.

The higher metal prices will have a major impact on Q3 and 2021

During the ramp down of the production activities at Cozamin, the company continued to make progress in constructing the new ramp which should have a major impact on its production profile in 2021. The company is still aiming to boost its copper and silver production by approximately 50% by bringing the output to 50-55 million pounds of copper (from 35 million pounds this year) and the silver output will reach 1.5 million ounces (up from 1-1.05 million ounces this year).

If the current strength of the copper and silver prices continues into 2021, Capstone will be printing cash. Not only will it see its copper revenue increase from $88M (based on 35 million pounds at $2.50 per pound) to $145M (based on 50M lbs at $2.90 per pound), the contribution of the silver as a by-product revenue will push the C1 cash cost and all-in sustaining cost per produced pound of copper even lower. In 2020, Cozamin would very likely generate around $15-16M in by-product revenue using a silver price of $15/oz, but given the high silver price and production boost, a silver price of $24/oz in 2021 could bump the revenue to $36M in 2021.

This means Cozamin will generate an additional $80M in revenue in 2021 while the operating cost will increase by just $20M (500,000 additional tonnes per year at an average cost of just over $40/t). And that could be a massive windfall for a company that is currently trading at a market capitalization of just around US$400M. And given the recent resource update (increasing the measured and indicated resources by 66% while the copper and silver content increased by respectively 83% and 71%) underpins the expanded production plans.

Additionally, at Pinto Valley, Capstone is still guiding for a 10% production increase and 10% lower cost basis which would provide additional upside.

Investment thesis

Capstone Mining has been a marginal producer in the past few years. Its operations remained slightly profitable and the company just continued to produce copper, but the combination of the current strong metal prices and the anticipated production boost in 2021 at Cozamin could make the company thrive. In fact, it could perhaps be a good idea to hedge a portion of the copper and silver production to lock in the current prices as this would help the company accelerate its net debt reduction (from $165M as of the end of June). Additionally, it could help to kick start the large Santo Domingo project in Chile which should be a robust performer at $2.90 copper.

The next two years will shape Capstone’s future. At $2.90 copper and $24-25 silver, Capstone should be doing excellent and now it will be up to Capstone to spend the cash well. I also would not be against selling one-third of the anticipated silver output as this could result in a streaming company writing a big cheque upfront. I would be against a full streaming agreement unless there would be a cap on the silver stream revenue as I believe in the exploration upside at Cozamin.

I have a long position in Capstone Mining and hope the company’s management team will take the right decisions to maximize shareholder value in the current copper and silver climate.

