All Weather Dividends: 8 Hot Buys For Sizzling Hot August

The performance is still above that of the S&P 500, all while yielding 3% more.

The model portfolio we started in May is nearly a quarter old.

Written by Robert & Sam Kovacs

You’re about to read the 4th update of our "All Weather Dividends Portfolio". On May 15th , we started sharing a model portfolio here on Seeking Alpha. The goal was to start displaying the way we manage our portfolios by creating a dividend portfolio from scratch, with a fictional $100,000 and $2,000 per month of extra contributions.

Weather is getting hot in Luxembourg where Robert is living. Sam has gotten used to the heat after having spent most of the year in Indonesia. In this heat, we've identified 8 hot buys for our model portfolio.

Source: Open Domain

Each month, we provide an update, with suggested transactions, and tracking the portfolio’s evolution. Because we are picky on prices, this portfolio is not identical to our portfolios. Some stocks which we own simply haven’t been available at a good entry point since we started tracking the portfolio.

That being said, we always purchase the stocks which we recommend purchasing in the model portfolio. In that sense, the model portfolio gives you a good idea of our buying activity.

We will present the portfolio's performance for the past month, then introduce our latest transactions (using the closing prices for the 31st of July). We'll then give a summary of the portfolio's investments and cash positions, an overview of the diversification and of expected dividends, before finally presenting an overall table summarizing the portfolio's holdings.

Performance in July

The first two weeks of May offered near double digit growth. June saw a 1.32% decline in portfolio value. July was then a positive month, with the portfolio appreciating 3.35%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The portfolio is beating the S&P 500’s (SPY) performance by 0.62% before dividends.

We don’t attribute much weight to performance over 10 weeks. However we are still quite happy to be tracking the index, all while the portfolio yields 4.73% while the S&P 500 yields a mediocre 1.75%.

Year May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Total 2020 +9.14% -1.11% +3.35% +11.3%

Source: mad-dividends.com

The portfolio is now up 11.3% before dividends. Some of our largest positions have been some of our best performers. Realty Income (O) is up 14.36% from the portfolio’s average price. DTE Energy (DTE) is up 13%. T Rowe Price is up 25%. VF Corp (VFC) is up 13%.The only positions which have lost value are the energy picks, Chevron (CVX) is down 7.18%, Valero (VLO) is down 10%, Oneok (OKE) is down 13.8%.

Since VLO and OKE are classified as Fair Weather stocks, the position size is lower, and therefore so is the negative impact on the portfolio. To read more on the difference between Fair Weather and All Weather, click here.

Latest transactions

Buys:

This month, two new All Weather dividend stocks are introduced to the portfolio:

Federal Realty (FRT): Robert identified the stock’s dividend resilience as a “top 3” REIT in this article.

Reliance Steel (RS): Sam recently wrote about this stock which has been paying dividend for 61 years (although you probably never heard of it).

Two Fair Weather stocks were introduced to the portfolio:

Exelon (EXC): a top nuclear producer, relegated to Fair Weather status because of a dividend cut in the past decade. Robert wrote about it here.

Flower Foods (FLO): a consumer staple which operates as in an evergreen industry, is benefiting from individuals consuming more at home. As an upcoming article will explain, the price is at the upper range of what we’d be willing to pay, yet its resilience makes it a good addition to the portfolio.

Employers Holdings (EIG): a company which engages in the provision of workers compensation would seem like a risky pick. Yet the company still generates large amounts of cashflow, well enough to pay its dividend. We believe that management will want to continue its 5 year dividend streak since its dividend requires only very little cash relative to what the company has on hand.

We then increased our positions in 3 other stocks, which we believe remain fantastic value at current prices. The details are included in the table below.

Company Type Date Num Shares Price Total Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) All Weather 07/31/2020 40 $ 24.88 $ 995.20 3M (MMM) All Weather 07/31/2020 7 $ 150.47 $ 1,053.29 Texas Instruments (TXN) All Weather 07/31/2020 8 $ 127.55 $ 1,020.40 Federal Realty (FRT) All Weather 07/31/2020 26 $ 76.30 $ 1,983.80 Reliance Steel (RS) All Weather 07/31/2020 20 $ 98.26 $ 1,965.20 Exelon (EXC) Fair Weather 07/31/2020 13 $ 38.61 $ 501.93 Flower Foods (FLO) Fair Weather 07/31/2020 22 $ 22.75 $ 500.50 Employers Holdings (EIG) Fair Weather 07/31/2020 15 $ 32.52 $ 487.80

Source: mad-dividends.com

The rationale for each of the 3 investments is mostly valuation based. We've covered near all of these stocks in recent articles. Here is a quick summary of the main points:

3M is feeling the heat after missing Q2 estimates. While the price is still slightly above the purchase point at which it entered the portfolio, we believe that adding 3M at around a 4% yield will provide extremely good long term returns. Even including Q2 results, 3M’s dividend only required 60% of the FCF the company generated in the past 12 months.

Bank of America continues to show strength. Sam wrote an article on why he was adding to his position after Q2 earnings.

Texas Instruments trades at the same price as when it was included in the portfolio last month. Following the top and bottom line beat, we are comfortable adding more here.

There were no positions which required being sold this month. However Comcast (CMCSA) and TROW are approaching valuations at which we will consider selling some of the gains.

Summary of portfolio value & cash

In this section, we will give summaries of the cash position, as well as the value of the portfolio's all weather and fair weather components. As a refresher, not all the $100K was invested at the inception of the portfolio, which means that on top of the $2,000 monthly contributions, we aim to invest $8,000 to $10,000 per month until the portfolio becomes fully invested.

Cash Summary

Cash before end of month transactions: $48,093.24

Total invested this month: $8,508.12

Dividends received in June: $218.49

Monthly contribution to portfolio: $2,000

Cash still available: $41,803.61

Total invested cash: $64,552.05

All Weather Summary

Number of All Weather stocks: 20

Market value of All Weather stocks: $61,553.33

Fair Weather Summary

Number of Fair Weather stocks: 10

Market value of Fair Weather stocks: $7,664.51

Total Summary

Number of stocks: 30

Market value of the portfolio: $69,217.84

Yield on Cost: 5.02%

Dividend Yield: 4.73%

Diversification

With 30 stocks, the portfolio is gradually gravitating towards our diversification goals. Fair Weather stocks are about 11% of the portfolio, which testifies our need to increase the amount of these stocks in the portfolio. This is expected to happen in the second half of the year, as we identify more companies which we believe can weather the downturn.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The largest positions are DTE, O, BAC, T and CVX respectively.

All of these are still above our maximum target of 5% per stock, yet we expect this to straighten out throughout the next months.

In terms of sector diversification, the inclusion of RS finally creates some exposure to the materials sector.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Below is the diversification at cost. Financials, Utilities, Consumer Discretionary and Real Estate have been driving returns, while Energy and Tech have been a drag on performance.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Next month's dividends & 12 month projections

Turning towards income, after receiving $218.49 in July, the portfolio can expect to receive $133.15 in August.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The green dots marked dividends which have been declared, the red ones are dividends which we have projected.

During the next 12 months, the current portfolio is expected to generate $3150.01 (up from $2839.57 projected from early July) in dividends. Of course this amount will be greater because of future investments.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Current portfolio holdings

We know a lot of you like to see lots of data on the current holdings, so here is the most complete table we can provide.

Company Sector Type Stk Stgth Div Stgth Quantity Avg Cost Total Cost Market Value Realized Gain Unrealized Gain Dividends Received Total Return Yield on Cost Dividend Yield Ann Dividend Weight DTE Energy (DTE) Utilities All Weather 79.75 78.29 40 102.2 4088.18 4625.2 0 537.02 40.5 577.52 3.96 3.5 4.05 6.68% Realty Income (O) Real Estate All Weather 76.21 68.9 76 52.51 3990.76 4563.8 0 573.04 53.2 626.24 5.33 4.67 2.8 6.59% Bank of America (BAC) Financials All Weather 70.54 79.19 176 22.77 4008.06 4378.88 0 370.82 48.6 419.42 3.16 2.89 0.72 6.33% AT&T (T) Communication Services All Weather 87.63 91.84 136 29.38 3995.12 4022.88 0 27.76 70.72 98.48 7.08 7.03 2.08 5.81% Chevron (CVX) Energy All Weather 86.27 92.02 44 90.43 3978.92 3693.36 0 -285.56 85.14 -200.42 5.71 6.15 5.16 5.34% V.F. Corporation (VFC) Consumer Discretionary All Weather 69.89 50.78 57 53.27 3036.24 3440.52 0 404.28 54.72 459 3.60 3.18 1.92 4.97% Philip Morris International (PM) Consumer Staples All Weather 81.53 58.24 44 69.56 3060.44 3379.64 0 319.2 51.48 370.68 6.73 6.09 4.68 4.88% Altria Group (MO) Consumer Staples All Weather 59.3 80.98 81 37.38 3027.75 3333.15 0 305.4 68.04 373.44 8.99 8.17 3.36 4.82% Pfizer (PFE) Healthcare All Weather 88.17 79.38 84 35.89 3014.98 3232.32 0 217.34 31.92 249.26 4.24 3.95 1.52 4.67% 3M Company (MMM) Industrials All Weather 80.78 85.94 21 142.62 2994.95 3159.87 0 164.92 20.58 185.5 4.12 3.91 5.88 4.57% International Business Machines (IBM) Information Technology All Weather 86.66 93.11 25 118.19 2954.82 3073.5 0 118.68 40.75 159.43 5.52 5.3 6.52 4.44% Texas Instruments (TXN) Information Technology All Weather 93.9 88.67 24 127.16 3051.92 3061.2 0 9.28 14.4 23.68 2.83 2.82 3.6 4.42% T. Rowe Price (TROW) Financials All Weather 93.64 83.81 18 110.44 1987.92 2485.8 0 497.88 16.2 514.08 3.26 2.61 3.6 3.59% Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Communication Services All Weather 95.19 77.82 56 35.92 2011.52 2396.8 0 385.28 25.76 411.04 2.56 2.15 0.92 3.46% WEC Energy (WEC) Utilities All Weather 81.15 94.53 24 84.8 2035.2 2286.24 0 251.04 15.18 266.22 2.98 2.66 2.53 3.30% Union Pacific (UNP) Industrials All Weather 84.31 92.97 13 151.24 1966.12 2253.55 0 287.43 25.22 312.65 2.57 2.24 3.88 3.26% Iron Mountain (IRM) Real Estate All Weather 82.96 49.55 76 26.1 1983.6 2142.44 0 158.84 0 158.84 9.46 8.78 2.47 3.10% Southern Company (SO) Utilities All Weather 72.94 75.04 38 52.54 1996.52 2075.18 0 78.66 48.64 127.3 4.87 4.69 2.56 3.00% Federal Realty (FRT) Real Estate All Weather 62.91 78.72 26 76.3 1983.8 1983.8 0 0 0 0 5.50 5.5 4.2 2.87% Reliance Steel (RS) Materials All Weather 98.23 95.04 20 98.26 1965.2 1965.2 0 0 12.5 12.5 2.54 2.54 2.5 2.84% HP Inc. (HPQ) Information Technology Fair Weather 55.87 47.14 62 15.94 988.18 1089.96 0 101.78 16.92 118.7 4.39 4.01 0.7 1.57% Regions Financial (RF) Financials Fair Weather 68.37 98.07 99 10.13 1003.09 1075.14 0 72.05 30.69 102.74 6.12 5.71 0.62 1.55% Principal Financial Group (PFG) Financials Fair Weather 72.26 86.83 25 40.02 1000.54 1060.75 0 60.21 21.28 81.49 5.60 5.28 2.24 1.53% Omnicom Group (OMC) Communication Services Fair Weather 80.4 92.5 19 52.65 1000.4 1020.87 0 20.47 18.85 39.32 4.94 4.84 2.6 1.47% Valero Energy (VLO) Energy Fair Weather 79.3 85.32 17 62.47 1061.96 955.91 0 -106.05 16.66 -89.39 6.28 6.97 3.92 1.38% Evercore Inc. (EVR) Financials Fair Weather 93.42 75.13 10 49.25 492.5 553 0 60.5 11.6 72.1 4.71 4.2 2.32 0.80% Exelon (EXC) Utilities Fair Weather 80.3 59.93 13 38.61 501.93 501.93 0 0 4.97 4.97 3.96 3.96 1.53 0.73% Flowers Foods (FLO) Consumer Staples Fair Weather 90.92 59.84 22 22.75 500.5 500.5 0 0 0 0 3.52 3.52 0.8 0.72% Employers Holdings (EIG Financials Fair Weather 67.6 69.56 15 32.52 487.8 487.8 0 0 3.75 3.75 3.08 3.08 1 0.70% ONEOK (OKE) Energy Fair Weather 63.78 90.56 15 32.39 485.85 418.65 0 -67.2 14.03 -53.17 11.55 13.4 3.74 0.60%

You might have to click on it to view all the columns.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Conclusion

As we continue tracking the model portfolio, it reinforces our own discipline in managing our own portfolios. We hope these reports provide you with valuable insights, and welcome any insights or data which should be included within them.

Did you like this article? Then click on the orange "follow" button at the top of the page so that we can let you know the next time we publish a dividend article here on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.