From a risk perspective, the biggest consideration is that the distribution wins and shelf space resets didn't happen in time to capture consumer demand in a meaningful way for Q3-20.

Energizer seems to be on solid ground on several fronts as we approach Q3 earnings.

After having gone through a severe slump in stock price, Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) is once again trading at levels similar to when I last wrote about the company in February. The losses that began in February lasted until early April when the stock was at lows near the $27 mark for a near-50% decline. Since then, it has regained its losses and the outlook for the coming quarters looks positive as the stock trades above $50 as of this writing.

Thesis: Energizer seems to be on solid ground on several fronts as we approach Q3 earnings.

To begin with, it appears that the negative impact of COVID-19 on Energizer's operational capability has been minimal. Indeed, in the words of CEO Alan Hoskins at the Q2-20 earnings call:

Even with the challenges presented by operating in this environment, all of our manufacturing facilities and distribution centers are operational, and we are consistently achieving overall fill rates of over 90%.

In addition, President and COO Mark LaVigne seemed confident that the 4.6 points of decline in market share in measured channels for the 4-week period in March were merely an under-representation in certain channels and that "distribution wins" and "shelf space resets" executed in Q1-20 and Q2-20, as well as those planned through the end of FY-20, would eventually effect a turnaround in share:

But all of the distribution gains that we've been able to achieve, and they have been additional ones that we've been able to secure since the last call are still on target to be executed by the end of the fiscal year. We do believe you're going to see the share turn around as those are executed, and you see them in store. We do think some of those areas where we're underrepresented, we are going to bend that trend as we move forward. And as consumers engage in more of the channels as they have been, we're going to be there with our products.

To validate these statements, let's first look at Q2-20 numbers and then indicators for April, or the first month of Q3-20, which will offer some insight into performance for the third quarter.

Q2-20 Summary

A closer look at Q2 numbers validates the positive impact of COVID-19 at Energizer's top line. The Batteries product segment saw a year-over-year growth rate of about 2%. According to Mr. LaVigne at the Q2 earnings call:

As we have progressed through March and April, there was a significant increase in demand in both measured and unmeasured channels. In the U.S., category value sales in measured channels grew 32% in the 4 weeks ending in March.

Despite the strong double-digit growth in the overall category in the United States and strong demand overseas, Energizer was unable to capture any of that. Indeed, the 4.6-point decline in market share during that period indicates that little to none of the "distribution wins" were in place to take advantage of the rapid shift in consumer buying habits.

Admittedly, the demand for batteries only started spiking toward the middle of March where there was initial pantry loading. Nevertheless, Energizer's gains were limited by under-representation in certain distribution channels that consumers quickly shifted to when the initial stay-at-home orders were first being implemented.

While it remains to be seen if the shelf resets and distribution wins highlighted in the second quarter earnings call will, in fact, be realized in H2-20, the company is confident about regaining share during the remainder of the fiscal year. Per Mr. LaVigne at the Q2 call:

Last quarter, we announced significant distribution gains at several U.S. retailers, and these wins are now showing up on shelf. At several retailers, you can see we significantly improved the quantity and quality of space for our overall portfolio, including both Energizer and Rayovac. This quarter, we continued that momentum and have additional distribution gains in our international markets.

That positivity is one reason the market is still optimistic about Energizer as we approach the third quarter earnings announcement this month.

One significant positive aspect is that online sales through Amazon (AMZN), as well as omnichannel retailers, seems to be a strong suit for Energizer, as Mr. LaVigne pointed out in the Q2 call:

On Amazon, Energizer's portfolio outpaced category growth and we gained value share, enhancing our overall share leadership. Our leadership position in this area as well as our strong partnerships with other leading omnichannel retailers have served us well and will continue to be a strength in the future as more and more consumers shop online.

Another positive is the fact that commercial pricing remains strong in this category, presumably because of the elevated levels of demand as more people and children stay at home and tend to buy and use more batteries than before the pandemic struck. And that trend is not about to change in the short term. Again, from Mr. LaVigne in the Q2 call:

While there have been shifts in where consumers purchase batteries, our analysis continues to show a stable commercial pricing environment in the U.S. with a reduction in promotional activity and an increase in average unit price. Demand trends indicate that consumers stocked up in the initial days of the pandemic, but our recent analysis of U.S. consumer behavior also shows they are using more batteries in their daily lives. As a result, we do not believe there will be a significant headwind in the remainder of the year, which has been further validated by the ongoing sales trends in April.

That brings us to positive indicators for Q3-20

Q3-20 Growth Indicators

The first indicator is category demand for the month of April, which Mr. LaVigne noted in the call:

... category value trends remained elevated, up approximately 20%, through the first few weeks of April. Last quarter, we announced significant distribution gains at several U.S. retailers, and these wins are now showing up on shelf. At several retailers, you can see we significantly improved the quantity and quality of space for our overall portfolio, including both Energizer and Rayovac. This quarter, we continued that momentum and have additional distribution gains in our international markets.

So, Q1 efforts on the distribution front bore fruit in the following quarter. Logically, assuming that the distribution wins from Q2 activities in international markets gain traction this quarter, we should see some evidence of that in Q3's top line number for that segment. If we look at Q3-19, we see International organic net sales growth reported at 4.6% over the prior period. If the category value trend for April 2020 held steady or grew through Q3-20 AND if those distribution gains kick in during the quarter, we should see significant organic growth rates in the international market at the Q3 earnings call, possibly even in double digits.

We should also be able to see significant gains in the North America battery sub-segment. The 2.7% overall YoY organic sales growth recorded in Q2-20 primarily came from the Batteries segment, so we should be able to see much higher levels of organic growth in Q3-20 for that line item as well. That is, considering that demand remained high right through the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which is a reasonable assumption.

Investor's Angle

Much of the buoyancy that the stock has been experiencing since the beginning of April 2020 is because of this positive outlook, which was further fortified by the management team's prepared remarks at the Q2-20 earnings call. In addition, the company further strengthened that sentiment by announcing a quarterly dividend later than month. On July 27, 2020, the company again announced a quarterly dividend in line with the previous $0.30 per share. These factors have combined to give Energizer stock the momentum that we've been seeing over the past several weeks.

Another factor that could give the stock continued momentum is the positive outlook for the bottom line. The Q2-20 "adjusted EBITDA growth of 22% and adjusted earnings per share of $0.37 compared to $0.20 in the second quarter of last year" has generated some positive market sentiment, with the current EPS estimate for Q3-20 coming in at $0.59 against the year-ago figure of $0.37 for a considerable increase of nearly 60%.

That number now has to be supported not only by higher net sales but also through integration efficiencies and synergies therefrom. As for the second part of that, the company is confident of delivering "incremental synergies of $45 million to $50 million this year."

Optimistically, I see Energizer delivering on all the committed fronts and the stock continuing its upward trend. That necessitates a view of the risks as well.

From a risk perspective, the biggest short-term consideration is that the distribution wins and shelf space resets didn't happen in time to capture consumer demand in a meaningful way in Q3. I see that as unlikely based on the management team's comments, but it's a possibility.

The foreign currency headwind for Q2 was about 1.2% (-$7.4 million on net sales of $587 million) and that will likely continue into Q3.

There's no other significant risk from a financial perspective because Energizer has shored up its cash position to a great degree despite the fact that it is already quite leveraged. Per CFO Tim Gorman in the Q2 call:

As of May 1, we have almost $600 million of cash on hand with 2/3 held in the U.S., approximately $200 million of remaining capacity on our revolver and total debt of $3.5 billion with nearly 90% fixed. From a liquidity standpoint, we also benefit from minimal near-term debt maturities with approximately $45 million due during the remainder of 2020 and approximately $91 million in 2021.

It's also relevant to note that much of the excess cash, as well as improved free cash flows, will be used to pay down debt and bring down the net debt to EBITDA ratio from the current 6.25x to 5.75x by the end of FY-21.

On the competition front, while private label and Duracell may have gained share in the early days of pandemic-related pantry loading, Energizer seems confident that it can turn around share in the coming months. It offers a wide price range of alkaline battery options for household consumption, and the Rayovac and Varta lines widen its reach into value brands.

Data by YCharts

From a valuation standpoint, ENR is trading at a forward earnings (non-GAAP) multiple of around 18. While that could be considered high for a consumer staples company with long-term organic growth prospects in the low single digits, it's not unusual in the 'new normal' where peers operating in the household essentials segment are trading at similar or much higher multiples.

Overall, things look positive for ENR as we near the Q3-20 earnings call. The stock's growth momentum is not likely to be hindered in the near term, based on the various factors discussed here. I'll revisit ENR once the Q3 report is released.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.