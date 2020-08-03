Services are so much important than many investors appreciate.

Investment Thesis

Apple (AAPL) delivered more than many expected. The detail in the quarter shows that Apple still has a lot of room to grow further.

Emotional investors may question its valuation given that the stock is at an all-time high. However, the facts not only justify its valuation, but actually demonstrate that Apple still has more upside potential. Investors would do well to consider this stock, here's why:

Apple's Still Got It

The biggest theme hitting Apple for so many years now had been that Apple had lost its ability to innovate.

So many investors have been doubting Apple, on its ability to once again report solid growth rates.

Hence, not only did Apple deliver an astonishing quarter with revenues up 11% y/y, but it was its ability to have its own say against those that have been doubting Apple was reflected in this set of results.

Indeed, this quarter saw Apple Services report 550 million paid subscriptions across Apple's Services - a 31% increase y/y.

Why Do Services Matter So Much? Why Should Investors Care?

Apple's Services is much more than just an alternative revenue stream.

In fact, the reason why I'm still bullish Apple even at this valuation (more on this below) is more than just because Services means a steadily growing revenue stream.

Arguably, more importantly, Services has the potential of pushing up Apple's gross profit margins higher over time. This means more earnings and free cash flow hitting its bottom line.

For instance, this quarter, Apple's consolidated GAAP gross profit margins reached 38%. This figure was a 41 basis point improvement to its GAAP gross profit margin set in the same period a year ago.

Moreover, despite all the turmoil with constrained supply issues and the associated disruptions to its distribution, Apple still came out with higher profit margins than last year.

Specifically, we can see that Apple's Services gross profit was 64% in the same period a year ago, and how its Services segment actually expanded by 300% basis points so that its gross margins now reached 67% for this recent quarter.

Just last year, the word on the Street was that although Apple had a ton of cash on its balance sheet, it would never have the content to match Netflix's (NFLX) quality. Well, in a turn of events, this quarter CEO Tim Cook declared that 'Apple TV+ just hit a history-making 95 awards nominations and 25 wins and accolades'.

It appears to be the case that investors were slightly too doubtful of what a cash war chest can achieve. When you match very high-quality management that has shown years upon years of great business acumen when deploying shareholder capital, together with more ample capital, many good things can happen.

Valuation - Still Carrying A Margin Of Safety

Many investors ask me, what does it mean when a company has a margin of safety - the three words coined by Ben Graham all those years ago. It obviously doesn't mean that Apple trades as a net-net.

The margin of safety has to be adapted. Investment strategies that worked in the 1980s are not the same as those that worked in 2000-2010, and are not the same that will work in 2020-2030. Investing is about adapting and refining, and investors need to 'think different' over time.

In the case of Apple, it's a consideration of where it's going, and what investors are having to pay now relative to its full potential down the road.

Consequently, value investing is simply about attempting to capture value by deploying capital right now and looking to sell the asset in the future at a higher price.

To illustrate, consider the following graphic:

On the surface, Apple presently trades for more than double its trailing price to sales as it has done historically.

That would typically put me off. I don't like to pay an overextended valuation to participate in a stock.

However, there is one key differential right now that makes its higher P/Sales multiple not only fully justified, but actually still leaves investors with further upside potential is its Services segment.

Back in 2016-2018, Apple's Services was a little side project not to be taken too seriously - a nice to have if you will.

Presently, Services makes up roughly 22% of Apple's total revenue stream and should be taken seriously by investors. What's more, looking back to 2016, Apple's Services were roughly half the size that it is right now.

Consequently, even though the multiple investors are paying for Apple is higher, that's partly because Apple's revenue stream is more diversified than it has been historically. In other words, iPhone sales while still critical, they are nevertheless slightly less critical than they were in over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Too much of a good thing can be wonderful. Mae West

Currently, we can see that not only is Apple's Services highly accretive to Apple's ecosystem, but it is actually helping to keep Apple's gross profit margins high.

In fact, Apple Services rewards two different groups:

Firstly, in keeping its customers devout and loyal fans of the brand. By giving consumers the feeling that they are purchasing a premium brand with all the good feelings associated with 'taking care of oneself'.

Secondly, in helping push up Apple's high gross profit margins.

It's a case where everyone wins, the consumer is happy, the company reports great results, and shareholders smile all the way to the bank.

