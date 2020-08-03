Hunting For Bargains In The Nasdaq 100

Micron (MU) and Western Digital (WDC) are two companies to consider in the NASDAQ 100 (QQQ). Both these companies may surprise on the upside during the second half of calendar year 2020.

An analysis of moving averages of the stocks in NASDAQ 100 yields 23 stocks that are trading below their 200-day moving average.

Exhibit: Stocks Below 200-Day SMA in NASDAQ 100

(Source: Author Calculations, SECURFII.COM)

I had recently done an analysis of the S&P 100 index (OEF) and found 47 stocks that were trading below 200-day moving average. Compared to the S&P 500, the NASDAQ has had a huge run. NASDAQ has gained 56% from its lows in March 2020. The S&P 500 on the other hand has gained "only" 46%. The differences between S&P 100 and the NASDAQ 100 is equally jarring and those differences extend into both earnings and dividends. The run-up in the NASDAQ 100 may not be fully attributable to multiple expansion and this index had better earnings to prove for it. The NASDAQ 100 had a median EPS growth of 5.17% compared to -7.7% for S&P 100.

Exhibit: NASDAQ 100 ETF EPS Growth [as of August 2, 2020]

(Source: SECURFII.COM)

The median gain for companies in the NASDAQ 100 index from their respective 52-week lows is 66.27%. While the median gain for the S&P 100 companies from their 52-week lows is 48.98%.

Out of these 23, companies like Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), and Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) are in a tough retail environment given the impact of the pandemic. Travel related stocks - Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE), United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), and Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) - have been hard hit due to the same reason.

NetApp is Unable to Free Itself from the Clutches of Traditional, On-Premise IT

NetApp (NTAP) is in a very tough spot. The pandemic has slowed capital spending in some industries while remote work has fueled a need for more investments in virtual desktops. Overall, in Q4 2020 NetApp saw a 12% decline in revenue. The company is trying to accelerate the adoption of its products in the cloud. Its data services are offered in public clouds, such as Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, delivered $111 million in annual recurring revenue [ARR]. Its cloud ARR grew by 113% year-over-year and 34% sequentially. The $111 million in ARR would represents just 2% of the $5.4 billion in its FY 2020 revenue. The revenues for the fiscal year 2020 had decreased by 12% year-over-year. NetApp's transition from being an on-premise, traditional IT vendor to the cloud is going slowly. NetApp may also be facing stiff competition as this Seeking Alpha contributor has pointed out. These may be the primary reasons for its underperformance, and I expect this underperformance to continue for the foreseeable future. If we keep a close eye on its cloud ARR numbers each quarter and see that growing at double-digit rate sequentially that may be a sign that things are turning around at NetApp. When you are coming from a small base, the ARR growth rate is expected to be large.

Fiserv is Overvalued

It comes as a surprise that Fiserv (FISV) is trading below its 200-day moving average. Despite the impact of COVID-19, the company managed to increase revenue by 4%. Adjusted EPS grew by 16% in Q1 2020 compared to the same quarter in 2019. The company saw its e-commerce transactions continue to grow. In the U.S., e-commerce transactions were up by 26% and globally it was up 20%. The company added 36 new e-commerce direct clients globally. Their total contracted merchant locations grew by 12% in the quarter. Wall Street analysts have an overwhelming buy rating on the stock and Goldman Sachs recently added the company to its conviction list in the "payments" category. The analysts have a target of $120. The company is overvalued at current levels trading at 53x forward P/E. Fiserv has traditionally traded at around 30x forward P/E. This may be the reason why the stock is trending lower in the last few weeks.

(Source: TradingView)

Intel's Downfall Was 10nm, Now it's 7nm

There has been enough written in the press about the downfall of Intel and about its operational woes. Intel (INTC) has gone from top of the heap to needing a turnaround in a matter of few quarters (hyperbole alert!). The downfall of a great company almost never happens in a quarter or two unless there is outright fraud (Think WireCard!). Intel's problems were accumulating for a while and it all came to a head during its most recent quarterly earnings. It's no wonder that its stock price is under immense pressure.

My Cautious Pick - Western Digital

I was intrigued by Western Digital. Seeing it on this list was a surprise. Given the growth in the notebook computers and the cloud, one would expect Western Digital to be doing well. It turns out it's doing well under some tough circumstances. Its Q3 FY 20 revenue grew 14% year-over-year. The company managed to generate an operating cash flow of $142 million and free cash flow of $176 million in this tough business environment. The company saw strong demand for notebook computers in their client devices segment. This segment saw good demand for its SSD drives, the company was able to sell these at higher price points.

Exhibit: Western Digital Hard Drive

(Source: Western Digital Website)

The cloud services such as Azure (MSFT), AWS (AMZN), and Google (GOOG) Cloud should continue to see growth and Western Digital should benefit from it. Its SSD products should gain traction within the data centers within and outside these major public cloud vendors. The company is seeing strong demand for its 14-terabyte drives and it's beginning to recognize revenue for its 16-terabyte and 18-terabyte energy assisted drives.

These energy assisted drives are a fascinating innovation. These drives solve the problem of keeping the form factor the same while cramming more data into the same available space as in previous lower capacity drives. I cannot truly do justice to this deeply technical topic and you may have to read about it yourself. The business implication is that any cloud business can now save even more data at potentially lower cost. Although Western Digital is talking about "value-based" pricing rather than a cost-based pricing where it's hoping it can charge a premium compared to the $/TB pricing. But, how much of the value Western Digital can keep as its profit remains to be seen given the hyper competitive storage market.

Over half of Wall Street analysts are bullish on the stock and I must agree with this camp. The company is currently trading at 0.7x sales on a forward basis compared to 1.02x sales historically. Its long-term debt of $9.3 billion is very high and that is reflected in its debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.5x. The company is taking aggressive actions to reduce debt and it has suspended its dividend to shore-up its balance sheet. The debt is a negative for this company given the current levels of high uncertainty in the global economy.

Exhibit: Western Digital Suspending Dividend

(Source: Company Presentation, Seeking Alpha)

My Optimistic Pick - Micron

A peer of Western Digital is Micron. Micron sees a healthy market for its products in the data center and in smartphones during the second half of calendar year 2020. Both Western Digital and Micron should benefit from the new gaming consoles that will be released by Microsoft and Sony (NYSE:SNE) in the next couple of months. The gaming industry has attained new heights in growth during the pandemic. Many people (including me) have discovered gaming to be a fun immersive experience potentially for the very first time. The graphics in the latest games are so life-like that it's hard to tell that you are in an imaginary game environment. This year's console launch may be the most important in the history of Xbox and PlayStation. Microsoft lost the last console battle to Sony and it will do everything in its power to be the leader this time. It may even resort to pricing the console at cost to undercut Sony. Microsoft has 10 million GamePass subscribers. By aggressively recruiting subscribers to that service the company can capture annual recurring revenue (ARR) for years to come.

This battle of epic proportions between two industry giants will benefit Micron and Western Digital during the second half of 2020. The anticipated extra demand due to the pandemic is another positive for both companies. Nearly 75% of the Wall Street analysts are bullish on Micron with a price target of $64. Micron is trading at an elevated valuation but its potential sales momentum in the second half of 2020 may justify it. It's trading at 2.6x forward sales multiple and its debt to EBITDA ratio is 0.6. It is no wonder that Micron commands a premium compared to Western Digital. Micron has $8.2 billion in cash compared to $2.9 billion at Western Digital. The long-term debt at Micron is $5.9 billion.

Historically, over the last 5-year period Western Digital has not done well, returning a negative 49%. Micron has over the past five years returned 170%.

Even though Micron may be overvalued, it may do well in the second half of 2020 given the demand drivers in the cloud and gaming.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU, ADP,SBUX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.