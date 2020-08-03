Important Trends In The Fixed Income ETP Market

No one would deny that the Federal Reserve’s actions as America was on the brink of a liquidity induced collapse helped avert a crisis, but some investors were puzzled as the Fed turned the liquidity dial to 11 and began purchasing bond ETFs for its Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility (SMCCF) in May. Since then, they have invested nearly $8 billion in 16 ETFs with $940 million in high yield (HY) and $7 billion in investment grade (IG) funds through the end of June. Most Fed watchers have focused on how that’s a drop in the bucket compared to the $7.8 billion invested in HY funds in May and June, or the $33 billion in investment grade although we’d point out that April’s fund flows were decidedly lighter, especially investment grade.

Investors were undoubtedly already flocking back to the high yield and investment grade ETFs before the Fed began making its ETF purchases, making them seem redundant from the standpoint of driving rates lower, especially as investment grade bonds (measured by the ICE BofA AA Corporate Effective Yield) is now at an all-time low. Instead we would argue that investors should focus on liquidity. The Fed’s actions not only helped drive a wave of money into bond ETFs, but that helped reduce the discount to net asset value (NAV) for many funds whose share prices were below the value of their underlying assets.

Prior to the COVID-19 correction, most IG and HY bond funds were trading at a slight premium to NAV, roughly .03 or 3 cents, above it at the end of January. By their lows in late March, the average ETF in both categories were trading at a substantial discount, typically more than 1.0 or $1 per share, below par as investors fled and the market began to seize up. The Fed’s early market interventions helped to stabilize the situation with the inevitable swing back towards high premiums but by May, most bond categories were trading at premium/discounts in-line with their pre-outbreak levels.

That may make $8 billion in fresh capital seem unnecessary, but with high yield suffering diminishing inflows of capital, the average fund was trading at a slight discount, reflecting investor wariness with the average high yield ETF trading at a discount close to .20. The Feds actions have helped bring both categories closer to “fairly valued” but injecting that much capital has a way of distorting markets that even the most prosaic trader should pay attention to.

A deeper dive into our daily premium/discount data shows the Fed’s actions have had serious repercussions once you get beyond category averages.

IG Fed Funds: ETFs added to the Fed’s SMCCF are trading at higher premiums to other ETFs in the same category. Even as the Fed tapers its purchases, the investment grade ETFs in its portfolio are trading at a higher premium compared ETFs in the space in the first half of July, .183 compared to .087. With investment grade yields below their Pre-COVID levels, investors are paying higher premiums to buy long-term bond exposure even though the Fed is avoiding that end of the curve. Long-term investment grade funds from iShares, SPDR and Vanguard show higher premiums compared to the same funds at the end of January. Could investors be paying up for additional spread with the hope that Fed will backstop them? HY Fed Funds: Yields on high yield funds remain elevated, making the impact of the Fed’s investments even more pronounced despite their modest levels compared to other investor flows. High yield funds held by the Fed traded at a more consistent premium in the first half of July at .10 compared to other funds in the space. High yield funds not held by the SMCCF on average had a premium to NAV of just .013, or l penny per share with a substantial number trading a discount.

The Fed’s purchases have clearly restored a sense of calm on the investment grade market, perhaps too much, as yields are below the pre-COVID levels while yields on below-investment-grade products remain elevated even as the funds trade close to NAV thanks to improved liquidity. However, other segments of the bond ETF market remain disjointed, especially loans, although moral hazard risk might make the Fed reluctant to intervene.

One area for investors to watch is the municipal bond market where long-term yields remain elevated compared to Treasuries even for the highest rated issuers. With nearly $4 trillion in outstanding bonds, fears of a prolonged recession have made investors anxious and while the Fed does have a facility set up for municipal bond purchases, it remains largely untapped. And with no ETF purchases by the Fed, several clear trends have begun to develop in the municipal ETF market.

Investors are shunning high yield municipal funds with several trading at a discount to NAV while short term funds are at a slight premium. National funds are more popular than state specific with several California funds trading at slight discounts to NAV versus broader funds. Duration matters as shorter-term municipal funds are more consistently trading at premiums to NAV than their longer duration peers.

Those trends could reverse as investors begin to find confidence in the sector if the Fed chooses to intervene as it has with high yield and investment grade ETFs. To find out more about which funds could benefit the most, speak to a representative of our sales department at (212) 223-3834 or at sales@etfg.com.

