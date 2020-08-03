Shares of Northern Trust (NTRS) are down over 20% in the past twelve months, struggling to recapture much of their March losses. While Northern Trust doesn’t face the credit losses plaguing much of the banking sector, lower interest are a serious, and likely prolonged, headwind for its business. NTRS faces diminishing earnings power, and accordingly rather than being a value opportunity, NTRS is a value trap that investors should consider shorting.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Q2 Results Point to Problems Ahead

In the company’s second quarter (financials available here), Northern Trust earned $1.46, besting consensus by $0.09 on essentially in-line revenue of $1.51 billion. This was down from $1.75 a year ago. There was a clear divergence in results with non-interest revenue up 4% while net interest income was down 11%

Trust and investment servicing revenue was up 1%. FX trading income increased 18% to $71 million, though it wasn’t quite as frenetic as Q1 with a 20% sequential decline. As market activities normalize, this revenue growth will likely dissipate. Securities lending was also up 25% from a year ago to $27 million. Wealth management was down 3% from a year ago, on the lagged impact of markets. AUM was up 4% from a year ago to $304 billion. The company has been seeing net business wins, but fee pressures continue.

Against this revenue performance, expenses were up 3%. Compensation was up 1% to $551 million, though it was down sequentially. Equipment and software spending was up 12% to $164 million. Given the challenged future revenue environment, controlling costs will be critical. While many banks have taken billions in reserves against credit losses, NTRS only needed to reserve $66 million of credit losses. Considering the company only has $99 million of non-accruing assets, this was a sufficient reserve build. As I will discuss in the next section, NTRS isn’t like a traditional bank, which is why it faces so little credit loss despite the economic downturn.

Overall, the company performed well on the fee side of the business, though this is not really the driver of Northern Trust’s earnings power. Net interest income of $380 million is actually larger than its $313 million of net income. Last year, net interest income was $425 million vs net income of $389 million. In other words, the company’s operating businesses, trust and investment services, essentially exist just to facilitate net interest earnings. NTRS collects this net interest margin by holding client cash and investing it in slightly higher yielding assets.

Due to the decline in interest rates, net interest income was down 17% from a year ago. This decline came even though the company’s end of period earning assets rose to $138.8 billion from $116.4 billion as companies built more cash to enhance their own liquidity given the uncertain economic downturn. As interest income is the driving force in the company’s earnings power, low interest rates, which appear here to stay, will continue to weigh on the company’s earnings. The decline we saw in Q2 foreshadows greater income loss in coming quarters.

I would note that while NTRS faces a clear earnings problem, it does not face any solvency problems. NTRS is very well capitalized. Indeed, its Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 13.9%, well above the minimum requirement of 7%. With such a strong regulatory cushion, NTRS maintained its $0.70 dividend this quarter, and I would expect the company to continue -paying the dividend, barring a blanket ban by the Federal Reserve on bank dividend payments, which appears unlikely.

Low Interest Rates Will Cause Further Problems

Typically, when we think of banks, we think of them borrowing, primarily via deposits, and lending far out the yield curve, for instance by offering 30 year mortgages, earning the interest rate differential. Northern Trust’s clients are primarily companies and investment firms. These firms can move their cash positions significantly, so while Northern Trust lends out its deposits, like any other bank, it generally maintains a much shorter maturity portfolio.

Below, you can see that loans and leases make a small portion of the portfolio. Indeed it has $43.7 billion with the Federal Reserve, $4.9 billion in bank deposits, $4.3 billion in treasuries and $23.4 billion in bonds of government sponsored agencies, like Fannie Mae. Northern Trust has $26.6 billion in other securities and $33.7 billion in loans. The vast majority of its portfolio has a maturity of less than 90 days, or has an interest rate that floats against short-term interest rates, meaning its net interest income reacts quickly to changes in the fed funds rate. Net interest margins dropped 29bp in the quarter.

(Source: Northern Trust)

Because of the short duration of its portfolio, the fed funds is a critical determinant of its net interest income. In March, the Fed brought rates down to 0-0.25%, and we are unlikely to see them raise rates for quite some time. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve stated, “The Committee expects to maintain this target range until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals.” Back in June, the Fed’s “dot plot” suggested most members expect no hikes through 2022.

Now to be clear, if you believe the Fed may raise rates sooner than anticipated, NTRS is a stock to consider owning as these rate hikes will quickly result in higher net interest income for the company as it reinvests cash at higher yields. However, given Fed commentary and the severity of the economic shock from COVID-19, I would view rate hikes as a low probability.

As higher interest-rate assets mature, the hit to net interest margin will worsen. Third quarter net interest income will be down 13-16% sequentially based on management guidance on the earnings call. At that point, net interest income should be mostly stable as its portfolio have rolled over into this low rate regime.

Now, beyond lower investment rates, earning assets may retrace some of their recent gains as companies spend down excess cash by funding free cash flow deficits or paying down revolvers. Similarly, low rates will have a knock-on effect on its asset management business as it will have to forgive fees given the low interest rates on its products. Money market fee waivers, which were $0.5 million in Q2 could reach $20 million according to management. NTRS has seen $35 billion of net flow into its money market funds this year, but greater AUM is of little value when it doesn’t bring in revenue.

All told, a 0% interest rate environment will squeeze the company’s earnings power substantially.

Valuation Is Unattractive.

Let’s use this quarter’s $1.46 in EPS as our starting earnings baseline. First, let’s add back the one-time credit losses of $66 million, or about $0.24. From here based on management guidance, net interest will be a $0.21-$0.23 hit to EPS going forward. Normalized FX trading and money market fee waivers will be another $0.11 cent hit to EPS. That gives the company $1.36 in quarterly earnings power, or $5.44 per year. Even if NTRS could grow the rest of if its fee business by 5% without incurring any incremental cost, a significant achievement, that would only add about $0.16-18 of quarterly EPS. That gives NTRS about $6.12 of go-forward earnings power. Accordingly, NTRS has a forward earnings multiple of 12.7x

While at first glance this is not an expensive multiple, NTRS strikes me as more of a value trap than value opportunity, given its declining earnings trajectory. Given the Federal Reserve is poised to keep interest rates low for several years, net interest income is unlikely to rise for the forecastable horizon, which severely impairs the ability of the company to grow earnings. Additionally, the longer interest rates stay low, the greater the pressure on management fees. Further, as corporate cash balances normalize, the pool of assets on which NTRS earns a net interest margin will shrink.

Absent a path to boost earnings for several years, and indeed facing incremental risk from lower interest rates, shares in NTRS actually look fully valued. Given the lack of growth, I could see shares move to $60, or close to 10-11x earnings as the company’s challenged growth prospects are fully appreciated and priced in by markets. I would recommend investors short NTRS, considering its declining earnings power, and purchase shares In a company like JPMorgan Chase (JPM), which has seen its earnings bottom and trades at a less than 10x forward multiple. NTRS is a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.