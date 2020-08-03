For a long time, software company Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) has been a solid Wall Street favorite. The maker behind a popular help desk software suite plus a workflow tool that helps teams of primarily engineers collaborate, both branded as "Jira", has been one of the strongest "Rule of 40" stocks in the market, exhibiting sky-high 30-40% y/y revenue revenue growth while also offering incredible margins and free cash flow.

That win streak seems to have come to an end, however. Atlassian shares sank 6% after reporting Q4 results (and more importantly, issuing disappointing commentary about the upcoming fiscal year), putting its shares at about flat to where they were trading last quarter even as the NASDAQ and most tech stocks have soared to new all-time highs. Being in the penalty box is a new experience for Atlassian investors.

Data by YCharts

Atlassian's strong year-to-date performance was predicated on the assumption that as a workflow tool, Atlassian may see a benefit from remote-work requirements across the globe. This hasn't been true so far, however, as Q4 showed Atlassian's weakest-ever revenue growth and a slow quarter for net-new customer adds.

And while management commentary for many other software companies have pointed to a near-term recovery in sales momentum, Atlassian struck a tone of caution for the coming year, shocking investors who thought Atlassian may be insulated from the impacts of the pandemic.

As a result, Atlassian's premium valuation is at risk of fading away. Even after the earnings drop, at current share prices near $175, Atlassian's market cap is $43.35 billion; and after netting off the $2.16 billion of cash and $889 million of debt on Atlassian's Q4 balance sheet, its enterprise value is $41.64 billion. Versus Wall Street's consensus FY21 revenue target of $1.96 billion for the coming year (per Yahoo Finance and representing +22% y/y - though after Atlassian's latest demand commentary, consensus is likely to drop as analysts publish their post-earnings notes and drop their estimates in-line with Atlassian's outlook), the stock is trading at a rich 21.2x EV/FY21 revenues.

While that isn't too far out of line with Atlassian's historical high-teens/low 20s revenue multiple, in the company's current scenario - with the expectation weaker customer pricing, declining revenue growth, and weaker margins - it's unlikely for that premium to hold up.

Given Atlassian's inclusion in the rare "Rule of 40 club" (its revenue growth plus its operating margins still add up to well above 40) and the diversity of its product portfolio, I'm not bearish on this company just yet - but neither would I be banking on a quick rebound for this stock.

Stay on the sidelines and wait for a more attractive entry point. If shares drop to 14x FY21 revenues (implying a target of $148, or -16% downside from current levels), I'd be inclined to open a small position. Otherwise, I'm staying out.

Weak revenue and customer trends

Let's start with the concerns on the most recent quarter first. Take a look at Atlassian's revenue trends:

Figure 1. Atlassian revenue trends Source: Atlassian Q4 shareholder letter

Atlassian's Q4 revenue growth, at 29% y/y, is certainly still strong for a company at a ~$2 billion annual revenue run rate. But it is the company's weakest-ever quarter for growth, and the second straight quarter in which Atlassian's revenue had decelerated by four points. In the prior four quarters before that, revenue had essentially held stable at 37% y/y growth each quarter.

Additionally concerning is that Atlassian had a very weak fourth quarter for net-new customer adds. The company ended fiscal 2020 with 174.1k customers - still up both sequentially and year-over-year, but the 3k in net-new customer adds for the quarter paled dramatically in comparison to 6.3k net-new adds in Q3 and 8.7k in 4Q20 (or 6.2k if you exclude the impacts of the customers that the Trello acquisition brought onboard). On an organic basis, net-new customer adds are down -52% y/y.

Figure 2. Atlassian customer trends Source: Atlassian Q4 shareholder letter

In the company's Q4 shareholder letter, the company specifically called out COVID-19 as a major headwind to customer growth - which positions Atlassian poorly against other collaboration tools that have seen demand lift amid the remote-work surge. Per the comments:

During Q4 our net new customer additions were negatively impacted by two factors: COVID-19 and the widespread rollout of free delaying paid customer conversion. We expect both headwinds to persist during fiscal 2021."

Perhaps most sobering of all is Atlassian's comment that these headwinds would endure into FY21. Many software companies have already commented on seeing the light at the end of the tunnel - but Atlassian is implying it hasn't exactly hit its nadir yet.

Forward-looking comments don't inspire much confidence either

Atlassian refused to provide guidance beyond the first quarter for this year (Atlassian usually offers both current-quarter guidance as well as a full-year view), but it did offer very detailed commentary around what it expects to see next year.

One of the worrying comments that the company made in its shareholder letter surrounded pricing. From a growth contribution standpoint, Atlassian expects to see pricing/ASP increases contribute only slightly to revenue growth this year, though it was a major driver in prior years. The company will also turn to discounting in order to accelerate its push to transition its license/server customers (currently about half of its customer base) onto its new cloud products.

Figure 3. Atlassian pricing commentary Source: Atlassian Q4 shareholder letter

Revenue is a function of price times volume math. As we've seen in Q4 already, customer sign-ups are already taking a hit from the coronavirus, but without the contribution from pricing gains, Atlassian's growth picture could look very different next year.

For Q1, Atlassian is guiding to $430-$445 million in revenues - representing further deceleration to just 18-22% y/y, which would set another record for growth lows. And considering the fact that consensus is currently still calling for 22% y/y growth for the full year, Atlassian is looking exposed to estimate cuts.

Figure 4. Atlassian guidance update Source: Atlassian Q4 shareholder letter

Atlassian doesn't have a clean story to present on profitability either. The company has declared FY21 to be an investment year, following a strategy it undertook during the last recession to invest in the growth of its business.

Figure 4. Atlassian FY21 profit commentary Source: Atlassian Q4 shareholder letter

In planning to hire 1,000+ new employees (which would boost its existing 4.9k global headcount by more than 20%) , Atlassian is expecting operating expenses to dramatically increase. In addition to gross margin declines associated with the loss of upfront server contracts , Atlassian is projecting a big hit to both operating margins and free cash flow. And aside from lower overall profitability, FCF is additionally going to be hit by higher taxes and lower interest income.

Key takeaways

The picture that Atlassian painted for FY21 is troubling. Management is asking investors to be patient as Atlassian gears itself up for a bigger cloud push and endures through the coronavirus - but though Atlassian remains a solid software company with a huge global customer base, investors remain very short-term oriented especially with growth tech stocks. In other words, I don't think Atlassian will be able to wipe off its penalties any time soon.