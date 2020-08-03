Defensive Funds For This High Risk Market

The funds may be of interest to investors who want to reduce downside risk in this low interest rate, COVID-induced recession.

Twenty-eight funds with YTD maximum drawdown less than 8%, assets over $35M, minimum return of 2%, median return of 7.7%, average Morningstar Rating of 4.1 (if rated) are listed.

While the economy is showing signs of improvement, I believe that the recovery will take longer than the market is currently pricing in, as I described in Investing in the Coming Decade. I have reduced risk in my portfolios and have been adding more conservative funds and downside protection. Because of low interest rates, I excluded most bond categories in this article. There are 28 conservative and defensive funds that have done well in 2020 and may do well if market sentiment worsens. These funds beat most traditional 60/40 allocation funds this spring.

I used screens at Mutual Fund Observer, Charles Schwab and Fidelity to identify funds that had low drawdown in 2020, a minimum return of 2% year-to-date, assets under management over $35M, and minimum required investments of $25,000. Notice in the following tables that nearly all of the funds have an MFO Rating of 5, putting them in the top 20% of the funds in that Lipper Category. The Categories are from Lipper and the definitions are provided here.

Some of the funds such as Vanguard LifeStrategy Income (VASIX) and Fidelity Freedom Index Income (FIKFX) are suitable for large allocations by most investors. Others such as alternatives should only be used conservatively, in my opinion.

Baseline Funds for the S&P 500, bonds, and gold (NYSEARCA:IAU) are shown below. Although YTD is a short period, I use it as the economy changed from late stage to being in a recession. Mutual Fund Observer MFO Risk is 1 for lowest risk and 5 for highest during the year. MFO Rating is the risk-adjusted performance from 5 (highest) to 1 (lowest).

Table #1: Risk and Costs - Baseline Funds

Symbol Baseline Funds Lipper Category MAX DD MFO Risk MFO Rating ER Yield AUM 3Mon 6Mon 2Year 5Year SPY State Street SPDR S&P 500 S&P 500 -19.5 4 2 0.1 1.9 274,452 20.5 -3.0 8.9 10.6 SWSBX Schwab Shrt-Trm Bond Short Invst Grd Debt 0.0 1 5 0.1 2.1 1,375 1.6 3.9 5.3 - IAU BlackRock iShares Gold Comm Precious Metals -0.1 2 5 0.3 - 25,913 9.8 15.9 18.6 8.3

Defensive/Conservative Mixed-Asset Funds

As can be seen in the following tables, the Mixed-Asset Funds have had decent returns over the one-, three- and five-year time periods. The funds are listed from the lowest drawdown in 2020 to the highest. Yes, some expense ratios are high. Having the insurance of downside protection generally has a cost. I own three of the funds and recently purchased the Hussman Strategic Total Return Fund (MUTF:HSTRX) for its performance during the past one to five years. Below is a description of the Lipper Categories.

Mixed-Asset Target Allocation Conservative Funds: Funds that, by portfolio practice, maintain a mix of between 20% and 40% equity securities, with the remainder invested in bonds, cash, and cash equivalents. Flexible Portfolio Funds: Funds that allocate their investments to both domestic and foreign securities across traditional asset classes with a focus on total return. The traditional asset classes utilized are common stocks, bonds, and money market instruments. Mixed-Asset Target Today Funds: Funds that by portfolio practice maintain a conservative mix of equity, bonds, cash, and cash equivalents designed to provide income to investors who are in or close to retirement. Retirement Income Funds: Funds designed to combine professional asset management with professionally managed withdrawals to assist investors in retirement. Mixed-Asset Target Allocation Moderate Funds: Funds that, by portfolio practice, maintain a mix of between 40% and 60% equity securities, with the remainder invested in bonds, cash, and cash equivalents.

Table #2: Risk and Costs - Mixed-Asset Funds

Symbol Mixed Asset Funds Lipper Category MAX DD MFO Risk MFO Rating ER Yield AUM 3Mon YTD 2Year 5Year HSTRX Hussman Strtgc Total Rtn Mxd-Ast Target Consv -0.2 2 5 0.8 0.8 290 8.9 9.6 11.8 5.9 SVARX Advisors Prfrrd SpectLow Vol Flex Portf -0.9 1 5 3.2 2.7 117 8.8 10.6 9.7 8.3 CPMPX Changing Parameters Flex Portf -1.8 1 5 2.5 2.7 73 5.4 4.1 5.4 4.4 OTRFX Advisors Prfrrd OnTrack Core Flex Portf -2.5 2 5 3.2 1.2 38 17.2 15.6 9.2 6.0 FIKFX Fidelity Freedom Inc Mxd-Ast Target Today -3.1 2 5 0.1 1.8 642 5.3 3.1 6.5 4.4 SWLRX Schwab Mon Inc - Max Pay Retire Inc -3.7 2 4 0.2 2.6 72 5.0 2.2 6.2 3.8 VASIX Vanguard LifeStrtg Inc Mxd-Ast Target Consv -4.3 2 5 0.1 2.5 5,283 6.2 3.0 7.1 5.0 MTDKX Manning & Napier Trgt Inc Mxd-Ast Target Today -6.2 2 4 0.9 1.8 78 8.2 2.3 6.3 4.3 MTNKX Manning & Napier Trgt 2020 Mxd-Ast Target 2020 -6.8 2 5 1.0 1.4 57 10.4 4.1 7.8 5.2 EXBAX Manning & Napier Pro-Blnd Mod Mxd-Ast Target Mod -7.4 2 5 1.1 1.0 387 10.8 3.9 7.7 5.0

Figure #1: Mixed-Asset Funds

Source: Created by Author Using Portfolio Visualizer

Defensive Bond and Credit Funds

Only two bond funds are covered in this article. Below is a description of the Lipper Categories.

Flexible Income Funds: Funds that emphasize income generation by investing at least 85% of their assets in debt issues and preferred and convertible securities. Common stocks and warrants cannot exceed 15%. Absolute Return Bond Funds: Funds that aim for positive returns in all market conditions and invest primarily in debt securities. The funds are not benchmarked against a traditional long-only market index but rather have the aim of outperforming a cash or risk-free benchmark.

Table #3: Risk and Costs - Bond and Credit Funds

Symbol Bonds and Credits Lipper Category MAX DD MFO Risk MFO Rating ER Yield AUM 3Mon YTD 2Year 5Year DRSK Aptus Defined Risk Flexible Inc -2.7 2 5 0.8 1.4 331 7.9 11.0 - - SUBFX Carillon Reams Uncons Bond Abs Rtn Bond -3.0 2 5 0.5 2.5 907 8.4 5.8 6.7 3.9

Figure #2: Bond and Credit Funds

Source: Created by Author Using Portfolio Visualizer

Defensive Equity Funds

The Defensive Equity Funds perform best during the late stage of business cycles and during recessions. Many of the ones listed below have a short history. T. Rowe Price Multi-Strategy Total Return (TMSRX) is covered by David Snowball at Mutual Fund Observer, and I have purchased shares. I covered AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) in Small Investors Should Be Conservative Going Into 2020 and own it. A reader suggested Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL), and after researching it, I purchased some of it as well. The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) has a misleading Category of Large-Cap Core, because it invests primarily in U.S. Treasuries and call options. It is another fund that I purchased for downside protection.

Alternative Long/Short Equity Funds: Domestic or foreign funds that employ portfolio strategies combining long holdings of equities with short sales of equity, equity options, or equity index options. The funds may be either net long or net short, depending on the portfolio manager's view of the market. Alternative Multi-Strategy Funds: Funds that, by prospectus language, seek total returns through the management of several different hedge-like strategies. These funds are typically quantitatively driven to measure the existing relationship between instruments and in some cases to identify positions in which the risk-adjusted spread between these instruments represents an opportunity for the investment manager. Absolute Return Funds: Funds that aim for positive returns in all market conditions. The funds are not bench marked against a traditional long-only market index but rather have the aim of outperforming a cash or risk-free benchmark. Alternative Global Macro Funds: Funds that, by prospectus language, invest around the world using economic theory to justify the decision-making process. The strategy is typically based on forecasts and analysis about interest rate trends, the general flow of funds, political changes, government policies, intergovernmental relations, and other broad systemic factors. These funds generally trade a wide range of markets and geographic regions, employing a broad range of trading ideas and instruments. Alternative Event Driven Funds: Funds that, by prospectus language, seek to exploit pricing inefficiencies that may occur before or after a corporate event, such as a bankruptcy, merger, acquisition, or spinoff. Event Driven funds can invest in equities, fixed income instruments (investment grade, high yield, bank debt, convertible debt and distressed), options and other derivatives. Alternative Equity Market Neutral Funds: Funds that employ portfolio strategies generating consistent returns in both up and down markets by selecting positions with a total net market exposure of zero. Options Arbitrage/Option Strategies Funds: Funds that employ various strategies to capture "the spread" between similar options through inefficiencies in the market or funds and use portfolio strategies where the manager focuses on options to generate the bulk of the portfolio's return.

Table #4: Risk and Costs - Equity Funds

Symbol Equity Funds Lipper Category MAX DD MFO Risk MFO Rating ER Yield AUM 3Mon YTD 2Year 5Year MNWIX MFS Mngd Wealth Alt Long/Short Equity 0.0 1 5 1.2 0.5 133 2.1 3.7 5.9 3.9 GPAIX Grant Park Multi Alt Strtgs Alt Multi-Strtg 0.0 1 5 1.7 11.1 277 1.8 3.4 7.4 3.9 ATACX ATAC Rottn Abs Rtn 0.0 3 5 2.0 0.6 194 24.7 43.3 14.2 13.0 CLIX ProFunds Lng Onln/Shrt Stores Alt Long/Short Equity 0.0 3 5 0.7 - 186 30.2 48.5 21.8 - ABRVX ABR Dyn Blnd Eq&Vol Spec Misc -1.4 5 4 2.0 - 209 7.5 43.3 21.6 - RPIEX T Rowe Price Dyn Glbl Bond Alt Global Macro -1.5 1 5 0.7 2.2 3,964 2.6 5.8 3.3 2.1 RYMSX Guggenheim Multi-Hdg Strtgs Alt Multi-Strtg -1.8 1 5 2.1 2.0 52 0.1 4.6 4.6 1.7 THLGX Toews Tact Monum Alt Global Macro -2.4 2 5 1.3 1.1 107 10.9 12.5 16.6 5.5 SWAN Amplify BlackSwan Grwth&Treas Large-Cap Core -2.6 2 5 0.5 0.8 443 7.3 7.4 - - AEDNX Arb Water Island Div Evnt-Drvn Alt Event Driven -3.1 2 5 2.0 0.5 108 6.4 3.5 3.7 2.1 RLSIX RiverPark Long/Short Oppor Alt Long/Short Equity -3.9 2 5 1.8 0.7 254 18.2 29.4 19.2 12.0 SPEDX Alger Dyn Opport Alt Long/Short Equity -4.1 3 5 2.0 - 245 19.6 20.8 11.7 8.4 TMSRX T Rowe Price Multi-Strtg Tot Rtn Alt Multi-Strtg -4.7 2 5 1.2 2.5 70 7.6 4.1 4.1 - BTAL AGFiQ US Mrkt Ntrl Anti-Beta Alt EQ Mrkt Ntrl -5.3 3 3 2.1 0.8 193 -5.3 9.4 10.7 4.9 TAIL Cambria Tail Risk Abs Rtn -6.5 3 4 0.6 1.0 252 -6.5 15.5 3.5 -

Figure #3: Equity Funds

Source: Created by Author Using Portfolio Visualizer

Maximum Return with 5% Volatility

I loaded all of the funds in this article and (some of David Snowball's list) into Portfolio Visualizer (PV) and optimized it with an equal weight (Provided) portfolio, maximum return at 6% volatility, and maximum Sharpe Ratio. I ran several passes and reduced the list to 19 of the most selected funds and constrained it to 10% or less of the portfolios. The link to the Portfolio Visualizer Portfolio Optimizer is provided here. The funds shown in the following tables are good starting places for building a Defensive Portfolio. I have verified that they can be purchased at one of Charles Schwab, Fidelity, or Vanguard with no load and minimum investment requirements of $25,000 or less.

Figure #4: Optimized Portfolios

Table #5: Portfolio Metrics

At this point, what I normally do is determine what funds are best suited for a diversified, balanced portfolio and apply minimum allocation constraints to the scenario. I then eliminate the funds with very small allocations and rerun PV. I own nine of the funds in the portfolios below. Personally, I limit allocations to gold and alternatives to less than 15% of the portfolio. The lists provide some ideas for further research.

Table #6: Portfolio for Maximum Return at 6% Volatility

Table #7: Portfolio for Maximum Sharpe Ratio

This Time, Will History Rhyme in Six Months?

High valuations, slower projected economic growth, high deficits, and increasing credit delinquencies compound coronavirus in this recession. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) now make up 23% of the market capitalization of the S&P 500! Seriously!? I expect a market correction within the next six to twelve months that will retrace much of the recent gains. I don't expect a "V" shaped recovery and have followed the traditional path of reducing equity exposure in favor of cash and bonds. I supplement this strategy with less than 15 percent allocated to gold and alternative/hedged funds listed in this article.

Stay safe and best wishes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTAL, EXBAX, FIKFX, HSTRX, IAU, SWAN, TAIL, TMSRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

