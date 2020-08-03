Its plant protein business should continue to grow rapidly, thanks to its marketing and promotional events and new product launches.

The company’s meat protein EBITDA margin should improve in H2 2020 and 2021, thanks to its strategy to improve its product mix and renovate its brands.

Investment Thesis

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCPK:MLFNF) [TSX: “MFI”] delivered a solid Q2 2020 with positive top and bottom-line growth. The company should be able to continue to expand its meat protein EBITDA margin, thanks to its effort to shift its product mix to higher margin products and its brand renovation strategy. The company’s investment in a new poultry processing facility should help further expand its margin beyond 2022. Maple Leaf Foods’ plant protein business is also performing well and is expected to grow rapidly in the next few years. The company currently pays a 2%-yielding dividend and is trading at a significant discount to its peers. We believe this is a good stock to own for investors seeking dividend growth and capital appreciation.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q2 2020 Highlights

Maple Leaf Foods delivered a strong Q2 2020 as the company saw its total sales increased by 7% year over year. As can be seen from the table below, its meat protein revenue was driven by strong pork exports to the U.S., Japan, and China. This also resulted in much higher adjusted EBITDA in its meat protein business than last year. As a result, its adjusted EBITDA margin in its meat protein business expanded to 13.3% in Q2 2020 from 11.5% in Q2 2019.

Source: Q2 2020 MD&A

Although it still represents a much slower portion of its total revenue, Maple Leaf Foods’ plant protein sales in Q2 2020 also increased significantly by over 40%. Its plant protein EBITDA was negative C$22.6 million in Q2 2020. The loss was primarily due to Maple Leaf Foods’ decision to significantly increase its marketing and promotional expenses in order to drive sales rapidly.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

COVID-19 has resulted in lower foodservice demand but growth in retail sales fully offsets the impact

Maple Leaf Foods has a wide range of protein products that sells to both retail and foodservice channels. The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in lower foodservice demand, but this is offset by higher retail sales as people buy its retail products and dine at home. Therefore, the impact of COVID-19 on its business is not material. Nevertheless, the company increased expenses to help protect its employees (e.g. sanitation costs, personal protective equipment). Fortunately, the company was able to offset much of the costs through cost saving initiatives such as lower travelling and training expenses.

Global protein shortage helps boost its meat protein sales

The outbreak of African swine flu in many parts of Asia has resulted in a global protein shortage. This is reflected in its meat sales (include both pork and chicken) outside of Canada. As can be seen from the table below, its sales to China nearly doubled. Its meat exports to Japan and the U.S. also increased by double digits.

Source: Q2 2020 MD&A

Looking forward, the African Swine Flu as well as the recent flooding has likely wiped out nearly half of China’s hogs. Restoration will take time, and China will likely continue to rely on imports to meet their demand for protein. Management indicated in the conference call that they are looking to build long-term relationships and sell their value-added products such as Maple Leaf Foods' higher margin RWA (“Raised Without Antibiotics”) products to China. This will help expand its margin in the long term.

Maple Leaf Foods’ path towards meat protein margin expansion continues

In the latest conference call, Maple Leaf Foods lowered its 2020 capital expenditure to about $500 - $600 million from its previous guidance of $650 - $700 million. The decline was primarily due to COVID-19 which has impacted the timing of construction of its new poultry facility. For more information about the facility, we encourage readers to read our previous article here. This new poultry processing facility should help Maple Leaf Foods to reach its meat protein margin of 14% - 16% beyond 2022. Besides its new poultry facility, the company has also been improving its gross margin through renovating its brands, and improving its product mix.

Strong growth in Maple Leaf Foods’ plant protein business expected to continue

Maple Leaf Foods has been aggressively growing its plant protein business in the past year. As can be seen from the table below, its plant protein sales have increased by 26.8% and 41.3% in Q1 and Q2 2020 respectively. The company has spent about C$34.1 million of SG&A in Q2 2020. This is slightly lower than its guidance of about C$37.5 million per quarter. Management noted in its latest conference call that this was primarily related to a slight delay in the launch of key marketing activities. The company still expects to spend about C$150 million in SG&A in its plant protein business in 2020. With several new products that Maple Leaf has launched or will be launching in the second half of 2020, and its plan to invest in marketing expenses, the company appears to be in a good position to deliver its 30% year over year growth target in the next few quarters.

Source: Q2 2020 MD&A

Although Maple Leaf Foods' plant protein business is expected to grow rapidly, it delivered negative earnings of C$24.1 and C$26.3 million in Q1 and Q2 2020. This was primarily due to Maple Leaf Foods’ intention to grow its plant protein business aggressively (hence, higher SG&A expenses). Management indicated that they plan to keep its marketing and promotional expenses the same in the next few years. Therefore, we believe as its sales increase by about 30% annually (while its promotional and marketing expenses remain the same), its SG&A as a percentage of total revenue will decline. This should help its plant protein business to return to positive earnings by 2022 or 2023. Therefore, we expect Maple Leaf Foods’ consolidated EBITDA margin to gradually improve in the next few years.

Valuation Analysis

Maple Leaf Foods is currently trading at a forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 10.41x. This is significantly below its packaged foods and meat producer peers such as Hormel Foods’ (HRL) 20.42x and Premium Brands’ (OTC:PRBZF) 17.44x. We believe, as Maple Leaf Foods’ margin to continue to expand, the company will close the gap between its valuation and its peers.

Data by YCharts

A growing 2%-yielding dividend

Maple Leaf Foods has consistently increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Earlier this year, the company has increased its quarterly dividend from C$0.145 per share to C$0.16 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of nearly 2%. The company’s dividend yield is towards the high end of its past 10-year yield range.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Maple Leaf Foods faces several risks and challenges:

1) Health status of livestock (e.g. African swine flu).

2) COVID-19 outbreak among its employees may result in closing of its processing facilities.

3) Food contamination.

4) Foreign exchange risk.

5) Changes in consumer tastes and buying patterns.

6) Cyclical nature of the cost and supply of livestock

7) Commodity prices such as soybean prices that are used to feed its hog.

8) Although the shortage of protein means more pork needs to be imported to China, any tension between Canada and China may result in lower sales.

Investor Takeaway

We like Maple Leaf Foods’ Q2 2020 and think that the company will continue to see its margin expand in the next 1-2 years and reach its target of 14%-16%. The company currently pays a growing 2%-yielding dividend, and it is trading at a significant discount to its peers. Therefore, we think this is a good stock to own especially for investors with a long-term investment horizon seeking both capital appreciation and dividend income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.