Why Inflation Matters And What To Expect (Part I)

Some assets, like gold, silver, inflation-linked bonds and others can be used to hedge the risk of inflation.

Jobless reports have been creating a lot of the headlines over the past few weeks, but many investors are also worried about another economic number: Inflation. In this two-part series, I will explain why inflation matters for most investors, and what to expect in the coming months.

Since the pandemic started, fears of inflation have started to emerge. The damage to global supply chains, extra costs associated with sanitary measures, increased government spending, and the Fed's liquidity injections have caused many investors to worry about inflation.

Before continuing, let's quickly explain what is inflation. Inflation can be defined as the general and sustained increase in prices and fall in the purchasing value of money. In the US, the target inflation for the Fed is 2% a year.

Latest Inflation Numbers

The latest CPI numbers (Consumer Price Index) show prices in the US economy went up by 0.6% in June vs. May (adjusted by seasonality). When compared with the previous year, prices have risen by only 0.6%, well below the yearly Fed target.

Source: Latest Numbers : U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

Doing a slightly deeper dive, we can see that while food and other items experienced higher inflation over the past year, energy's huge decline made the final inflation number small. Food prices rose by 4.5%, while energy declined by 12.6%. All other items increased by 1.2%.

Source: CPI Home

It's clear that, if it weren't for the big decline in energy prices, inflation would be a lot higher. So while the numbers might indicate just 0.6%, some consumers might feel it's higher.

So, why does inflation matter to investors? There's a myriad of reasons, of which I will explain some. However, most of them revolve around a single idea: When you buy an asset, you're buying the right to future cash flows. Inflation erodes the purchasing power of those future cash flows, reducing the value of your investment. In the end, what we as investors want is not a larger number on our bank account, but rather more purchasing power in the future.

Even the prospect of inflation can affect the market. If investors feel there will be a rise in inflation, their actions will reflect that, affecting asset prices in the short term. Let's go more in-depth into why the prospect of inflation can affect the market.

Inflation Affects the Nominal Discount Rate

Whenever you make an investment, whether it be in bonds, stocks, or any other assets, you do so with the expectation that you will be able to use the proceeds from the investment to purchase more goods or services in the future than right now. That is, investors are concerned with real returns on their investments, not nominal returns.

Inflation erodes the purchasing power of a currency. When the rate of inflation accelerates, the present value of future cash flows decreases. We can see this using the Fisher Equation:

(1+i) = (1+r)(1+ π), where;

r = real interest rate

I = nominal rate of return

π = inflation

For low levels of inflation, this can approximate the following expression:

r ≈ i - π

This implies that, as inflation rises, and nominal rates of return stay steady, the real rate of return falls. Alas, not every investment is equally affected by this.

Fixed income securities, like government bonds (NASDAQ:TLT), pay a set coupon over the length of the contract. This fixed nature makes them more vulnerable to inflation. There are some inflation-linked bonds (NYSE:TIP) which, as the name implies, are tied to inflation, making them more attractive in the event of increased inflation.

With stocks (NYSE:SPY), it all depends on the nature of the business. Some businesses are more affected than others by cost inflation, and some have more pricing flexibility. But overall, I would say that higher inflation is negative on stocks as a whole since inflation can be seen as a silent tax.

Inflation Can Lead to the Depreciation of the US Dollar

In some scenarios, inflation can lead to the depreciation of a currency. Since inflation erodes the value of a coin, it can lead to its value in the foreign exchange market to decrease. One way to explain this is through the following example.

Let's suppose countries A and B have the same rate of inflation: 2%. If country A's inflation rises, with all else held constant, then the residents of country A will find that imported goods from B are more attractive (less expensive), thus demanding more of B currency to purchase them, and less of A's. This results in A's exchange rate relative to B to decrease.

However, if the central bank of A, in an attempt to reduce inflation, raises interest rates and all else is held constant, investors might migrate capital from B to A to chase higher yields, bringing the value of A's currency up again.

Another reason why the government might directly intervene in the foreign exchange market is to avoid the exchange rate pass trough, which could further fuel inflation.

So, while inflation can lead to a depreciation of the currency, government actions can restore equilibrium. This is a very complex topic, and as usual with economics, the answer depends on a lot of factors. If you wish to dive deeper into exchange rates, I recommend studying the Mundell–Fleming model. However, the point is that inflation can lead to the debasement of a currency.

If investors are confident in their projections about the exchange rate and believe that inflation can ultimately lead to a depreciation of the currency, then investing in assets denominated in other currencies, like euro bonds (NASDAQ: IGOV), can serve as a hedge against inflation. Also, companies with significant operations overseas that can benefit from the depreciation of the US dollar also could be alternatives. For example a World Ex-US Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) or a European Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:VGK).

You could even buy foreign currencies that you believe will appreciate vs. the USD, and wait until the exchange rate appreciates to convert back to USD. Just remember that when dealing with currencies, you have to be prepared for possible government intervention.

Inflation Affects the Decisions of the Fed(Quantitative Easing and Interest Rates)

Another indirect way in which a rise in inflation could affect your investments is through the government's reactions to inflation. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Reserve has been injecting large amounts of cash into the economy through Quantitative Easing (QE). In essence, what QE means is the Fed buying bonds and other assets from private institutions for cash. This lowers interest rates and provides a big pool of cash for investors to buy other assets, prompting up the market. However, the Fed won't be able to keep this up if there's inflation.

Source: M2 Money Stock

The Fed has a dual mandate, maximum employment, and stable prices. For several years now, target inflation has been 2%. If inflation crept higher than that, then the Fed would need to take action to bring it back down.

This would surely mean a reduction of QE programs and an increase in the interest rate. Both of these would negatively impact asset prices. When rates go up, bond prices go down. This way yields go higher to compensate for increased interest rates.

In the case of stocks, since many investors use Treasury bonds as their benchmark for their required rate of return + a risk premium, then a rise in interest rates would increase required rates of return, thus bringing down the present value of stocks.

Inflation Can Prompt Up the Price of Gold and Other Precious Metals

Gold (NYSE:GLD), Silver (NYSE:SLV), and other precious metals behave differently than other financial assets. These don't pay dividends, there are no buybacks and no form of returning cash to investors. The only way to make money is through capital appreciation.

While these assets don't have a direct relation with inflation, they can be a viable option for some investors if they fear inflation. If the rate of inflation were to accelerate significantly, many investors might exit bonds and stocks in favor of gold and other metals that they deem safe. As more money pours into gold, the price would increase, thus leaving investors with capital gains. However, this depends on other investors following the same rationale and bidding up the price of these assets, so it's not a certainty.

Conclusion

Inflation matters. It's not the most important economic metric for investors, but it surely impacts the market. Inflation can affect asset valuations trough the discount rate, trough the depreciation of the currency, and it can also indirectly affect assets trough its impact on Fed policy. Even the prospect of inflation could affect market sentiment. Understanding what inflation is and how it can affect the market is important for investors.

In a follow-up article, I will give my thoughts on what I believe will happen with inflation in the coming months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, SLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.