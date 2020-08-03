Staying Seated On The Bull Train

There is the surge in infections, the re-closing of parts of the economy, valuations, sustainability of earnings beats, narrow leadership, etc.

There are any number of reasons to expect stocks to pull back, correct, or at the very least, pause for a while.

Good morning. To review, we have made a change to the presentation of our market models and my oftentimes meandering morning market missives. The goal is to create a series of more concise, bite-sized reports, which will be published on a daily basis. Below is the weekly publishing schedule:

Market Model Monday - A review of my key market models designed to indicate the state of the primary market cycle

It is my sincere hope that you find the new schedule easier to consume and more beneficial to your investing endeavors.

While primary cycles do not change often, I like to start the week with a clear understanding of what type of market we are dealing with. For me, a quick glance at the color of the cycle board and the weekly/monthly S&P graphs below tells you everything you need to know about the "state" of the key market cycles.

Current Take...

Once again, there are no obvious changes to report on the Primary Cycle board this week. However, in looking closely at the models, it is interesting to note that our Leading Indicators model, which had upticked last week, is starting to wobble again. But with the board sporting a healthy shade of green at the present time, it is probably best to stay seated on the bull train. Yes, there are many reasons to be concerned about the current state of the market. Yet, the model readings suggest that investors are looking forward to better days. As such, this remains a bull market until proven otherwise.

* Source: Ned Davis Research (NDR) as of the date of publication. Historical returns are hypothetical average annual performances calculated by NDR. Past performances do not guarantee future results or profitability - NOT INDIVIDUAL INVESTMENT ADVICE. View the Primary Cycle Model Board Online

The Secular Market Cycle

A secular bull market is defined as a period in which stock prices rise at an above-average rate for an extended period (think 5 years or longer) and suffer only relatively short intervening declines. A secular bear market is an extended period of flat or declining stock prices. Secular bull or bear markets typically consist of multiple cyclical bull and bear markets. Below is a monthly chart of the S&P 500 Index illustrating the current cycle, which we estimate began on March 9, 2009.

S&P 500 - Monthly

The Cyclical Market Cycle

A cyclical bull market requires a 30% rise in the DJIA after 50 calendar days or a 13% rise after 155 calendar days. Reversals of 30% in the Value Line Geometric Index since 1965 also qualify. A cyclical bear market requires a 30% drop in the DJIA after 50 calendar days or a 13% decline after 145 calendar days. Reversals of 30% in the Value Line Geometric Index also qualify. Below is a weekly chart of the S&P 500 illustrating the current cycle, which we estimate began on March 24, 2020.

S&P 500 - Weekly

Thought For The Day:

Awareness and choice are yours to exercise...