The March 2020 oil price collapse has hit energy stocks hard, particularly smaller upstream oil explorers and producers. This is being exacerbated by the confusing economic outlook created by the COVID-19 pandemic and mixed economic data. This has created an opportunity to acquire quality upstream oil producers at once in a decade prices. One quality upstream oil producer which stands out, because it is very attractively valued, is microcap PetroTal (OTCPK:PTALF), which trades on the Toronto Venture exchange (TSXV) under the symbol TAL.

Undervalued oil assets

The microcap upstream oil and gas company emerged from a 2017 reverse takeover of Sterling Resources and the acquisition of beaten down Colombian upstream oil producer Gran Tierra’s (GTE) Peruvian oil assets. In exchange for its Peruvian oil assets Gran Tierra received a 46% interest in PetroTal. The upstream oil producer owns Block 195, home to the Bretaña oil field, in Peru’s Marañon basin as well as Blocks 107 in the Ucayali basin.

Source: PetroTal February 2020 Corporate Presentation.

Those blocks hold net proven and probable (2P) oil reserves of 47.7 million barrels as the chart below illustrates.

Source: PetroTal Annual Information Form 2019.

The oil in the blocks has an API of around 18° seeing it classified as heavy crude. While some analysts claim that makes it less attractive and therefore valuable, it should be noted that many U.S. refineries are configured to process heavier forms of crude. The lack of access to Venezuelan heavy crude because of U.S. sanctions and that strife-torn nation’s crisis and falling oil production in Mexico as well as Colombia, makes it more valuable.

Source: PetroTal Corporate Presentation February 2020.

Those blocks are believed to contain considerable exploration upside, which once the operating environment improves and oil prices recover to pre-pandemic levels will cause PetroTal’s oil reserves to expand.

While there are considerable risks surrounding PetroTal’s oil assets, the company has thus far been able to successfully execute operations at its wholly owned and operated Bretaña field. PetroTal’s oil acreage has been determined to hold net proven and probable oil reserves of 47.7 million barrels with an after-tax 2P NPV-10 of $746.5 million. After factoring in PetroTal’s cash at the end of the first quarter 2020 of $7.4 million and long-term liabilities (leases, deferred tax liability and decommissioning expenses) totaling $14.7 million I determined the company had an after-tax 2P NAV of $1.10 per share, as set out in the chart below.

Source: Author's own work, PetroTal Corporate Presentation February 2020, 2019 Annual Information Form and First Quarter 2020 Report.

Notes:

Cash: Cash and cash equivalents at the end of 1Q20.

Long-term liabilities: Total long-term liabilities (lease obligations, decommissioning costs and deferred tax liability) at the end of 1Q20.

PetroTal's After-tax 2P NPV-10 was calculated using an 8-year average Brent price of $72.24 per barrel.

PetroTal’s after-tax 2P NAV per share is 6 times greater than its current market price underscoring the considerable upside available and why now is the time to buy.

Nonetheless, it should be recognized that PetroTal is a speculative investment and that considerable risks abound for a microcap oil and gas stock in the current harsh operating environment.

Leading reasons for the price disconnect

There are a range of reasons for the considerable disconnect between PetroTal’s after-tax 2P NAV per share and market value. Clearly, sharply weaker oil and the economic uncertainty triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic are key. As I explain below there are a range of significant risks weighing on PetroTal currently, highlighting why the market is not recognizing its after-tax 2P NAV and is potentially pricing it for bankruptcy.

Oil price deck

Key is the forecast oil price deck used to calculate the company’s NPV. PetroTal’s NPV-10 was calculated using an 8-year price deck using an estimated average 2020 Brent price of $66.33 per barrel and ending with a forecast 2027 price of $77.83 per barrel. This sees the after-tax 2P NPV-10 calculated using an 8-year average Brent price of $72.24 per barrel which is 66% higher than the market price of $43.41 per barrel at the time of writing.

A combination of a global oil supply glut, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global economic activity and geopolitical uncertainty are all weighing on the outlook for crude. Accordingly, analysts have sharply reduced their oil price forecasts. Earlier this month the U.S. EIA forecast that Brent will average around $41 a barrel over the remainder of 2020, increase to $48 in 2021 and then $55 in 2022. Goldman Sachs recently predicted that 2022 oil demand will return to pre-pandemic levels, which will give Brent a healthy boost. That could lift Brent prices to over $60 a barrel during 2022 and even higher in 2023.

This indicates that PetroTal’s after-tax NPV-10 doesn’t correctly reflect the current pricing environment and outlook for oil. For this reason, I have recalculated its after-tax NAV per share using a 2P NPV-10 based on $43 per barrel Brent. This, as per the table below, gives PetroTal an after-tax 2P NAV of $0.65 per shar which is more than triple its current market price.

Source: Author's own work, PetroTal Corporate Presentation February 2020, 2019 Annual Information Form and First Quarter 2020 Report.

Notes:

Cash: Cash and cash equivalents at the end of 1Q20.

Long-term liabilities: Total long-term liabilities (lease obligations, decommissioning costs and deferred tax liability) at the end of 1Q20.

PetroTal's After-tax 2P NPV-10 was calculated using a flat Brent price of $43 per barrel.

This indicates that PetroTal is still extremely undervalued with substantial potential upside and a considerable margin of error available to investors. It should be noted that as a microcap driller operating in a capital-intensive industry there are still considerable risks associated with an investment.

COVID-19 pandemic

Another reason for PetroTal trading at a deep discount to its after-tax NAV is increased risk triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Latin America is now ranked as the hardest-hit region in the world by the pandemic and Peru has been ravaged by the virus. To combat the pandemic, Peru’s government instituted a nationwide lockdown, but this has done little to curb its spread. The severity of the impact of the pandemic, Peru sees the IMF predicting the Andean country’s economy will contract by 13.9% in 2020.

In response to the measures taken by Lima to contain COVID-19 PetroTal shut-in operations at its Bretaña oil field in early May. As a result, PetroTal’s second quarter 2020 oil production averaged 4,180 barrels daily which is less than half of the 9,686 barrels reported for the first quarter. That will have a sharp impact on second quarter earnings.

Nevertheless, PetroTal announced that production at Bretaña had restarted on 15 July 20 and returned to pre-shutdown levels pumping 11,500 barrels of oil per day. That bodes well for production over the remainder of 2020 which unless negatively affected by operational outages a further COVID-19 shutdown should continue growing.

Geopolitical risk

Investing in companies operating in Latin America typically is accompanied by higher levels of geopolitical risk. A combination of weak governments, opaque regulatory and bureaucratic regimes, resource nationalism and security hazards have long marred Latin America. Peru, however, is one of the more stable countries in the region and has a long history of maintaining a business as well as an investment-friendly environment.

The Andean country ranked highly compared to its regional neighbors in the World Bank’s Doing Business 2020 report where it was placed 76 out of 190 countries. Key among Peru’s strengths are low cost of wages and other operational costs, which in the case of PetroTal means the costs associated with lifting and transporting its crude are lower than North American jurisdictions. The Andean country’s appeal is enhanced by its developed domestic energy market and proximity to other major economies in Latin America including Colombia and Chile.

Lima, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic emerging, was formulating and implementing policies aimed at improving the business climate in the country as well as making it easier to invest. The World Bank and other organizations have noted that there are still issues relating to the rule of law, political and hence regulatory stability, tax impediments and inefficient public institutions, although Lima was also implementing policy to address those concerns.

Financial risk

A key risk that investors must recognize regarding PetroTal is that the upstream oil explorer and producer is a microcap company, meaning it lacks the financial resources of larger peers. Oil exploration and production is a capital-intensive activity which requires access to large amounts of funds if it is to be successfully executed. That makes the operations, cash flow and earnings of smaller operators like PetroTal especially vulnerable to weaker oil prices, like are being witnessed in the current operating environment.

A single operational outage and/or another oil price slump could wipe out PetroTal’s economic oil production and hence its earnings for a prolonged period. This heightens the financial risks it faces in a particularly harsh operating environment weighed down by significantly weaker oil prices.

While PetroTal has a debt-free balance sheet, mitigating some of that risk, it only had $7 million in cash and $18 million of tax refunds and other receivables at the end of the first quarter 2020. That was significantly less than the $90 million of current liabilities, composed of trade and other payables as well as derivative and decommissioning obligations, as the chart below shows.

Source: PetroTal 1Q20 Consolidated Financial Statements.

Those current liabilities are five times greater than the company’s assets, indicating that it is highly reliant upon cash flow to meet its immediate financial obligations. In an operating environment where Brent is trading at around $43 per barrel, and may do so for some time, there is the very real threat that PetroTal won’t generate sufficient cash flow to meet those financial obligations.

This becomes apparent when calculating PetroTal’s break-even price. Using the latest first quarter 2020 data and 2019 annul information statement I have calculated that PetroTal has a break-even price of around $36 per barrel as the chart below illustrates.

Source: Author's own work, PetroTal Corporate Presentation February 2020, 2019 Annual Information Form and First Quarter 2020 Report.

That break-even price, at the time of writing, is around $7.80 lower than the international Brent benchmark.

Of further concern is that PetroTal has secured an agreement with state-controlled Petroperu to sell the crude it produces from the Bretaña field at a $4 per barrel discount to Brent. This indicates that the company is generating $3.81 per barrel produced with Brent at $43.40 a barrel. While that margin will improve slightly because of capex and cost reductions, this along with a sharp decline in production, because of COVID-19 lockdown requirements set out by Lima, it indicates that PetroTal will struggle to generate sufficient earnings to meet its near-term financial obligations. It is for this reason that the market is heavily marking down its share price.

Nonetheless, PetroTal restarted operations at the Bretaña field earlier in July, which are now at pre-shutdown levels, boosting production and hence operating cash flow. That should allow the company to meet is near-term financial liabilities. A debt free balance sheet coupled with quality oil assets means PetroTal should have no problem with accessing credit to meet short-term financial needs, if so required.

Other risks

There are also a range of standard risks for any intermediate upstream oil explorer and producer confronting PetroTal including:

Exploration risk - The driller's exploration acreage doesn't perform as expected failing to provide economically viable oil reserves and production. This is a very real hazard for PetroTal because of the troubling history associated with the Bretaña oil field when it was owned by Gran Tierra. PetroTal has been able to unlock value from Block 95 and the Bretaña oil field in stark contrast to Gran Tierra’s travails and that can be attributed to additional focus from a management team which is not distracted by oil assets in other jurisdictions. The microcap oil company is developing the field in phases with a focus on seismic surveying and exploration drilling. This along with well workovers and other development activities indicates that oil reserves and production will continue to grow. Nonetheless, the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting those plans and the progress of that work, leading to some delays.

Production risk - There is the risk of frequent operational outages leading to lower production and therefore earnings. These can be triggered by equipment failure, reservoirs not performing as expected due to geological or drilling issues, community opposition, regulatory changes and civil unrest. PetroTal’s Bretaña field when owned by Gran Tierra suffered a range of issues which prevented it from reaching its full potential. The driller has implemented a range of measures to manage these risks, including improved well design, investing in improving supporting infrastructure and simplifying logistics. These will ensure that oil production continues to grow and that PetroTal can access vital export routes and oil markets. The difficulties associated with transporting the crude produced by PetroTal are a key risk to its earnings. The company has mitigated that hazard by establishing a contract with state-controlled Petroperu to sell all oil delivered from its Bretaña field to the Samuro pump station one at a price of Brent minus $4 per barrel. That mitigates a substantial proportion of the risk associated PetroTal’s oil production from the Bretaña Field.

Commodity risk - Oil is a volatile commodity subject to the law of supply and demand. It has been caught in a protracted price slump since late-2014 because of a global supply glut. Earlier this year the collapse of the OPEC production deal triggered a price collapse of epic proportions as Saudi Arabia and Russia threatened a price war. The oil price is also influenced by a range of ever-changing geopolitical factors.

Other risks - Aside from the usual risks which impact upstream operations and profitability, PetroTal faces specific risks because its oil reserves and production are in Peru. These are covered in the discussion above.

Many of the risks associated with investing in an upstream oil explorer and producer like PetroTal are mitigated by its rock-solid balance sheet. Parex finished the first quarter 2020 with no long-term debt and moderate long-term liabilities including leases, deferred taxes and decommissioning liabilities of $14.3 million.

Bottom line

PetroTal is trading at a deep discount to its after-tax NAV based on the NPV-10 for its 2P oil reserves. The company’s after-tax 2P NAV is 6 times greater than its current market price, indicating that there is a significant upside available and large margin of error for investors. An overbaked perception of risk sees the market heavily marking down PetroTal’s value, with fears of a liquidity crunch and poor outlook for oil weighing heavily on its share price.

While PetroTal lacks the financial resources to survive a protracted oil price slump, it can weather the current difficult operating environment for the foreseeable future. For these reasons, PetroTal is an attractive and deeply undervalued play on higher oil, but it is a risky and speculative investment because of the harsh operating environment and lack of significant financial resources.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PTALF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.