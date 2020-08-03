Shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) have proven to be pretty resilient to the severe economic downturn across the developed world with shares essentially unchanged over the past 12 months. However, its business has been severely impacted by the drop-off in the economy, and it will likely be a multi-year journey to get back to $10 in EPS. As such, I would short shares.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Q2 Results Showed Big Declines

In the company's second quarter (financials available here and here), Caterpillar earned $1.03 on a non-GAAP basis, ahead of consensus by $0.31 as revenue of $10 billion exceeded estimates by $600 million. Unsurprisingly, given the downturn and dealers' destocking of inventory, revenue was down 30.6% from last year. GAAP EPS was down 70% as the company's cost basis is not as variable as its revenue, resulting in margin contraction. Operating profit margin was nearly halved from 15.3% to 7.8%

The company's results were also impacted by $1.9 billion in dealer destocking, after dealers added $700 million in inventory in Q1. After $1.2 billion of destocking in H1, the company expects another $800 million in the second half. So while the headwind will not be as severe as in Q2, there will still be a headwind.

The company saw weakness across all of its business units with US sales down 40%, its worst region. Energy and transportation revenue was down to $4.1 billion from $5.5 billion, though segment margins were relatively resilient, dropping just 120bp to 15%. Segment profit was $624 million.

Construction was down from $6.5 billion to $4 billion, and profit margins compressed 650bp to 12.8% as profits more than halved to $518 million. Resource Industries, the company's smallest segment, fell from $2.8 to $1.8 billion on the top line, causing profits to fall by 70% to $152 million. Profit margins were down 880bp to 8.3%.

On the positive side, the company did cut $211 million in SG&A spending, and lower production reduced manufacturing costs by nearly $300 million. Compensation costs should help reduce SG&A further in coming quarters. Additionally, nearly all of Caterpillar's production sites are operating. As such, operating margins, while likely to be under pressure for some time, have probably bottomed.

Caterpillar also has a very a strong balance sheet with $8.8 billion of cash on hand and about $10 billion of further liquidity on revolvers. Consequently, the company will be able to continue its $4.12 dividend (a 3.10% yield) even during a prolonged downturn, which costs the company about $2.2 billion.

Overall, like most industrial companies, Caterpillar saw weak demand in the second quarter, which led to a material decline in its business and loss of operating leverage. However, it appears that Caterpillar's business will take a prolonged period to rebound, which will greatly delay its earnings recovery.

Caterpillar faces a tough road ahead

While many companies reported that results improved each month during the quarter as lockdown policies eased, that has not really been the case for Caterpillar. Globally, sales in June were down 23%, 1% worse than in April as activity in North America continues to worsen, offsetting improvement in Asia/Pacific.

(Source: Caterpillar)

This lack of sequential improvement, even as lockdowns eased, is troubling. And as a consequence, the company expects Q3 end-user demand will decline "a similar percentage" as in Q2. So while results may improve a bit due to a smaller headwind from dealer de-stocking, the company is not seeing an underlying demand rebound yet.

I see two reasons for this. Caterpillar is very levered to business cap-ex. Businesses' investment in building out factories and capacity requires the use of Caterpillar equipment. Given the shock to profitability that COVID-19 has caused, companies have begun to cut cap-ex spending to preserve cash flow. This will likely be a prolonged period. Indeed, it took industrial production over seven years to return to pre-recession levels following the 2008 recession.

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

Now, given the economy does not face the same structural problems that caused the great financial crisis, I do think a recovery can occur more quickly, but it will likely take several years to get back to where we were. As a consequence, cap-ex growth will take some time to recover.

As you can see below, non-residential construction spending actually began to fall after industrial production (as companies finish projects already underway despite falling revenue) and bottomed in 2011, nearly 18 months after IP bottomed. Now, we have seen a much smaller decline thus far, and I do not think nonresidential construction will fall as severely as during the 2008-2011 period, but this headwind is only beginning and will drag on results for two years. One risk to this view would be a significant infrastructure stimulus bill that offsets the loss of private sector cap-ex. A bill has been rumored for years, but it is yet to materialize.

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

So in CAT's core construction market, it will be a long journey back to 2019 levels. Post financial crisis, the company actually enjoyed a swifter rebound because increased oil sector activity and massive Chinese stimulus efforts caused a surge in spending by metals and mining companies. Indeed, this improvement in mining and energy actually led revenue to peak in 2012 at $65.9 billion; for comparison, revenue was under $55 billion last year.

However, this tailwind does not appear likely to occur. China has not embarked on the massive infrastructure buildout it did post 2008, and so much mining capacity has been built, that the need for similar large-scale cap-ex is less urgent. At the same time, the oil sector is in a severe recession with companies aggressively cutting cap-ex with the Baker Hughes rig count hitting new lows.

(Source: Baker Hughes)

We saw the impact of an oil and mining sector recession on CAT's results in 2014-2016. From 2014 to 2016, Resource Industries' revenue fell from $9.1 billion to $5.7 billion. Now, full-year 2019 sales were $10.3 billion for the segment, and Q2 ran at a $7.2 billion pace. The Energy & Transportation unit will also face pressure from the lower rig count and cap-ex environment. With the rig count plunging to new lows, there is over $2.5 billion of annualized revenue that still has to come out of the business.

Rather than offsetting the declines in traditional construction spending as occurred post-2008, the commodity complex is likely to be a headwind for Caterpillar. This is why the company isn't yet seeing any demand recovery and will face a multi-year recovery, absent a significant fiscal infrastructure stimulus.

Shares are expensive

After earning $11.06 in adjusted EPS in 2019, the company is poised to earn a bit under $5 this year, for a 26x earnings multiple. At this multiple against trough earnings, the market is anticipating a significant rebound. However, given the lag in construction spending vs. industrial production and headwinds facing the oil sector, it will likely take over 12 months before we see a rebound in the business. I expect 2021 earnings to only be in the $6 range thanks to cost cuts, and it will take until 2023-2024 to get back over $10 in EPS, barring a significant stimulus.

Shares are pricing in a rapid recovery that is unlikely to materialize. As investors realize the duration of the downturn that CAT faces, I would expect shares to underperform and move back toward $100, or 17x my 2021 earnings estimate. With 25% downside over the rest of the year, I would short shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.