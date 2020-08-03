Last Thursday, we received second quarter results from internet and retail giant Amazon (AMZN). Investors were curious to see how much the coronavirus pandemic would benefit sales, and the reported number smashed expectations. More importantly, however, was that the company delivered an even better bottom line result, which should lead to shares hitting another all-time high rather soon.

For the quarter, Amazon reported revenues of nearly $89 billion. Not only was this growth of more than 40% over the prior year period, but it smashed the average street estimate by more than $7.6 billion. North American sales were up more than 43.4%, with international sales up 38.5%. Perhaps the only disappointment was that Amazon Web Services ("AWS") revenues only came in with 29% growth, but that business is nearing $11 billion in quarterly revenue, continuing its growth trajectory seen below.

(Data sourced from quarterly earnings reports, seen here)

Blowing out top line expectations usually leads to an earnings beat as well, and there was certainly a lot to like here. AWS was able to increase its operating profit by more than 58% over Q2 2019, while the international segment swung from a loss of $601 million to a $345 million operating profit. In the end, total net income of more than $5.2 billion resulted in earnings per share of $10.30, compared to estimates of just $1.50. To be fair, estimates had dropped over the past three months after Amazon guided to coronavirus expenses of $4 billion for the period. However, back in April the street was looking for a profit just below $5.90 a share, so Amazon blew even that number away.

With profitability soaring in the quarter, there was also a major boost to free cash flow. Amazon's key metric on this issue, free cash flow less equipment finance leases and principal repayments of all other finance leases and financing obligations, was up almost 50% for the trailing twelve months to more than $19.4 billion. Amazon finished Q2 2020 with $71.4 billion in cash against $33.1 billion in debt, as compared to $41.5 billion in cash and $23.3 billion in debt a year earlier. The growth in net cash will allow for major future investments in the business to continue the growth story, and perhaps could lead to Amazon buying back stock as well at some point.

When looking at the current quarter, management is calling for net sales to be between $87.0 billion and $93.0 billion, or to grow between 24% and 33% compared with third quarter of 2019. The street was only looking for $86.36 billion, meaning the low end of guidance was above the street's average estimate. When you combine the Q2 blowout plus the Q3 forecast, it's not surprising that we saw a number of price target hikes immediately following the report. Here are some of them:

Goldman Sachs analyst Heath Terry lifts AMZN price target to a Street-high of $4,200 (vs. $3,800 prior).

Cowen lifts price target to $4,000 from $3,700.

Morgan Stanley raises price target to $3,750 from $3,450.

In the end, Amazon crushed expectations on the top and bottom lines for Q2. Both the US and international segments saw strong growth, the latter of which also reported an operating profit. With AWS also contributing strong operating income, the company was able to report a massive profit as compared to estimates, along with strong free cash flow, leading to a number of price target hikes. With guidance for Q3 showing that this coronavirus sales momentum isn't slowing down, it likely won't be too long before Amazon shares hit a new all-time high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.