Net-zero CO2 emissions can be reached largely by the decarbonization of power and the electrification of processes.

The Energy Transitions Commission (ETC) released a report Mission Possible, declaring that reaching net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050 is technically and financially possible by 2060, and earlier in developed economies, and could cost less than 0.5% of global GDP. This goal can be achieved largely by the decarbonization of power and the electrification of processes. The cost of decarbonization also can be reduced significantly by constraining demand growth for carbon-intensive transport, through greater logistics efficiency and modal shift. The report was produced from contributions from over 200 industry experts over a six-month consultation process.

According to Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSF), the Fourth Industrial Revolution and Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT)

"presents new opportunities to unlock process innovations to develop sustainable, environmentally-friendly materials; decarbonize energy; tap digital innovation for doing more with less; and extend the life cycle of goods within a ‘zero waste to landfill’ framework.”

The results will be:

Reduced use of natural resources and energy; A lower carbon footprint worldwide; Technology advancements that optimize efficiency, resiliency, and sustainability across the full manufacturing life cycle, including the supply chain; and The building of a strong foundation for a global circular economy.”

According to the company, it is

leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. It is a global leader in Power Management - Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems with a presence in more than 100 countries worldwide.”

Digital transformation is a process of using digital technologies to change existing processes, models, structure, and business activities to improve the performance of organizations. According to a recent study, digital transformation market is projected to reach $3,294 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.7% from 2019 to 2025.

The growth in this market is mainly attributed to the growing adoption of AI and robotics in manufacturing industries, lack of skilled workforce, increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) in different industry verticals. SBGSF provides integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software. In its global Ecosystem, it collaborates with partners on its Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency.

Positioning Relative to Pandemic

With COVID-19 impacting countries and industries around the world, the company is well-positioned to provide necessary products and services.

And given the need for physical-distancing to contain the spread, the company’s unmanned, digital processes provide needed solutions.

In particular, the company has a strong focus on the healthcare sector.

Beyond the pandemic, the company is prepared for the future.

Stock Performance

SBGSF has appreciated by over 70% during the past five years…

…and by over 33% during the past year.

It is just below its lifetime high of $118.8 and has a market cap of $63.2 billion.

Conclusions

The company has a 170-year history from its founding in 1836. In 1891, it innovated by launching into the emerging electricity market. Today, it is a global specialist in energy management.

During the current pandemic, the company is well-positioned in the products and services it offers. Moreover, given the global priority to reduce carbon emissions, it is likely to play a leading role in the field of automation and de-carbonization.

I have focused on the oil and gas industry for many years. But looking into the future, there are companies better positioned to be world leaders, and I think Schneider Electric is one of them.

