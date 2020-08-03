Why Stocks Still Have More Upside Before The Fall Crash Comes

Right now it's in gold, silver, mining/GSMs, Bitcoin/digital assets, and select stocks and sectors.

The good news is that there's always a bull market somewhere.

However, things are likely to get worse in the fall, and the stock market should correct into the presidential election and a "wave two" of the coronavirus.

The S&P 500 and stocks in general likely have more near-term upside following strong earning results from big tech companies and stimulus expectations.

Image Source

Numerous markets are at critical inflection points once again. Strong big tech earnings, coupled with expectations for more stimulus, could drive the S&P 500/SPX (SP500) and stocks in general higher in the short term (four to eight weeks).

Source: StockCharts.com

However, once we look in the intermediate and longer term, there's increased risk of a significant correction. The Presidential election, a possible second wave of COVID-19, a slowdown in the real economy, and other detrimental economic factors should be enough to cause a notable downturn in the fall.

As I see it, we have approximately four to six weeks of potential upside in select stocks, sectors, GSMs, etc. The short-term fundamental setup with the stimulus, and strong earnings from many huge corporations, coupled with the technical image, implies certain markets are very likely to go higher from here.

Let Us Look at the Nasdaq First

Source: Think or Swim, Ameritrade

Nasdaq looks like it's going to hit and surpass ATHs. Momentum is extremely strong post big tech earnings, and the composite is likely to melt up from here. We see support holding, and a breakout to new ATHs about to occur. Now, the SPX:

SPX futures look relatively strong here as well, and we expect a move higher throughout the day. After we break out above 3,285, the composite is likely to go toward ATHs, in my view. Probability for further upside appears quite likely in the near term.

However, in the intermediate and longer term, SPX and stocks in general have many issues to overcome. The uncertainty about the upcoming Presidential election, a possible, or even probable second wave of the coronavirus, a slowdown in overall consumer spending and business activity could be enough to derail the stock market. Therefore, a significant (10%-15%) correction is likely to occur sometime leading into the fall.

Nevertheless, SPX and stocks in general probably still have at least four to six weeks of upside potential before the next drop starts. Also, some sectors like gold, silver, mining/GSMs are very likely to outperform most (80%-90%) of non-GSM stocks, in my view.

The Bright Side of the Moon

Gold

Gold continues to look extremely attractive here. We may see a slight consolidation phase, but a transitory move beyond a few percentage points lower seems unlikely in my view. Once gold breaks out decisively above $2,000, there are no points of resistance, so I suspect a relatively quick melt up to around $2,250-2,500 before year end is likely.

Silver

Silver we see is consolidating here, very likely before its next move major higher. Silver moves extremely fast, so I would not be surprised to see $50-$60 silver prices within the next 12-18 months.

Stocks to Consider:

We have an allocation of roughly 28% in GSMs right now given the promising potential going forward in the gold and silver ming space.

Let's Look at Oil for a Second

Oil, not looking too great technically, and the fundamental backdrop is likely to worsen into the fall as well. Oil demand is relatively "robust" now mostly due to summer time travel season. However, in the fall, things could become much worse.

Less driving, not as much flying, possible increased lockdown restrictions, etc. Therefore, there's not much interest being in oil here, in my view. To put things into perspective, fewer than 2% of our portfolio holdings are in this sector right now.

Bitcoin: Saved the Best for Last Source: Binance.com

Bitcoin had a remarkable flash crash during which BTC got slammed by around $1,500 in about 15 minutes. However, we see a very nice recovery developing which is likely to proceed going forward from here. Disclosure: QTD our cryptocurrency basket is up by over 40% and comprises about 26% of total portfolio holdings.

The Bottom Line

We remain overweight GSMs and the Bitcoin/digital asset segments. We also see some short-term upside in select equities. Nevertheless, we expect a correction to occur going into mid fall, and feel that there may be around four to eight weeks of upside left before the next drop of approximately 10%-15% occurs. For now our base is for a 10%-15% correction but if economic conditions deteriorate further we may see increased diverted effects on the stock market and society as a whole. In a worst-case scenario SPX could fall by around 20% in the fall crash. There's a worst-case scenario, but we will consider it only if market conditions continue to deteriorate significantly.

Several sectors that we like include:

Aside from GSMs and Bitcoin, we see short-term opportunities in Select:

Technology

Banking

Healthcare/Biotech

Metals/Raw materials

And others

Want the whole picture? If you would like full articles that include technical analysis, trade triggers, portfolio strategies, options insight, and much more, consider joining Albright Investment Group! Subscribe now and obtain the best of both worlds, deep value insight, coupled with top-performing growth strategies.

Receive access to our top-performing real-time portfolio that returned 38.5% in H1 2019, as well as 66% in our stock and ETF segment for the full year .

as well as . Don’t hesitate, click here to find out more, become a member of our investment community, and start beating the market today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long STOCKS MENTIONED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Please always conduct your own research before making any investment decisions.