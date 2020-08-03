While the IPO isn't cheap, the firm has produced promising trials results for its lead candidate, so the IPO is worth considering.

The firm is advancing treatments for hemophilia, Gaucher disease and Fabry disease.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc has filed to raise $125 million in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) intends to raise $125 million from the sale of ADSs representing underlying common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is advancing a pipeline of treatment candidates for hemophilia, Gaucher disease and Fabry disease.

FRLN has produced promising trial results to-date and an IPO valuation within range, so for life science investors with an 18 - 36-month hold time frame, the IPO may be worth a closer look.

Company & Technology

Hertfordshire, UK-based Freeline was founded to develop its AAV-based gene therapy technologies for the treatment of various lysosomal storage disorders, Fabry disease and Gaucher disease.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Theresa Heggie, who has been with the firm since June 2020 and was previously SVP, Head of CEMEA at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and held roles at Bupa Group and Shire plc.

Below is a brief overview video of AAV-based gene therapy:

Source: Novartis

The firm's lead candidate, FLT180a, is in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of severe hemophilia B, which causes abnormal clotting of blood.

To-date, the company has 'reported clinical trial results demonstrating FIX activity levels well into the clinically normal FIX activity level range of 50% to 150%.'

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company S-1 Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $207.6 million and include Syncona Portfolio and Novo Holdings.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for hemophilia treatment is expected to reach a value of $17 billion by the end of 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Key elements driving this expected growth are an expected increase in bleeding disorders as well as a growing awareness of treatment options.

Also, below is a chart showing the historical and future expected growth rates of hemophilia treatments in the U.S.: The North America region contributed more than 44.4% of the total revenue share, but the Asia Pacific region is expected to see the fastest growth in demand for treatment through 2027.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

BioMarin (BMRN)

4D Molecular Therapeutics (DDDD)

Sangamo (SGMO)

Takeda Pharmaceuticals (TAK)

Spark Therapeutics

uniQure (QURE)

Financial Status

Freeline’s recent financial results are typical of a development stage biopharma in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing its programs.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two calendar years:

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2019, the company had $73.7 million in cash and $12.4 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

FRLN intends to sell 7.4 million ADSs representing underlying ordinary shares at a midpoint price of $17.00 per ADS for gross proceeds of approximately $125 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. The absence of this common form of existing investor support is a negative signal.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $500 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 21.78%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

to fund further clinical and CMC development of our product candidates, including the completion of our ongoing Phase 1/2 B-AMAZE clinical trial of our lead product candidate, FLT180a, and completion of our ongoing Phase 1/2 MARVEL-1 clinical trial of FLT190, as well as the development of our preclinical programs; and the balance for other general corporate purposes, including general and administrative expenses and working capital.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Evercore ISI and Wedbush PacGrow.

Commentary

FRLN is seeking an above-average IPO transaction size to advance its pipeline of treatments for hemophilia, Gaucher disease and Fabry disease.

For its lead candidate, the firm expects to complete its existing Phase 1/2 trials and enter Phase 2b/3a pivotal trials.

With the IPO funds combined with its existing resources, FRLN appears to be well capitalized in its pipeline activities.

Management expects certain commonalities across its target programs, including dose response, clinical experience, manufacturing process, and identical capsids and promoters.

The market opportunity for treating hemophilia is large and expected to grow at a moderate rate, reaching $17 billion in value by the end of 2027.

Management has disclosed no collaboration relationships with major pharma firms, so is pursuing a ‘go it alone’ approach at this time.

As to valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay an enterprise value at the top end of the typical biopharma IPO range, so the IPO isn’t cheap.

Given the firm’s promising trial results to-date and IPO valuation within range, for life science investors with an 18- to 36-month hold time frame, the IPO may be worth considering.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: August 6, 2020.

