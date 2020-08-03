Shares of Phillips 66 (PSX) have struggled to recoup much of their March losses with shares down nearly 40% from a year ago. As a refiner, the company is not directly tied to the price of crude oil, but weak demand for fuel (a driving force of the drop in crude) does impact the business via tighter margins and lower utilization. Under $65, the stock is largely pricing in all of the bad news.

Q2 Results Were Ugly

In the company's second quarter (financials available here), Phillips 66 lost $0.74 on a non-GAAP basis, $0.10 ahead of consensus. Revenue was down 61% from a year ago, given low fuel prices and weaker volumes amid lockdowns. Frankly, there wasn't much good news across the business.

Chemicals operating income was halved to $89 million from $193 million last quarter even with 103% utilization as the company faced a weaker margin environment given lower demand for the end products.

The biggest headwind came from refining, which lost $867 million as crude utilization was down to 75% from 83% last quarter. Given the nature of PSX's refineries, the company was uniquely poorly position for the environment in Q2.

Refining margins were down to $2.60 per barrel, down 60% from the prior quarter. This was only 35% of the standard 3:2:1 crack spread (this refers to the assumption that for every three barrels of refined crude oil, a refinery produces two barrels of gasoline and one of distillates) of $7.47. In other words, PSX only made 1/3 per barrel of oil that you would expect a refiner to make. This is because PSX makes less gasoline and more distillates like jet fuel. Well, jet fuel demand was hit hardest in the quarter given the collapse of flying. As a consequence, distillate margins were down $5.56 while gasoline was down $0.73. Because PSX makes more distillate, it felt the brunt of the margin contraction.

The marketing business generated pre-tax income of $293 million from $488 million in Q1, essentially because there was less retail demand for gasoline as driving declined. The midstream unit also saw earning fall by over 40% to $245 million.

These results were ugly; there is no two ways about it. Importantly, PSX has the financial strength to see it through tough times. The company has $1.9 billion of cash on the balance sheet. Excluding Phillips 66 Partners (PSX), which I will discuss below, it only carries $10.7 billion of debt. This gives PSX the capacity to fund its $3.60 per share dividend (which gives the stock a 5.8% yield).

Indeed, that is what the company has done this year. It has only generated $1.4 billion of cash from operations, excluding working capital against $1.8 billion of cap-ex. Accordingly, the firm has raised $2.7 billion of debt.

The worst may be behind PSX

As lockdowns have eased, we have seen increased mobility, which is resulting in more demand for refined products. The company said that gasoline demand is now down 15% after being down 50% in April. Heating oil is down about 8%, and jet fuel down 50%. I would note that driving kids to school is 5% of gasoline demand in the fall, so we are unlikely to see a full recovery this year unless schools fully reopen everywhere, which seems unlikely.

Still, improving demand has allowed the company to get refining utilization back above 80% in July. Jet fuel demand is unlikely to rebound to pre-crisis levels for years, but demand is picking up. If we see distillate margins only recoup have of their losses, that will be a $900 million benefit to the bottom line. Increased volumes will also help both the refining and marketing units to the tune of $600 million per year. That provides for a nearly $4 swing in EPS

On top of this, the company is engaged in a $500 million cost savings plan and is reducing cap-ex by $700 million, both of which will meaningfully improve free cash flow. While PSX is unlikely to get to peak 2018 results anytime soon, Q2 should be the trough in results. As the company generates excess free cash flow near year end, I expect it to devote the first $1.5 billion to pay down debt, and then over the next three years balance share repurchases with another $1.5 billion of debt paydown to reverse this year's increase in gross debt.

Valuation Pays Investors to Be Patient.

Refiners have very volatile cash flow depending on crack margins. As you can see below, the company's free cash flow has been highly variable (large midstream expansion projects further clouded the results). On average, the company generated $2.16 billion in free cash flow over the past decade. Now, lower midstream investment going forward should boost free cash flow, but COVID-19 may have a lingering impact on jet fuel demand. So to be conservative, we can safely say the company's refining, marketing, and chemicals units have $2 billion of mid-cycle free cash flow capacity.

At current levels, PSX has a $27 billion market cap, for a 7.4% free cash flow yield. Given the muted long-term growth prospects in the refining industry, this is a seemingly fair valuation.

However, PSX owns 75% of Phillips 66 Midstream (PSXP), though that company faces its own problems given issues over the Dakota Access Pipeline. PSX's stake is worth about $4.6 billion at market prices. Its holdings in DCP Midstream (DCP), through its general partner, is worth about $600 million. Even if we haircut these valuations 10% given the potential market impact if PSX were to spin out its holdings to shareholders, these stakes provide another $4.7 billion of value.

In essence, at PSX's current share price, investors a paying an appropriate amount for its wholly-owned integrated refining business and picking up midstream assets for free. Together, PSX should trade closer to $73 per share. As business conditions gradually improve (this assume we do not see a return of widespread lockdowns), I see shares moving towards this fair value. Marathon's (MPC) actions to unlock the value of its business may help investors look more closely at the sum of PSX's parts. In the meantime, investors collect a 5.6% dividend that is quite secure given the company's solid balance sheet. At $62, shares have a total return potential of over 20%, making it an attractive investment for value-oriented investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.