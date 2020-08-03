Lowest Insider Activity Since January - The Most Important Insider News (July 2020 Update)

This article also provides the 10 highest insider purchases by market cap and by value.

It looks like insiders don't believe in the stock market recovery, with the number of insider purchases reaching seven-month lows in July 2020.

Insider activity is very informative to follow as insiders know their company better than anyone else. Insider activity tends to predict market movements and provides undervalued stocks.

In July 2020, the market has gained steam again, with the S&P 500 (SPY) going up 5.51% despite a deterioration in the weekly jobless claims and an increase in US COVID-19 deaths.

However, insiders are not buying into this recovery, with total US insider purchasing activity reaching historically low levels. These officers, directors and majority shareholders (who know their company better than anyone else) purchasing few of their own company shares might indicate that the market is getting too expensive. The stock market drop after the lowest insider activity in January and the recovery after the highest insider activity in March indicate that this insider activity might indeed be a valuable indicator for future market returns.

Moreover, insider activity is very interesting to pick out undervalued stocks in this current expensive market environment, which is our main purpose at Insider Opportunities. In fact, empirical literature has proven that stocks which insiders buy outperform the market significantly (as also discussed in my recent article). Insider Opportunities' formula picks on average reached an annual outperformance of 12.90%. In this article, I will provide the 10 biggest insider purchases by market cap and value for July 2020.

Total June 2020 Insider purchasing activity

In July, the number of insider purchases was the lowest since January 2020 and significantly lower compared to the five-year average (545 purchases vs. average of 1041). This might indicate that the market is getting too far ahead of itself, as insiders have a better understanding of their company than the average investor.

In terms of total value purchased by insiders, July was a good month ($1.35 bln compared to $988 mln on average), which is primarily explained by the high amount of (biotech) IPOs in which majority shareholders purchased huge quantities.

The healthcare sector again saw the biggest amount of insider purchases (31.74% of total) of all sectors, with financials (25.87%) and technology (7.16%) being No. 2 and No. 3.

(Source: Robbe Delaet research based on OpenInsiders.com; value in $mln; insiders = the officers, directors and 10% owners of the firm; filtered based on purchases between $5,000 and $100,000,000 to reduce data noise; option exercises are excluded)

Top 10 insider purchases by market cap in June 2020

Next, I will provide a list of the highest market cap insider purchases. The Insider Outperformance Formula ("IOF") rating is made by Insider Opportunities to pick out the best insider stocks. This formula is based on several factors and picked out the 216 winning insider purchases between 2014 and 2017, yielding an annual excess return vs. the S&P 500 of 12.90%. As such, stocks rated positively by this formula are more likely to yield strong returns. Stocks rated negatively are likely to underperform the market based on empirical evidence. You can find more information about this formula here.

1. Amazon (AMZN)

Insider: Nooyi Indra K; Director Purchase: $278,456 for $2790/shareCurrent price: $3164.68

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Neutral $1590 bln 101.3 1.70% 0% 17.99%

2. AT&T (T)

Insider: Stephen J Luczo; Director Purchase: $2,969,220 for $29.69/share Current price: $29.58

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Neutral $211 bln 9.27 12.26% 7.03% 5.73%

3. Intel Corp (INTC)

Insider: Swan Robert Holmes; CEO Purchase: $401,050 for $50/share Current price: $47.43

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Positive $203 bln 9.86 10.79% 2.41% 25.29%

4. FedEx Corp (FDX)

Insider: Elvison Marvin R; Director Purchase:$361,966 for $164.53/share Current price: $168.40

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Negative $44 bln 16.24 -1.75% 1.54% 4.68%

5. The Scharles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Insider: Ruffel Charles A.; Director Purchase: $99,633 for $34.91/share Current price: $33.15

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Neutral $43 bln 15.14 20.19% 2.17% NA

6. Emerson Electric (EMR)

Insider: Eperture Technologies; Director Purchase: $50,000,000 for $50/share Current price: $62.01

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Positive $37.05 bln 20.74 7.06% 3.23% 27.02%

7. IHS Markit (INFO)

Insider: Kelly Robert P; Director Purchase: $151,760 for $75.88/share Current price: $80.73

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Neutral $32 bln 29.46 2.31% 0.84% 6.47%

8. Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Insider: Kinder Richard D; Executive COB, Majority shareholderPurchase: $4,241,610 for $14.14/share Current price: $14.10

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Neutral $31.9 bln 16.99 8.61% 7.45% 4.95%

9. Consolidated Edison (ED)

Insider: Hoglund Robert N; SVP, CFOPurchase: $10,664 for $74.81/share Current price: $76.83

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Neutral $25.7 bln 18.12 12.01% 3.98% 4.99%

10. The Cooper Companies (COO)

Insider: White Albert G III; CEO Purchase: $278,230 for $278.23/share Current price: $282.93

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Neutral $13.9 bln 32.37 1.68% 0.02% 8.10%

Top 10 insider purchases by value in June 2020

1. Nkarta (NKTX)

Insider: RA Capital Management; Majority shareholder Purchase: $59,999,994 for $18/share Current price: $25.75

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Negative $841 mln NA -3.16% 0% NA

2. Continental Resources (CLR)

Insider: Hamm Harold; Executive COB and Majority shareholder Purchase: $47,625,796 for $17.77/share Current price: $17.29

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Negative $6.23 bln NA 3.91% 1.16% 6.67%

3. Emerson Electric (EMR)

Insider: Eperture Technologies; Director Purchase: $50,000,000 for $50/share Current price: $62.01

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Positive $37.05 bln 20.74 7.06% 3.23% 27.02%

4. Wesco International (WCC)

Insider: Green Equity Investors; DirectorPurchase: $34,447,038 for $35.78/share Current price: $38.78

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Neutral $178 mln 12.07 9.17% 0% 8.98%

5. Iteos Therapeutics (ITOS)

Insider: Davis Aaron I.; Director, Majority shareholder Purchase: $27,075,000 for $19/share Current price: $19.68

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Negative $658 mln NA -2.74% 0% NA

6. Akouos (AKUS)

Insider: 5Am Ventures; Majority shareholder Purchase: $19,992,000 for $17/share Current price: $19.55

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Negative $ 672 mln NA -4.36% 0% NA

7. Digital Media Solutions (DMS)

Insider: Lea Lyndon; Director Purchase: $18,720,000 for $9.36/share Current price: $6.78

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Negative $394 mln NA -4.14% 0% 17.50%

8. Alx Oncology Holdings (ALXO)Insider: Graham G. Walmsley; Director Purchase: $18,525,000 for $19/share Current price: $32.70

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Negative $1.19 bln NA -1.65% 0% NA

9. Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

Insider: Flagship Ventures Fund IV General Partner LLC; Majority shareholder Purchase:$17,499,998 for $3.75/share Current price: $3.81

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Neutral $147.5 bln NA 6.54% 0% NA

10. Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)

Insider: Johnson & Johnson; Majority shareholder Purchase: $12,325,000 for $17/share Current price: $13.76

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Neutral $573 mln NA -3.33% 0% NA

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.