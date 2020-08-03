Chevron posted second-quarter production of 2,988K Boepd, down 6.1% from the same quarter a year ago and down 7.6% sequentially.

Second-quarter revenues and other income were $13.49 billion, down 65.3% compared to the same quarter a year ago and down 57.2% sequentially.

Investment Thesis

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) released its second-quarter results on July 31, 2020. The stock plummeted on the news after the company missed analysts' earnings expectations.

The company posted an unprecedented fall in revenues, down over 50% from the same quarter last year. These dismal numbers were the direct consequence of sharply lower oil and natural gas price realizations and dwindling refining product margins.

The company also wrote down the value of its assets by $1.8 billion due to a "downward revision to its commodity price outlook. "

Furthermore, the company incurred $780 million in severance costs and fully impaired its Venezuelan assets ($2.6 billion), which averaged only 7K Boepd in June.

I have indicated in the chart below the market and the dividend yield of the seven companies that I consider worth long term:

Despite a sharp drop on Friday, CVX is still outperforming most of its peers on a one-year basis. However, The stock is now down over 30%.

The investment thesis is quite simple with CVX. I consider the company as a reliable, long-term investment and should be accumulated now. However, it is also essential to trade short term about 30% of your position to take full advantage of the volatility.

Chevron's Acquisition Of Noble Energy

Seeking Alpha published my article on July 21, 2020, and I recommend reading it.

Chevron Corporation announced on July 20, 2020, that...

...it has entered into a definitive agreement with Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBL) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Noble Energy in an all-stock transaction valued at $5 billion, or $10.38 per share. Based on Chevron's closing price on July 17, 2020 and under the terms of the agreement, Noble Energy shareholders will receive 0.1191 shares of Chevron for each Noble Energy share. The total enterprise value, including debt, of the transaction is $13 billion.

Chevron Corp.: Financials Table 2Q'20: The Raw Numbers

Chevron Corp 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Revenues in $ Billion 36.32 34.78 34.57 29.71 15.93 Total Revenues and other Income in $ Billion 38.85 36.12 36.35 31.50 13.49 Net Income in $ Billion 4.31 2.58 -6.61 3.60 -8.27 EBITDA $ Billion 10.47 9.61 8.20 8.60 -3.71 EPS diluted in $/share 2.27 1.36 -3.51 1.93 -4.44 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 8.78 7.82 5.66 4.72 0.08 Capital Expenditures in $ Billion 3.58 3.67 4.21 3.13 3.31 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 5.20 4.45 1.45 1.59 -3.23 Total Cash $ Billion 8.57 11.76 5.75 8.54 6.91 Total Debt in $ Billion 30.65 32.85 26.97 32.35 34.05 Dividend per share in $ 1.19 1.19 1.29 1.29 1.29 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.903 1.894 1.872 1.866 1.853 Oil Production 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boepd 3,084 3,033 3,078 3,235 2,988 Oil U.S. Upstream incl. Permian K Boepd 898 934 998 1,070 991 Permian only 421 455 513 586 606 Total price liquids U.S. upstream ($/b) Total price liquids Int'l 52.41 62 46.84 - 47 - 43 - 19 21 Full price natural gas U.S. ($/MMBtu) 0.68 0.95 1.10 n/a 0.81

Sources: Company 2Q Supplement and Morningstar. Note: Fun Trading has prepared 2Q'20 numbers. In the press release:

The company's average sales price per barrel of crude oil and natural gas liquids was $19 in second quarter 2020, down from $52 a year earlier. The average sales price of natural gas was $0.81 per thousand cubic feet in second quarter 2020, up from $0.68 in last year's second quarter.

Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Upstream Production Analysis

1 - Quarterly revenues and other income were $13.49 billion in 2Q'20

Second-quarter revenues and other income were $13.49 billion, down 65.3% compared to the same quarter a year ago and down 57.2% sequentially.

Chevron posted a second-quarter loss of $8.270 billion or $4.44 per diluted share. Excluding individual items, adjusted earnings were a loss of $2.963 billion, or $1.59 per share.

CFO Pierre Breber said in the conference call:

Second quarter was a challenging one for the company. Financial results included $4.9 billion in special item net charges and a foreign exchange loss of over $400 million. Excluding special items and FX, the quarter resulted in a $3 billion loss or $1.59 per share.

Despite the challenging operating environment, Chevron said that it would keep paying shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.29 per share. Still, the miss was so consequential that the market sold off on the news anyway.

2 - Free Cash Flow (not including divestitures) was a loss of $3.23 billion in 2Q'20 (estimated by Fun Trading)

Yearly free cash flow for Chevron represents $4.29 billion (excluding divestitures). The company's free cash flow for the second quarter was a loss estimated at $3.23 billion, down from $5.20 billion the same quarter a year ago.

The free cash flow is the cash available for dividend payment and share buyback program. We can see that the company pays more dividend than it can afford.

I do not follow the management reasoning here, and I wonder why Chevron is self-imposing such an expense, which will result in more debt down the road. It would be better if the company could come up with a quarterly dividend formula based on free cash flow. No free cash flow, no dividend. However, cutting the dividend is becoming a taboo.

With the most recent annual dividend of $5.16 per share, and based on 1.853 billion shares outstanding diluted, it is a cost of $9.56 billion per year, which is twice the yearly free cash flow TTM.

Note: CVX is now reducing CapEx for 2020 to $14 billion.

3 - Oil Production And Downstream Details

Chevron posted second-quarter production of 2,988K Boepd, down 6.1% from the same quarter a year ago and down 7.6% sequentially.

The U.S. upstream reached 991k Boepd, or 33.2% of the total output, which is growing quarter after quarter. Another record production led by the Permian reaching 606K Boepd (estimated).

Discussion Per Segment

1 - Upstream

A - The Permian output is estimated at 606K Boepd, up from 580K Boepd produced the preceding quarter.

Liquids and natural gas prices realized per barrel have plunged to an unchartered level in 2Q'20.

2 - Downstream

Chevron's downstream segment achieved earnings of $1.01 billion compared to $729 million in the same quarter last year.

The steep decline comes from the refined product sales margins and severance payments.

3 - Earnings details and trend

CVX Earnings repartition in $ billion 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Upstream 3.12 3.48 2.70 -6.73 2.92 -6.09 Downstream 0.25 0.73 0.83 0.67 1.10 -1.01 Other -0.73 0.09 -0.95 -0.55 0.42 -1.17

Source: CVX filings

Net Debt is $27.14 Billion in 2Q'20

As of June 30, 2020, Chevron's net debt was $27.14 billion. As of June 30, the debt-to-total capitalization ratio was about 20.2%.

Outlook for 3Q'20 and full-year 2020

Source: Presentation

The acquisition of Noble Energy will add another $7.27 billion in debt. The aggregate Chevron and Noble Energy net debt will be around $34.5 billion, including the Noble MLP debt.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Chevron and the whole oil industry, in general, are progressing through some relentless headwinds, and there is no definite way to present this catastrophic situation in cheerful words. But what we know is that Chevron will overcome this challenging episode.

However, I believe the stock is about to reach reliable range support and will likely hold assuming that the oil prices remain between $40 and $45 and eventually start to go up.

The world economy is struggling as we speak, but we are on our way to better times with a potential vaccine that will again enable regular business activities, which will boost oil demand. It is not something that will happen overnight, of course, but it is on its way.

Thus, better to use this time to prepare and accumulate for a clearer future.

Technical Analysis

CVX is forming a descending channel pattern with resistance at $87 and range support at $80-$76.

The short-term strategy is to accumulate as we are close to the support range and hold until a rebound materializes. I recommend selling about 25% of your accrued position between $87 and $90, which is the 50 MA, and another 15% at $98-$105 early in 2021.

Meanwhile, stay focus and keep your emotions at bay.

