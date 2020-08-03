Biffa (OTC:BFFBF) is a well renowned British waste management company headquartered in High Wycombe, England. The company is over 100 years old, but actually only floated on the London Stock Exchange back in 2017. Since then, share price performance has been relatively stable with shares up 15% since the listing. What would have been a generally very strong year for Biffa has been dampened by the recent Coronavirus pressures in March. Whilst Biffa has the available liquidity to weather the crisis, I am maintaining a neutral rating as I believe a lag on demand will continue over the near term and therefore near-term uncertainty remains.

Full year results - collections division

Biffa reported its full year results back in June for the 52 weeks to the 27 March 2020. The company delivered revenue growth of 7% to £1.1 billion while profit after tax came in at £45.6 million. Revenue growth actually improved on the previous year's 4% growth. However, this year's results only included around half a month of COVID-19 related issues and pressures.

The bulk of the company's collection division revenues (£870 million) came from its industrial and commercial (I&C) division (£603 million). The results from this division were quite impressive, providing 7.8% growth on the prior year. This was primarily driven through acquisitions completed in the year which provided 8.3% of the net revenue growth in I&C. This proved the success and viability of these acquisitions such as the SWR acquisition. This was also complemented well by 5 smaller bolt-on acquisitions who have merged smoothly into the Biffa business.

Their Municipal division, which has a greater focus on domestic waste and working with local councils, delivered modest growth over the year (7.7%). In this area, relationships remain increasingly important as Biffa needs to maintain contracts for the long run - Contract wins and renewals across the year included Cornwall, Winchester and Tandridge. Contract wins will be the catalyst going forward to expand Biffa's municipal network.

Finally, the specialist service division saw very strong growth over the year of 24%. This includes Hazardous waste management. Hazardous waste can be the most technically difficult to deal with, due to the danger and potential harm that it could cause. Biffa has done well to build on existing relationships and obtain new clients in this division.

Resources and energy division

The resources and energy division performed at polar opposites to that of the collections division with revenues declining 0.5% from the prior year. The total £292 million of revenue from this division is still around 25% of the total business and is of substantial interest to shareholders. This decline was primarily driven through poor performance in the organics department where revenue declined 7.8% to £57 million. Whilst the company said that this did pick up in the second half, with the decline primarily driven by first half weakness - current COVID-19 pressures create issues as to how well this department will manage the decline in demand and further weakness.

Green investment at Biffa

A source of optimism going forward for shareholders is the company's 'Resourceful, Responsible' sustainable strategy where the company aims to unlock £1.25 billion of investment in green economy infrastructure. Not only does this position Biffa for an increasingly 'green future', but I also credit the board for identifying it as a growth opportunity to expand Biffa's operations. This will also allow Biffa to re-brand itself in a way as many may view waste management companies as dull or a steady/dying industry. But this strategy provides opportunity, and I believe it was appropriate for the company to use the word 'exciting' to describe this strategy in the FY results.

Looking ahead

The current crisis is significantly affecting Biffa's business, particularly due to the fact that their business centers around consumer demand and the waste they produce. This led to overall group revenues declining 30% over the lockdown period - pushing the company into cash burn. The company has recently seen improvements and stabilization of these revenues - in line with the broader market as the UK has started to move more towards 'business as usual'. However, in the recent update, the company said that they were only 'just ahead' of their base case scenario for the first quarter. These estimates were generally fairly conservative and therefore prove that Biffa has continued to see a lag on performance through June. Whilst the I&C division has now recovered to revenues that are 80% of pre-COVID-19 levels - I do not believe that this will be a U shaped recovery type scenario and that it will remain at these levels for the foreseeable future. This is primarily because a large amount of easing in restrictions has already taken place to reopen the economy as much as possible, but the government still remains wary of a second spike and thus will unlikely ease these restrictions much further from here. The action taken to make it a requirement to wear masks in stores proves the concern in this regard.

I have no doubt that Biffa will be able to weather the current crisis as they now have £150 million of available liquidity, giving them plenty of runway. However, in the near term, I still see large turbulence, particularly in the I&C division where shuttered businesses will affect demand for Biffa's services. Biffa may also suffer over the long term in this aspect as some smaller business partners may be forced into collapse and therefore Biffa seeing smaller business demand diminish. At a current P/E of around 14, Biffa may be looked at as an opportunity, but the forward P/E is very pricey in comparison. Although the company hasn't put forward a forecast on a profit of £20 million (Peel Hunt forecast) in 2021 Biffa would be on a P/E of more than 30 on a pre-tax basis.

Conclusion

With ample liquidity and a manageable debt pile of £285 million, Biffa should comfortably get through the crisis period and even still expect to report a pre-tax profit in 2021 full year. However, it is clear that demand will still remain weaker for the foreseeable future as Peel Hunt predicts that pre-tax profits will be just £50 million in 2022 - 30% lower than this year. With shares down around 20% since before the crisis, I believe there is still too much uncertainty surrounding shares in Biffa and this may not be fully priced in by the market.

