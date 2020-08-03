Searching For Wonderful Businesses: Encore Wire

In a previous article I discussed Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS), a regional bank that has produced exceptional shareholder returns over the long term in spite of operating in the highly commodified industry of retail banking. Differences in management culture and operational structure at Hingham Institution for Savings account for these superior results, placing the business in a class of its own, apart from the decidedly mediocre retail banking sector as a whole. This type of situation, in which an exceptional business may be found inhabiting an unexceptional or otherwise unattractive industry has been discussed by Peter Lynch, a legendary investor and author of investing classics such as Beating the Street and One Up on Wall Street, as being worthy of further investigation by investors searching for overlooked quality.

These types of businesses can reliably produce excellent returns in spite of operating in a commodity industry largely due to unique company-specific characteristics that set them apart from their peers. Over the long term, even slight degrees of operational differentiation can compound to great effect and lead to substantial out-performance and growth for these "Wonderful Businesses" operating in commodified industries.

As competitors eventually succumb to bankruptcy or exit the industry over the course of several business cycles, consolidation invariably occurs in favor of the surviving "Wonderful Businesses," allowing these differentiated companies to gain market share and eventually to grow into a dominant force, as was the case with Nucor (NUE) in the steel industry. In other cases, the economics of an entire industry become attractive as a result of this consolidation as was the case with the railroad industry (such as Burlington Northern Santa Fe, now a part of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B)). Once highly fragmented and capital destructive, the railroad industry gradually consolidated until a handful of large, profitable and strongly entrenched operators remained. Shareholders who were able to determine which companies were going to win have enjoyed exceptional long-term results.

What Encore Wire Does

Another company that I believe to be exceptional despite operating in a commodified industry is Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE). Encore Wire is a vertically integrated producer of copper and aluminum wire that is utilized in a variety of residential, commercial and industrial applications. Founded in 1989, the company is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. Encore Wire is an innovator within the industry that continuously improves and expands the scope of its business operations by organically growing through the constant reinvestment of retained earnings into internal expansion through capital projects, product development and occasional share repurchases. Encore Wire enjoys numerous unique operational characteristics which have enabled years of steady growth and value creation for shareholders and while competitors have faltered or exited the industry in recent decades.

The Numbers On Encore Wire

With a market capitalization of slightly over $1 billion at the time of writing, Encore Wire is still a relatively small company. Currently priced at approximately $50 per share against a book value of $37.38, investors are paying a premium for this business, something which is justified in my mind given the company's strong balance sheet and lack of debt. The company also has substantial cash reserves - of the $37.38 in book value, the company has $9.96 in cash per share and is expected to earn approximately $3.00 in the coming year, trading at approximately 16 times earnings. Though the company does pay a dividend, the yield is not significant, currently standing at .16% or $0.08 per year, however this is not to the detriment of shareholders as the bulk of the company's earnings are reinvested into the business in the form of capital projects or real estate purchases that increase the future earnings power and book value of the company.

The company also carries no goodwill on their balance sheet and has never taken an extraordinary accounting charge, something that I believe speaks to the integrity of the management and the straightforwardness of their business practices. In addition to this balance sheet discipline, Encore Wire is also no stranger to repurchasing shares when it makes sense, having executed a large repurchase of stock at approximately $24 per share in 2012, with another 1.1 million shares authorized for repurchase, representing a potentially significant opportunity for capital deployment and book value accretion should shares trade down to attractive prices in the eyes of management.

High Quality Culture And Unique Operational Structure

One of the most unique aspects of Encore Wire is the fact that the company has only one location, a fact that speaks volumes about the specialization and focus of the company. Though I often extol the virtues of decentralized operating structures in my articles, I also believe that the inverse of a decentralized structure, or a "hyper centralized" operating structure such as the one seen with Encore Wire can also produce superior results for investors, albeit for different reasons.

The entirety of Encore Wire's operations are located at a single facility in McKinney, Texas that spans approximately 445 acres of company land and with over 2 million square feet of space. In addition to the built facility, there is a significant amount of vacant land remaining for future development that the company can develop as needed. Whenever the company needs to grow, they methodically invest capital into new structures and facility upgrades for the McKinney facility as they grow.

The company has also proven willing to purchase adjacent land should the need for more space arise, as has occurred during the course of the past thirty years. Each one of these regular upgrades represents an operational milestone for the company that contributes materially to the earning power or capability of the business. Facility upgrades over the decades have allowed for the introduction of new products such as color-coded wire, Aluminum wire, packaging improvements as well as specialized facilities for operating segments such as logistics, copper recycling and R&D.

The centralization of Encore Wire also allows management to quickly make decisions and respond to customer needs unimpeded by bureaucracy. Issues that would be otherwise ignored by sprawling organizations are quickly identified and addressed under this hyper-centralized model. This centralized structure allows Encore Wire to respond quickly to requests from customers for customized orders, allowing the company to win business away from slower-moving competitors and to deepen their relationships with their customers. Production, assembly and shipping of wire is also streamlined under this centralized structure, eliminating the risk of delays caused by the need to transport unfinished goods to different facilities for finishing and shipment.

Encore Wire prioritizes relationships with their customers and enjoys a reputation in their industry for timeliness and responsiveness to customer demands, with a fill rate of over 99% and this commitment has only grown over the years, as Encore Wire has invested into their own transportation and logistics infrastructure. Copper wire, Encore Wire's main product, is critical for construction and is one of the last things that goes into a building as it is in the process of being built and the failure to deliver wire on time to a job site can lead to significant and costly delays for contractors, making logistics and timely order fulfillment a high priority.

Focus On Cost Control And Product Efficiency Gains

One of the major competitive differentiators in commodity industries is the ability for a business to control costs that competitors are otherwise unable or unwilling to control. The management of Encore Wire is highly cost-conscious and has developed products and solutions to increase the efficient use of their product by customers. Encore Wire has developed solutions that make their wire easier to use in the construction environment, such as color-coded wire that enables easy identification by electricians as well as self-spinning wire reels that can be easily deployed without additional tools and labor, translating into substantial time and labor savings for their customers and creating a high degree of product loyalty for Encore Wire products.

Another example of Encore Wire's focus on efficiency is their copper scrap recycling program. Encore Wire has developed a scrap recycling program that allows customers of Encore Wire to receive special boxes along with their regular wire shipment for scrap copper which customers then fill with scrap copper and send back to Encore Wire. Customers are happy because they can turn scrap into found money, while Encore Wire is able to reduce supply chain costs via recycling. Anecdotally, investors may be entertained to learn that the business cards of some of the executives were made from thinly cut copper taken from the facility, a testament to the focus on making the most of what they have.

Encore Wire's most recent capital project, a 720,000 square foot logistics facility, was initiated in April of this year and promises to further widen the company's competitive moat. Not only will an upgraded logistics facility increase the ability of the business to meet customer demand in a consistent and timely manner and further reduce shipping costs (another major cost center after copper), it lays the foundation for the company to expand the scope of their business significantly in the coming years. Margin improvement is also likely to occur upon the completion of this improved logistics facility, translating into significant margin improvement given that shipping represents one of the most significant costs for commodities such as copper wire.

The "Shaw Carpet" Of Copper Wire?: A Thought-Provoking Comparison

One business that many investors familiar with Berkshire Hathaway will have heard of is Shaw Industries, a carpet and flooring business Buffett acquired via the purchase of a controlling interest in 2001. Shaw represents another case of an exceptional business hiding within a commodity industry, in this case the carpet and flooring industry, and shares many conceptual similarities with Encore Wire.

Shaw grew from a small carpet business founded by Clarence Shaw in 1946 into a globally diversified conglomerate under the stewardship of his son Robert Shaw and Julian Saul. Shaw's business strategy was guided by building operational efficiency through cost control, customer focus and the adoption of new technology. The company was also able to expand their operational scope through gradual bolt-on acquisitions into the adjacent segments of the flooring business which allowed for measured growth and development into a stronger vertically integrated organization.

Though the carpet and flooring business was unattractive for a long period of time, Shaw was able to thrive in this highly competitive environment due to being both a low-cost producer and a methodical acquirer. Shaw would regularly enter into adjacent areas of business when opportunities availed themselves, achieving a degree of vertical integration that made them better able to compete as the low-cost producer, and thus the default choice of many consumers in a commodity industry. To reduce the price of the carpet they supplied to the consumer, Shaw invested in yarn and dye plants to make their own carpeting for a lower cost than their competitors.

During periods of economic difficulty, Shaw was also positioned as the likely acquirer of assets as competitors gradually withdrew from the industry or entered into bankruptcy, creating a virtuous cycle of growth. To further reduce costs, Shaw established a trucking subsidiary and a network of distribution centers to better serve customers. Shaw was also relentlessly focused on improving the efficiency of their existing operations, reducing manufacturing waste through recycling strategies. This combination of internal investment and gradual external expansion coalesced over time into a business that Warren Buffett deemed fit to be acquired.

In much the same manner as Shaw, Encore Wire has been able to gradually allocate capital to expand operations in a manner that improves margins and the competitive position of the company for the long term. During recessionary periods, Encore Wire is well-positioned to take market share from competitors due to their continuous innovation, customer commitment, cost control and the gradual addition of new capabilities to their facility in McKinney. As competitors exited the industry over the last decade, Encore Wire was able to take share. In the same fashion as Shaw, Encore has also been relentless in reducing manufacturing waste and recycling excess material into marketable products.

Another opportunity that may be on the horizon for Encore Wire that comes from Shaw Carpet's playbook would be to acquire or establish distribution centers to serve customers. Though it would represent a deviation from Encore Wire's "hyper-centralized" model, the establishment of a distribution center could further regional market penetration and increase order response times, particularly given the company's most recent investment into an upgraded logistics center.

Though it is impossible to determine if or when Encore Wire will take this next logical step into distribution in the same manner of Shaw, it is interesting to note that a wire and cable distributor known as the Houston Wire and Cable Company (HWCC) is trading near historical lows and has been impacted by the adverse oil & gas operating environment and restructuring after an acquisition, potentially creating an opportunity for the opportunistic asset purchase of one of Houston Wire and Cable's distribution locations which are located throughout the United States.

Risks

Despite the numerous virtues of Encore Wire, the company and the industry within which it operates do not come without risks.

One major risk for investors to be aware of is the fact that Encore Wire serves the construction industry which is itself inherently cyclical. Though I believe Encore Wire's operational characteristics allow the company to be effectively positioned regardless of the economic cycle, it is important for investors to be aware of the fact that earnings (and share prices) will be tied, in some degree, to broader economic activity in the United States and thus will always exhibit a degree of volatility and cyclicality, making this company ideal for long-term dollar-cost averaging, with periods of economic pessimism providing ideal conditions for establishing a position.

Another risk investors need to be appraised of is the fact that the company is exposed to volatility in the price of copper which will impact the earnings and margins of the company, given that copper represents the chief input cost for the company (accounting for 69.9% of their COGS in 2019, 73.3% in 2018, 69.7% in 2017). The price of copper is also tied to global macroeconomic conditions and fluctuates due to speculative intervention as well, which could lead to substantial quarterly fluctuations.

A supply disruption in the copper market could also impair the ability of the business to operate at full capacity. This risk is somewhat mitigated by Encore Wire's copper recycling efforts and efficient manufacturing in addition to their recent expansion into the production of aluminum wire which has been historically been much less volatile with regards to base metal pricing.

Another risk that is unique to shareholders of Encore Wire is that due to the fact that the location of the company is centralized, a catastrophic event such as a natural disaster (tornadoes, hail storms or flooding) or a fire at the company's facility could lead to potentially significant business disruption. Though I believe the risks of these events occurring are remote in any one year, they are inevitable given a long enough period and can be mitigated through the proper insurance and safety measures.

Another risk of a centralized operating structure is the possibility of there being an issue with the labor force that could adversely impact production such as an outbreak of disease like COVID-19 or a strike, though I believe that these risks are minimal given Encore Wire's exceptional culture that creates a workforce that is both highly motivated and has high morale. Encore Wire also has on-site medical personnel and is committed to employee safety, helping to further reduce this risk.

Conclusions

I believe that investors would be well-served to add shares of Encore Wire to their watch list and to consider purchasing shares for the long term at prevailing market prices. At current valuations, I believe that Encore Wire is attractive as management has stated that Encore Wire typically trades at twice book value - a price that would equate to approximately $75 per share, suggesting that shares of Encore Wire are currently undervalued on a historical basis as they are trading at approximately 1.34x book value currently and would seek to accumulate shares at these levels and to opportunistically purchase shares at book value.

I believe that over the long term, Encore Wire will continue to build book value through a variety of methods including facility upgrades, product development and diversification and opportunistic stock repurchases. Though there is no reason to expect that the company will seek external opportunities for growth when they have proven more than able to grow internally, there is also the tantalizing possibility that they will one day seek to increase their product distribution capacity via a well-studied asset purchase or strategic acquisition, something which could create a substantial increase in long-term earnings power for the company.

