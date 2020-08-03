Under $300 is a fine level to start doing some buying, and you can add in blocks lower if the market rolls over again.

Prepared by Tara, Senior Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) continues to deliver solid performance, and in our opinion, this stock remains a buy, but under $300 would be ideal. Sure, it is still down some from all-time highs after its sizable pullback in the COVID-19 crisis. As the crisis continues there will be reduced volumes, less consumer spending, and a slowdown in growth, likely for the next quarter or so. However, we think that despite the rebound in shares, there is opportunity here.

Yes, right now, it is painful relative to the growth path the stock and company were on. Yes, valuation-wise, the stock has long been overvalued, but that valuation has come in lower, particularly if we 'exclude' the earnings impacts over the next few quarters and look to 2021. On the next big pullback, we think this stock still makes an excellent addition to any portfolio focused on growth. With the huge economic impacts of COVID-19 it is still overvalued in the traditional sense. However, the market is looking ahead. Perhaps it is anyway.

For years, the argument of the name being overvalued has been made, but shares continued to rise. Action has been a little sideways of late, but on the next pullback consider shares because Mastercard as a company has continued to invest in itself. It is only a matter of time before growth returns, and if this market does as we expect it to do, growth will return from increasing volumes as people get back to work, businesses open, and the company manages its expenses. We think, in 2021, a double-digit growth in earnings is likely. In this column, we will examine trends in sales and earnings and discuss our expectations for the rest of 2020.

Volume declines hit revenue

Despite the economy being beat up, the data remains relatively strong, particularly against expectations. The recently reported quarter saw top line contraction. Perhaps unsurprisingly the growth has slowed given COVID-19-related shutdowns and reduced spending power of consumers. The past growth in revenues had been impressive. Here in Q2 2020, economic activity slowed heavily. Internationally, activity began slowing even earlier. We expect Q3 and Q4 will see pain as well, but think Q4 2020 and 2021 are set to see a ramp-up in activity.

It is not the virus itself that killed growth, but the actions of the government to try and quell the spread to prevent a run on hospitals, and widespread death which led to tough decisions being made, decisions which have crushed commerce. Net revenue for the quarter came in at $3.3 billion, a 19.5% decrease from Q2 2019. This was primarily due to a steep drop in gross dollar volume and in processed transactions.

Mastercard saw a 10% drop in gross dollar volume, at the higher (better) end of our wide range for COVID-19 impacted Q2 expectations for 8%-14% declines, and saw a 10% decrease in transactions processed, also better than the declines of 7%-13% we thought we might see. Our expectations were much wider than usual given the pain of COVID-19 and the uncertainty it created. The transaction declines drove the declines we saw in revenues. As we mentioned earlier, internationally, things slowed down before they did in the U.S. As such, cross-border volumes took a huge hit once again. They contracted 45%. Expect more declines in Q3, but not so steep. Given the declines in revenues and transactions we were looking for commensurate declines in expenses

Operational expenses fell

Operational expenses have continued to rise rather sharply in recent years, following revenue increases. With revenues falling we were looking for expense declines. Expenses fell year-over-year vs. last year by 9% on an adjusted basis. On a currency-neutral basis, expenses were down 5%. It should be noted that continued investment in strategic initiatives as well as normal operational expenses resulted in the overall single-digit declines. Total adjusted operating expenses were $1.6 billion for several reasons, including primarily spending related to strategic initiatives, as well as lower promotional spending and of course acquisition-related integration expenses. When we factor in the decrease in revenues,we see that it led to operating income decreasing as reported at $1.7 billion. Perhaps not surprising, adjusted operating margin contracted to 51.8% from 58.3%. With the top line contraction and margin contraction, we saw a big drop in adjusted EPS.

Earnings stumble but better than anticipated

Putting it all together, we see earnings fell, and we expected a decline down to as low as $1.20. We saw fewer transactions being processed, we had lower revenues, and narrowing margins. Again, expect Q3 to also be painful, but the market has essentially given these COVID-19 quarters a pass. Much like the revenue trend, the EPS trend stalled in Q2.

Net income was down to $1.4 billion versus the $1.9 billion a year ago, and hit $1.36 per share versus $1.89 per share. As we move forward, we expect EPS growth to remain stalled in the next quarter, and possibly into Q4.

2020 projections

To be clear, handicapping performance in these unprecedented times is difficult, but we see a reason to be hopeful for the prospects of the stock going forward. Factoring in the trajectory of Mastercard's performance in 2019, as well as the investments the company has made strategically, we still see some growth in 2020. Ultimately, the shape and speed of the recovery will be determined by the effectiveness of policy initiatives. It is tough to forecast though. We would expect some sectors, particularly where there is demand now, like home improvement, clothing, and out to eat dining to normalize sooner than later. Then later, domestic and intra-regional travel to normalize after that. Other areas like mass entertainment and long-haul travel will probably take longer to recover. There will also be geographic variability.

Based on what we are seeing to-date, we see 2020 revenues coming in at $15.0-16.0 billion and earnings per share coming in at $6.00-$7.00. This is based on annual volumes increasing in the low-single digits, contraction in cross-border volumes in the single digits, and operational expenses higher in the low-single digits overall.

Take home

What we are seeing in 2020 is true contraction thanks to policy decisions that simply limit business. Let the market knock this thing back a bit. Under $300 is a fine level to start doing some buying, and you can add in blocks lower if the market rolls over again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.