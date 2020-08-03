V&M Breakouts: Top Growth And Dividend Mega-Cap Stocks For August 2020

These very large market cap stocks are a unique extension of my MDA research for breakout stocks with high frequency 10%+ gains in 138 out of 168 trading weeks (82.1%).

The June portfolio is down -3% due to INTC big Q2 earnings miss -24.2% and top gainers are AMP +9.7% and AMGN +6.5%.

The July portfolio finishes the first month +4.24% with five of five selections positive led by CMI +11.5%, AMGN +3.7%, and KR +2.8% not including large dividends for each.

V&M Breakouts: Top Growth And Dividend Mega Cap Stocks For July 2020

Introduction

The Top Dividend Growth stock model expands on my doctoral research analysis on multiple discriminate analysis (MDA) adding new complexities with these top picks. Research shows that the highest frequency of large price breakout moves is found among small-cap stocks with low trading volumes offering no dividends and delivering higher-than-average risk levels. The challenge with the Top Dividend Growth model is to deliver a combination toward optimal total return with characteristics that typically reduce the frequency and size of price breakouts, but deliver more reliable growth factors for higher profitability longer term.

These five stocks have a minimum $10 billion market cap, $2/share price, 500k average daily volume and at least a 2% dividend yield. The population of this unique segment is approximately 330 stocks out of more than 7,800 stocks across the US stock exchanges. While these stocks represent less than 5% of available stocks, their market cap exceeds $19 trillion out of the approximately $33 trillion (57.6%) of the US stock exchanges. Efforts are made to optimize total returns on the key MDA price growth factors (fundamental, technical, sentiment) for the best results under these large-cap constraints with high priorities for dividend growth and dividend yield.

Top Growth and Dividend Stocks For August 2020

Best Buy (BBY)

ViacomCBS (VIAC)

Unlike many other market-based selection approaches, these picks are based on a proprietary algorithm using key variables across fundamental, technical, and behavioral finance characteristics. The justification for the selections is detailed in the research analysis link above that explains the algorithm and variable approach. Much of the narrative detailed below has been added to provide readers with familiar measures to consider for your own due diligence.

Score Overview of the Growth and Dividend Stocks for July

(StockRover)

Dividend Calendar

(StockRover)

The factors shown are not necessarily the selection variables used in the MDA analysis and dividend considerations for growth and strong total returns. These additional financial perspectives are included to enhance your investment decisions for total returns.

Best Buy Co. (BBY)

(Source: FinViz)

(Source: StockRover) (Source: StockRover)

Best Buy Co., Inc. retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products, and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

ViacomCBS (VIAC)

(Source: FinViz) (Source: StockRover) (Source: StockRover)

ViacomCBS Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming, produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs, operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Prior Long-Term Gainers to Consider

A sample of the prior MDA breakout Growth & Dividend stocks from the full portfolios exclusive to subscribers are as follows but do not include additional gains from their high dividends for these selections:

V&M Breakouts: Top Growth And Dividend Stocks For July 2020

Cummins Inc. +13.48%

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) +4.73%

The Kroger Co. (KR) +3.13%

V&M Breakouts: Top Growth And Dividend Stocks for June 2020

Ameriprise Financial (AMP) +10.4%

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) +7.70%

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) -1.26%

V&M Breakouts: Top Growth And Dividend Stocks For May 2020

Infosys Ltd. (INFY) +39.22%

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) +23.39%

Cummins Inc. +20.12%

V&M Breakouts: Top Growth And Dividend Stocks For April 2020

KLA Corporation (KLAC) +43.54%

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) +31.97%

Amgen Inc. +22.02%

V&M Breakouts: Top Growth And Dividend Stocks For March 2020

The Clorox Company (CLX) +46.31%

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) +46.25%

The Kroger Company +24.16%

Conclusion

These stocks continue a live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research applied to large-cap, strong-dividend growth stocks. None of the returns listed above include the high dividend yields as part of the performance and would further increase total returns for each stock. These monthly top Growth & Dividend stocks are intended to deliver excellent total return strategies leveraging key factors in the MDA breakout models in the small-cap, weekly breakout selections.

These selections are being tracked on the V&M Dashboard Spreadsheet for members and enhancements will continue to optimize dividend, growth, and higher breakout frequency variables throughout the year.

All the very best to you and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

If you are looking for a great community to apply proven financial models with picks ranging from short term breakouts to long term value and forensic selections, please consider joining our 800+ outstanding members at Value & Momentum Breakouts Subscribe now and learn why members are hooked on the Momentum Gauge® signals!

Members receive active trading alerts and live stock picks well ahead of published articles and the Premium Portfolio is up over 18% to July 2020.

Now into our 4th year, this rapidly growing service has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 every single year!



See what members are saying now - Click HERE





Disclosure: I am/we are long TECL, SOXL, NAIL, NUGT, YANG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.