We resolve those issues by using Market-Making-firm professionals’ actions when negotiating big-volume stock trades under time and competitive pressures, acting to dodge risk by hedging.

Whose expectations for those measures are available, how credible are they, and how likely are they to come to pass? How comparable between alternatives? What evidence exists?

Comparisons among industry investment alternatives needed: how likely we are to have a profit, what kinds of loss might be encountered, how long realization may take.

EXAS deals with cancer screening and diagnosis, particularly colorectal cancer and prostate cancer. Do these life threats pose more profit potentials than other medical challenges?

Medical Diagnostic & Research companies tend not to be involved in the Covid-19 virus vaccine race, but have their own life-saving results competitions.

Investment Thesis

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) and DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) are active investment alternatives in competition with dozens of other medical diagnostic and research enterprises. Success from an investment point of view relates more to increased stock price than lives saved.

That measure depends importantly on a combination of research capability and reputation, medical competitive marketing skills, and comparative forecasts of well-informed securities markets pros. The end result of stock price competitions between alternative investments often is greatly conditioned by market circumstances including the varied investment appetites of huge-money institutional portfolio managers.

At this point in time the self-protective hedging actions of market-makers while acting to satisfy those portfolio demands define how far securities prices are likely to go, both up and down. Those defined expectations provide an array of comparable evaluation measures, based on how actual market prices have earlier behaved when risk and reward have previously been seen in their present balance.

Description

"Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer. The company's pipeline products focuses on the research and development of enhancing Cologuard's performance characteristics, and blood or other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; Biocartis N.V.; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin."

Comparing alternative investments

We perform our usual daily scan of the derivative securities markets to find what are the current most promising near-term equity investments. Clues appear in Market-Makers' [MM] current-day price-range forecasts for over 2,800 widely-held and actively-traded stocks and ETFs.

The price-range forecasts are the natural implications of hedging actions taken to protect market-making-firm capital put necessarily at risk to "fill" multi-million-$ trade orders by institutions like those noted above.

The advantage of a price-RANGE forecast instead of just a price-TARGET forecast is that there is a sense, and recognition, of RISK in the forecast. All of our daily measures of forecasts have this essential dimension.

Here is how the reward~risk balances currently appear to investors interested in EXAS and other stocks noted by Yahoo Finance to be direct competitors in medical diagnostics and research based issues.

Figure 1

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are down and to the right.

The stocks apparently of best advantage are along a "frontier" from ICLR at location [4] to DHR at [17], to DGX at [2] to VIVO at [14]. As a 'market-average" notion, SPDR S&P500 Index ETF [SPY] is at [15], on this frontier.

EXAS unfortunately is up at [7], above the dotted-diagonal line where price decline exposures appear more likely than do MM forecast rewards. That may push its attractiveness ranking down lower than many other Medical Diagnostic stock alternative investments.

Those alternatives are explored in greater detail in Figure 2, where other conditions contributing to reward and risk are contemplated. Principal questions for all alternatives are "how likely are these outcomes to happen", and "can their impact be improved?"

Figure 2 presents the MMs' price range forecasts for the best-ranked alternative investment candidates in Figure 1, along with the histories of outcomes from their prior forecasts of the same proportions of today's up-to-down prospects as occurred in the past 5 years of daily forecasts.

This table presents data on the stocks most likely to produce satisfying RATES of capital gain under the portfolio management discipline known as TERMD, explained by article How To Better-Than-Double Your Capital Gains (From Stocks Alone) By Using TERMD Portfolio Discipline in my SA blog.

That discipline seeks the largest, most likely, quickest to be captured net capital gains with the least interim exposure to price drawdown on the way to target reward attainment.

Figure 2

Contributing to that evaluation are the demonstrated odds of a profit-successful forecast in column [H], its complement of 100 - H, or loss frequency, size of net gain attained [ I ] and size of worst loss experience [F] so that when appropriately weighted in [O] and [P] they produce the Net of [Q]. Respecting the power of compounding, [Q] converted into basis points per day [J] of capital commitment at [R] presents a highly comparable figure of merit (fom) for investing preferences.

Figure 2 is row-ranked on [R]'s figure of merit (fom) and bold-face distinguishes EXAS and DXCM's capital gain prospects from all of the others.

An important part of the valuation is the role of TIME. DXCM is seen as able to capture a 7% capital gain (with a likelihood of 8 out of every 10) in a month and a half of 31 [J] market days. EXAS, in contrast has, from its prior RI 50 forecasts, scored only 3.2% net gains in 44 market days, two months.

The combination of larger credibility of realized payoffs [ I ] from forecast expectations [E], higher win odds [H], and shorter required holding periods [J] boosts DXCM's compound annual growth rate [CAGR K] to +72%, more than 3x the prospects for EXAS' +20%.

Put in terms more directly with all equity investments for which we have comparable forecast inputs, even DXCM is barely competitive today. Its fom [R] of 12.5 is better than the market-index SPDR S&P500 Trust ETF (SPY)'s current sick -0.7 and its CAGR of +72% is far better than EXAS' +20%.

But top-ranked 20 MM forecast alternatives have upside price-change expectations the size of DXCM and with 7 out of 8 wins bring home +12.6% gains in nearly the same holding period time investments for CAGRs averaging +280%. In that race DXCM finishes "out of the money" and EXAS is an "also ran".

Recent trend of MM price range forecasts

Figure 3 pictures the past 6 months of EXAS and CDXM daily MM implied price range forecasts. The vertical bars plot the price ranges, with a heavy dot at the market's quote on the date of the forecast. It splits the range into upside and downside coming price change prospects.

Figure 3

The rise in both stocks' market quotes from the Covid-19 induced March lows have been accompanied by parallel rises in MM expectations of likely reasonable ranges for their prices in coming near months.

Conclusion

Investors looking for good near-term capital-gain vehicles are more likely to find some satisfaction in DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) than in Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS). But substantially larger, better-odds of profit are available elsewhere.

