U.S. Oil Production Dropped Massively In May, And Recovery Not In Sight

Following the collapse in drilling activity, US shale growth will take a permanent hit, while growth won't resume until 2022.

The trajectory for year-end depends in part on how fast oil prices recover by Q4. If WTI is above $50/bbl by October, then we expect US oil production to be closer to ~10.7 mb/d. If oil prices are below $50/bbl by October, then US oil production will be closer to ~10.3 mb/d.

June US oil production averaged ~10.5 mb/d. July US oil production is averaging ~11.29 mb/d so far. August US oil production likely to average ~11.3 mb/d.

EIA 914 came out with a report indicating US oil production dropped massively in May, down to ~10 mb/d.

Welcome to the US oil production edition of Oil Markets Daily!

EIA 914 came out with a report indicating US oil production dropped massively in May, down to ~10 mb/d.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

For readers of our articles, however, none of this should be a surprise. On May 29, we published a report titled "U.S. Oil Production Rebound Off The Lows With May To Average 10 Mb/D." Most of this is well known to the market since we are able to track it on a real-time basis.

The drop also was in-line with expectations considering just how much production shut-in took place in April. And the recent rebound in US oil production has been in-line as well.

For readers, it's not really a question of where has US oil production been, but rather, where's US oil production headed?

Here are your answers:

June US oil production averaged ~10.5 mb/d.

July US oil production is averaging ~11.29 mb/d so far.

August US oil production likely to average ~11.3 mb/d.

By year end, US oil production is expected to finish between ~10.3 to ~10.7 mb/d. The trajectory for year end depends in part on how fast oil prices recover by Q4. If WTI is above $50/bbl by October, then we expect US oil production to be closer to ~10.7 mb/d. If oil prices are below $50/bbl by October, then US oil production will be closer to ~10.3 mb/d.

For 2021, this implies that the average will still be in the mid ~10 mb/d range. The variance of the range will depend on price, but not as much as before. What we mean by that is even if WTI goes to say $70 or $80, the directional sensitivity of oil price to the magnitude of growth in US shale has been permanently impaired. For example, in the past $70 WTI could usher in +200k b/d production growth per month. But the shale oil of yesterday is exactly that, and the forward growth trajectory will be materially impacted as we have max growth around ~75k b/d now.

Given the lesser growth sensitivity to higher oil prices going forward due to a combination of factors like restricted access to capital and debt maturities, US shale production will not be growing anywhere close to the old days. And given the capex hit and substantial reduction in activity this year, it won't be until 2022 before we see serious interest in growing production again.

All of this just means that if demand surprises to the upside, OPEC+ will have to unwind its production cut and tap into its spare capacity to fill the world's needs.

We are now finally entering the bull phase of the energy stock rally. With valuations still completely disconnected with oil market fundamentals, we think investors should be positioned to take advantage of the oil bull market. We are now offering a 2-week free trial and if you wish to read our WCTWs this week, please see here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.