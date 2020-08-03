Thesis Summary

The Schwab S&P 500 Index Fund (MUTF:SWPPX) is into the tracking of Standard & Poor's 500 index. It is one of the most widely watched benchmarks for U.S. stocks. It is often referred to as "the market" because it comprises of stocks that cover all market sectors. The index covers about 80% of the investable market capitalization of the U.S. equity market. It is wise right now to gain exposure to the S&P 500. Even if the economy suffers in the short term, I expect a swift recovery aided by the Fed.

ETF Overview

The Schwab S&P 500 Index Fund has been consistently among one of the most popular index funds. S&P 500 is well diversified and offers low-risk investments. In addition, the S&P 500 offers a good monthly return. Just like all stocks, it will fluctuate. But over time, the index has returned about 10% annually.

Here is a list of the fund’s top ten holdings:

Source: Yahoo finance

Some of S&P 500's largest components are Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple Inc., (NASDAQ:AAPL) Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM), and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

As of June 29, 2020, the fund has assets estimated at around $41.88 billion invested in 508 different holdings. The fund's expense ratio is significantly low (0.03%). This expense ratio is touted as the lowest expense ratio currently available for any S&P 500 fund.

As of December 2016, the fund's makeup in terms of holdings by market capitalization and sectors was in line with that of the fund's benchmark index. The fund has generated a return of 12.79% over the past year, 10.20% in the past three years, 9.80% in the past five years, and 13.07% over the past decade. Detailed information on the fund's annual returns from its launch to date is shown in the chart below.

Sources: Yahoo finance

The fund indulges in value and growth stocks. By taking advantage of the available demands of both stocks, the fund can short and long on required stocks as needed per time. This makes the fund mildly profitable with all the aspects of its trading. The chart below shows the fund performance across various sectors.

Source: Yahoo finance

What I like about SWPPX

There is an intricate technical aspect of investing. Only a few investors have the required expertise to properly analyze and research such investment. Individual stocks are a valid example of such a scenario. However, investment in traded funds like the SWPPX gives you ownership privilege to multiple companies. This privilege comes without the burden of regularly choosing to buy or sell any of these companies per time. I like investing in SWPPX because it proves to be an effective strategy for growth.

ETFs are designed to track benchmarks. The traded fund, which is active, aims at outperformance in the general market. However, research shows that only a spectacular few of these funds achieve that over time. Even the actively managed fund at some point falls short of the market indexes.

SWPPX makes the shortlist of funds that can boast of outperformance and that's entirely another reason I like this fund.

A traded fund that outperforms others can often boast of properly managed risk. SWPPX provides proper portfolio diversification. This allows minimal exposure to stock volatility giving the fund its required edge for survival. Diversification is how SWPPX spreads the risk of its portfolios. With numerous holding in the portfolio, the fund reduces the chance of having any single stock which can cause a significant decline in the value of its assets. This traded fund has low turnover than the most actively traded fund which means it potentially generates fewer capital gains. SWPPX can outrightly boast of stability and control of its assets.

The Schwab S&P 500 Index Fund has active management which means you're paying for efficiency too. Any fund which would outperform SWPPX has to have a low fee charge. On average, active mutual funds charge about 0.67% in annual fees, versus 0.02% for the Schwab S&P 500 Index Fund. This is why any low-cost fund can leave more of your investment money for growth.

Risks

Stocks perform differently depending on their available market. Value and growth stocks performs differently. Whilst a value stock can continually be undervalued, a growth stock can be much more volatile. Generally, the stock market is very volatile and could decline or increase in response to regulation, politics, adverse issuer, and economic development.

There are various risks associated with trading a stock. However, the SWPPX finds its way to curb the risk and securely trade the fund. The Alpha measurement of the fund measures its performance on a risk-adjusted basis. Alpha compares this adjusted performance of the fund to that of a standard index. The excess in return of the fund in contrast to that of the standard index shows how well a fund outperformed the index or how badly it underperformed. The Alpha number of SWPPX is (-0.03). A positive alpha means the fund has outperformed the index on a risk-adjusted basis.

Takeaway

The SWPPX offers a basic return on investment. Having high-quality companies taking up its numeral quota of its asset, the company has placed it for the longevity of its valued asset. Admirably, the fund's assets are not exposed to risk which can significantly reduce its value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.