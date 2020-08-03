CMPI has achieved promising trial results in various treatment regimens and the IPO appears reasonably priced, so may be worth a close look for patient life science investors.

The firm is developing treatments for melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has proposed terms for a $75 million U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI) intends to raise $75 million from the sale of its common stock stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is advancing a biologic particle treatment for melanomas and head & neck squamous cell carcinomas.

CMPI’s pipeline is quite promising and the IPO is not overpriced, so for life science investors with a patient hold time frame, the IPO may be worth considering.

Company & Technology

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Checkmate was founded to develop its CMP-001 candidate, a Toll-like receptor 9, TLR9 'agonist delivered as a biologic virus-like particle, or VLP.'

Management is headed by Barry Labinger, who has been with the firm since December 2018 and was previously president and CEO of Biothera Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage cancer immunotherapy company.

Below is a brief overview video of skin cancers:

Source: Osmosis

The firm's drug candidate 'is designed to trigger the body's innate immune system...and directing activated anti-tumor T cells to attack both the injected tumor and also tumors throughout the body.'

CMP-001 has produced a 'best overall response rate of 28%, including post-progression responders.'

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company S-1 Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $191 million and include Sofinnova Ventures, venBio, Novo Holdings, Longitude Capital Partners, Decheng Capital, F-Prime Capital, Medicxi and Omega Fund.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Research And Markets, the global market for melanoma treatments is expected to reach $5.9 billion by 2023.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of CAGR of 12.62% from 2018 to 2023.

Key elements driving this expected growth are continued exposure to ultraviolet light and population aging leading to reduced immune system function.

Also, the market for HNSCC (Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma) is expected to reach $4.5 billion by 2027, growing at an expected 17.3% from 2020 to 2027.

So, the combined markets for the company's drug treatment pipeline are forecast to grow to approximately $10.4 billion by the late 2020's.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments for the above conditions include:

Dynavax

Exicure (OTC:XCUR)

Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)

Amgen (AMGN)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Genentech

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Merck (MRK)

Novartis (NVS)

Pfizer (PFE)

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)

Sanofi (SNY)

Financial Status

Checkmate’s recent financial results are typical of a development stage biopharma in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing its pipeline.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, the company had $3.9 million in cash and $5.0 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

CMPI intends to sell 5.0 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $75 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, a common feature of many life science IPOs.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $424.6 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 23.32%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $25.0 million to fund the completion of a Phase 2 PD-1 refractory melanoma study with CMP-001 and supporting studies to enable a potential submission of a Biologics License Application seeking accelerated approval; approximately $25.0 million to fund the development of CMP-001 in PD-1 naïve front-line melanoma; approximately $8.0 million to fund the completion of a Phase 2 proof of concept study with CMP-001 in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; approximately $35.0 million to fund manufacturing and scale-up activities in support of clinical trials and potential commercial production; and the remainder for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are BofA Securities, Jefferies, BMO Capital Markets and BTIG.

Commentary

CMPI is seeking a typical life science IPO transaction size to advance its CMP-001 candidate for the treatment of various cancers.

CMP-001 has demonstrated impressive early stage trial results in combination with other treatments for melanoma in various stages of progression.

The market opportunities for the firm’s target treatments total more than $10 billion on a global basis, with significant growth rates in the years ahead.

The firm has developed a clinical collaboration with Merck and Pfizer for testing CMP-001 in conjunction with avelumab.

The company’s investor syndicate includes a number of well-known and highly regarded biotech investment firms.

As to valuation, management is seeking a proposed valuation within a typical range for biopharma firm’s at IPO, so the IPO appears reasonably valued.

Checkmate’s pipeline is quite promising and the IPO is not overpriced, so for life science investors with a patient hold time frame, the IPO may be worht considering.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: August 6, 2020.

