Stock is pricey at 13x sales. The company is still at its early stages of growth.

Nio has some challenges on its path forward, and hence becomes a high risk high reward investment opportunity.

Nio's battery swap technology is mature and has a growing network of swap stations. Battery-as-a-service could be a game changer in the EV industry.

China's strong push for EVs appears to be more on the side of battery swaps.

Despite Tesla's strong execution in China so far, Local brands are very likely to dominate China's EV market in the long run.

Nio Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is a Chinese automobile manufacturer that specializes in the design and development of electric autonomous vehicles. The company has managed to hit some major milestones in 2020 and its strong sales momentum has contributed to a ~221% rally in the company's stock price. Through this article, I wanted to elaborate on those milestones, the push by the Chinese government to increase EV adoption and Nio's technology strengths.

Production

NIO celebrated the 50,000th vehicle produced at their Hefei manufacturing plant. The Hefei manufacturing plant is a joint venture with JAC Motors, a state-owned automobile manufacturer in China. It took Nio a little over 2 years to accomplish this milestone and is approximately consistent with the time it took for Tesla to produce 50,000 units of its Model S.

Scaling up production is a challenge for most EV startups since there is significant expense involved. We have all heard about the issues faced by Tesla (TSLA) in ramping up production, just two years ago. Nio is doing things a little differently. Nio and JAC Motors signed a joint cooperation agreement to establish a new manufacturing facility in April 2016, and in October of that year, began construction of the facility in Hefei. The first NIO ES8 was produced in May of 2018 and 26 months later Nio's 50,000th vehicle was manufactured at the plant.

Image Source

Nio CEO Li Bin said that by September this year, the NIO JAC plant will increase its production capacity by 25 percent to about 5,000 vehicles per month.

Outsourcing production makes it easier and cheaper for startups to produce automobiles and allow established carmakers to make better use of their factories. Building an auto manufacturing plant can take years and costs billions of yuan.

Since Nio was able to leverage existing manufacturing infrastructure, it has been able to ramp up production very quickly.

China's EV push

Below are the 5 countries that imported the highest dollar value worth of crude oil during 2019 (data source)

China: US$238.7 billion (22.6% of overall imported crude oil) United States: $132.4 billion (12.5%) India: $102.3 billion (9.7%) Japan: $73.1 billion (6.9%) South Korea: $70.2 billion (6.6%)

Considering China's huge dependency on oil, it makes sense for the country to strongly push towards reducing dependency on ICE automobiles. China wants to aggressively reduce pollution and cut its oil imports. The country is looking to prioritize EVs . China has extended the subsidies on buying New Energy Vehicles by two years to 2022. China's battery charging infrastructure also got an injection of 2.7 billion yuan, which implies an increase of 10x compared to last year. These are catalysts for Nio's growth.

The ministry will encourage battery-swap technologies to alleviate mileage anxieties and introduce more new energy vehicles into public-service sectors including buses, street sweepers and logistics vehicles - Miao Wei, Minister of Industry and Information Technology

Tesla delivered roughly 30k vehicles in China over Q2 2020, translating into about a third of the company's total deliveries for the quarter. Despite Tesla doing well in China, I do not think the American EV company will dominate sales for long. 2010-2020 in my opinion represented the decade of the smartphone revolution, when we stopped using clunky cell phones and switched to smartphones. Apple (AAPL) led the way, with the revolutionary iPhone. Yet, today, we see several local brands such as Oppo, Vevo, Huawei, OnePlus hold major market share in the Chinese market. In China, local brands are generally more preferred by the average consumer.

Currently, Nio is focused on growth and expansion in the Chinese market. Surely the road to success passes through the rest of Asia, Europe and North America. But in my opinion, domination of the Chinese market by itself will be rewarding for shareholders. International expansion is a bit too early to discuss at this time.

Every EV sold is basically a lost sale for an ICE manufacturer. I expect vehicle sales numbers to progressively decline from here onward, especially in China. With EV sales expected to surpass ICE by 2030, and the push from governments of different countries to increase EV adoption, ICE manufacturers will struggle. They are trying hard to pivot to EVs while continuing to maintain the design and production of ICE models, but it isn't easy. We all saw how KMart (OTCMKTS: SHLDQ) failed due to the failure to adapt to changing times. Walmart (WMT) is working hard to win the race. In a similar manner, some ICE manufacturers will become irrelevant (it is a bit early to say who) while others may succeed (perhaps Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS: VWAGY), Toyota Motors (NYSE:TM), Kia Motors (KRX: 000270) with the pivot.

The Technology

Image Source

ES6 has a 610KM (380 mile) range. ES8 has a 580KM (360 mile) range. The upcoming EC6 is expected to have a 580KM (360 mile range). But range isn't where Nio stands out. The company is one of few EV companies that has successfully deployed the battery swapping technology.

One of the biggest hindrances with owning an EV is the time it takes to charge its batteries. An on-the-go battery swapping system would create a big opportunity for infrastructure not too dissimilar from conventional filling stations.

Moreover, EV battery technology is making breakthroughs every year, with better range and faster charging. The battery swapping concept will not only ensure that customers are driving with the latest-spec batteries, but it also allows them to upgrade from the original battery the car came with to a larger battery at any time. Reportedly, the fee for going from an 80 kWh battery to a 100 kWh battery is a very reasonable $5,000. I am excited about this idea since I always get disappointed to have missed out improvements in a newly announced smartphone model, just a few months after I bought mine. A vehicle is a much bigger (and longer term) investment than a smartphone, so I am happy to see that in theory, a 2019 ES8 can have the same battery as the 2022 ES8.

Another benefit is that electric vehicles could be sold without batteries, making them cheaper. Batteries would then be leased or bought on a separate plan based on the needs of the buyer, making them cost effective. These appear to be part of Nio's intention to build a battery-as-a-service offering.

Nio completed its 500,000th battery swap in May 2020 and appears to have mastered the concept. The company currently has 138 stations in 62 cities in China and is able to swap a battery in 3 minutes.

Image Source

Image Source

The company previously charged 180 Yuan ($25) each time it swapped a battery pack for a customer. With the intention to win customers, the company has now started to provide battery swap services free of charge for existing and future buyers of its first two models.

In my opinion, the battery swap technology and the supporting network built by Nio provides a significant competitive advantage for the company to increase its sales in China. This is also very likely to end up as a revenue segment for the company in the future.

In its vehicles, Nio also deploys NOMI, the world's first in-vehicle artificial intelligence with capabilities beyond infotainment and navigation and aims to improve passenger experience through emotional engagement.

Image Source

Institutional Interest

Goldman Sachs (GS) downgraded Nio saying its stock price reflects "over-optimism" and assigned a $7 price target, indicating 46% downside from the stock price at the time.

The downgrade perhaps affected the momentum the stock was having, but it is important to note that Goldman Sachs holds 10.8 million shares of Nio. Several large American financial institutions also have significant positions in Nio.

Source: Gurufocus

Sales

Nio set sales records in April, May, and in June, which is impressive in my opinion, since China was just slowly reopening after the COVID-19 shutdown during that time. There are also early reports of 3533 deliveries in July (322% YoY increase) bringing 2020 total deliveries to 17702 EVs.

Nio hosted a live stream event in May to showcase its vehicles. The live stream was presented by William Bin, the founder, chairman, and CEO of NIO. During the 40-minute live stream, NIO raked in a total of 320 orders (with non-refundable deposits) totaling $18 million. Nio's sales momentum in 2020 appears strong and is well positioned to beat 2019's numbers despite the slowdown created by the pandemic.

Source: InsideEV

Data Source: InsideEV, Wikipedia and Seeking Alpha (we are only 7 months into 2020)

Sales figures not including the EP9 sports car

Nio's EC6, a coupe-style version of the ES6 mid-size SUV is expected to start deliveries in September, months ahead of its intended competition, the Tesla Model Y.

China will cut subsidies on new energy vehicles such as electric cars by 10% this year. China has set a target for NEVs, which also include plug-in hybrids and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, to account for a fifth of auto sales by 2025, compared with the current 5%, as it seeks to cut pollution and cultivate home-grown auto sector champions. EVs priced at RMB 300,000 and above will be disqualified from the purchase incentives effective starting July 22, but those with swappable batteries will not be affected. This makes it clear that China wants to make swappable electric vehicle batteries mainstream.

Tesla obviously wanted to be part of the incentives, and hence, slashed the price of its Model 3 by 10%, in order to stay under the RMB 300,000.

All our cars are dual-motor, Model Y and Model 3 are single-motor; NIO supports battery swap, which has certain advantages - Li Bin, Chairman and CEO

Nio's EVs are gaining traction in the Chinese market, Nio had the most insurance registrations for all-electric SUVs in China in June according to data released by the China Automotive Technology. The number of insurance policies registered for Nio SUVs in June totaled 3,720, which is 10 percent higher than the previous month.

Challenges and Risks

The Brand

Tesla is championed by a celebrity CEO with strong social media popularity. The way the company is today, they need no marketing to drive sales in the US. Moreover, Tesla has been expanding to additional countries and at this time, is a known brand (The marketing situation is different for Tesla in China). Nio on the other hand is yet to establish itself as a reliable brand.

Brand loyalty is the toughest challenge the Chinese electric car maker will have to overcome to have success in Europe. "We need some time to make sure they understand our brand - Nio President Lihong Qin

2. Gross Margins are negative

Nio needs to get production costs under control. Currently, the company loses money on every car manufactured. Nio's vehicle gross margin remains at around -7% during its latest quarter.

Nio expects its gross profit margin to become positive in the second quarter and this is an important metric for the early stage EV manufacturer.

As for the gross margin, along with the strong recovery of quarterly deliveries, reduction of the battery pack and other comp costs, optimization of manufacturing expenses and efficiency and the steady rise of the average selling price, we expect our overall gross margin to substantially improve and the vehicle gross margin to reach over 5% in the second quarter this year. - William Li, Q1 conference call

Gross margin inversion is just another milestone. The company is still far from profitability. Nio's CEO believes the company will become profitable in less time than Tesla took. However, its practicality is yet to be seen. The next few quarters will be interesting.

3, Capital Requirements and Near Term Dilution

Nio currently has about $2 billion in debt and $338 million cash on its balance sheet (data source). The company has been able to raise capital from government and private agencies. Yet, in its growth path, the company may have to raise more capital. Further, the expansion of battery swap stations involves high initial costs. In order for this network to remain a strong moat for Nio, additional capital may be required. Nio shareholders may see dilution in the near future.

4. Negative Sentiment about Chinese Companies

Growing negative sentiment about Chinese companies trading on US stock exchanges is a matter of concern for Nio investors. Even though the sentiment has less to do with the company's fundamentals, it has the potential to cause volatility and could drive the stock price lower.

5. Valuation

Nio currently trades at 13x sales. Current valuation appears to price a lot of perfect execution into it, hence, any speed bumps could be painful in the near term. However, if Nio is able to sustain its growing sales numbers, the P/S multiple adjustment would become more natural, yet beneficial for investors. The company's execution and sales must be monitored carefully.

Conclusion

Despite the recent stock surge, Nio remains a strong long term investment and is still at its early stages of growth. The EV market is at its infancy and there are several competitors.

The support for EV's from the Chinese government, the strong and growing battery swap network and the ability to scale up its manufacturing through its partnership with JAC, have set a stable foundation for the Nio's growth path. There are execution risks ahead, and must be monitored carefully. I consider Nio a high-risk high-reward opportunity for long term investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.