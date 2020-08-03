Shares of Ryder System (R) have been a lackluster performer for some time, down not just 30% over the past year but 60% over the past five years. Weak residual truck prices, exacerbated by the COVID-19 recession, have impaired its earnings power and weighed down its balance sheet. However, it looks like management is being appropriately conservative and reducing costs, which should help improve results in the second half of 2020 and through 2021.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Q2 Results Were Poor

In the company's second quarter (financials available here), Ryder lost $0.95, $0.36 better than consensus despite a $70 million revenue miss. Revenue was $1.9 billion, down 15.6% from last year; Operating revenue was down 10% as fuel revenue was down 45% given the drop in gas prices. On the cost side, SG&A spending was down 8% to $209 million, and headcount reductions will save about $12 million per quarter.

Overall, Fleet Management Solutions (FMS) revenue was down 16%. Operating revenue (this excludes fuel and insurance costs, which are passed on to the customer and largely fluctuate with oil prices) was down 8%. Operating revenue provides a better look into how Ryder's business of leasing out trucks and tractors is performing than fuel price impacted headline revenue. Within that, ChoiceLease operating revenue was up 1% to $766 million while commercial rental was down 33% to $169 million. Given that the company is looking to increase the more stable ChoiceLease franchise within the FMS business unit, this outperformance was good to see. However, lower sales activity, given stay-at-home orders for much of the quarter, will weigh on growth in the near term.

Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), Ryder's higher-growth, less capital intensive units, saw operating revenue fall 16% to $405 million and 8% to $228 million respectively, given reduced transportation and economic activity. Again, given lower fuel prices, headline revenue fell more sharply with SCS down 20% to $519 million and DTS down 19% to $294 million. However, their greater resilience than FMS is apparent when looking at the bottom line. FMS lost $104 million while SCS and DTS were still profitable, despite the revenue drops with $59 million in combined income (down about 20%). FMS's much higher fixed fleet cost makes it more susceptible to downturns, so management's effort to shrink its proportion of the business should make earnings a bit less cyclical going forward.

Management noted that commercial rental demand in FMS has stabilized but remains below pre-COVID-19 levels while supply chain solutions should be back to normal levels in Q3. Rental utilization was 55.9% in mid-May vs. mid-70s normally, and the company has reduced fleet size by 19%. Utilization is running in the mid-to-upper 60% in July, which if sustained would be a $30 million benefit in Q3 vs. Q2 (about $0.60 per share).

An interesting phenomenon of Ryder's business is that the company generates more free cash flow in downturns than strong economic years. That is because during downturns, when utilization falls, the company can significantly roll back its purchases of new trucks and tractors, instead aging its existing fleet whereas during booms it invests in growing its fleet.

To this point, the company now expects to invest $1-1.3 billion this year in capex vs. pre-COVID-19 expectations of $2.1 billion. Net capex in H1 was just $378 million vs. $1.992 billion last year. Consequently, with operating cash flow of $1.8-2.0 billion and several hundred million of used truck sales, free cash flow should be $1-1.2 billion. The company is well on track to hit this target given YTD, it has $1.1 billion in operating cash flow and $612 million of free cash flow.

This down-cycle free cash flow is critical as the company's balance sheet has grown a bit too debt heavy. Right now, the company carries $8.1 billion of debt, which is up from $7.9 billion at year end. I would note the company is carrying an unusually high $700 million of cash as it has pre-funded its $300 million maturity this year and is carrying a buffer given the economic uncertainty. Accordingly, net debt is $7.4 billion vs 7.9 billion at the end of 2019, reflecting year to date cash generation.

On a gross basis, the company's debt to equity ratio (book value of equity is $2.159 billion) is 377%. On a net basis, it is 342%, which is still well above the 250-300% the company targets. Now, the company should generate another $500 million in free cash flow this year. If it allocates this cash flow to debt repayment and its current dividend payment, at the end of the year, its debt to equity ratio should be down to 325%. It will likely take the company through 2021 to get balance sheet leverage back within target. While the company has the cash flow to continue dividend payments (it has a 6.12% dividend yield currently), dividend increases may have to be postponed for two years as Ryder prioritizes balance sheet improvement.

Q2 operating results obviously reflected the severe headwind from COVID-19, though the relative outperformance of the SCS and DTS business units was encouraging. Cash flow should improve as economic activity picks up, and cost measures should help further. This gives Ryder a path to get its balance sheet in order while making its $120 million per year dividend payment. However, residual truck values remain a problem.

Used Truck Pricing Will Shape Future Profitability

Ryder's business, to a large extent, involves buying trucks and tractors, leasing them out, and selling them several years later. The company sets its lease rate based on the return it seeks (15% ROE), assuming a certain residual value. It then depreciates the truck during its useful life, according to these assumptions. Shares have suffered though because used truck pricing has been surprisingly poor. This quarter, the company took an additional, increased depreciation charge (non-cash) of $49 million.

The company first had to make adjustments to its depreciation schedules in 2019, and it expanded the number of vehicles this quarter facing increased depreciation. Essentially, any vehicle it expects to sell between today and the end of 2022 are being depreciated more sharply. Functionally, instead of booking a loss on sale in the future, Ryder is beginning to feel the earnings pain today because it set the lease rate lower than it should have. Now, these changes to depreciation schedules are peaking this year and will shrink in 2021 and beyond.

(Source: Ryder)

Given the company has $9.57 billion of rental earning assets, getting residual value right is a critical issue for shareholders. These depreciation charges reflect mistakes made in the past. The issue is ensuring they do not repeat themselves. On a go-forward basis, moving the business to less capital intensive SCS and DTS from FMS should mute the company's exposure to residual prices. Moreover, within FMS, management is working to de-risk the business by using the lowest used-vehicle price of the past five years to set least rates. This appears to be working as lease units today are seeing a mid-single digit lease price increase despite the worse macro environment.

The next question is whether these new depreciation schedules are appropriate. Here, I believe the answer is that they are conservative enough. As you can see below, truck residual values fell hard in 2016 and did not recover much (causing this problem in the first place). COVID-19 has caused a second leg-down, but we are already starting to bounce. Indeed, used truck prices are now similar to the lows of 2009, which proved short-lived.

(Source: Ryder)

Based on the accelerated depreciation schedule of vehicles set to be sold through 2022, management said on the earnings call, "Those residuals are set to, I would say, at or below historical trough levels." Conversely, for trucks they are buying today and expecting to sell in 2023 or later, the company is assuming an increase of 10% in trucks and 30% in tractor. This would bring prices just back to their pre-COVID-19 level but not recover their 2016 fall.

To me this combination is fairly conservative. In fact, if there is any rebound from these trough prices, trucks sold over the next two years would actually be sold at a gain. So if truck prices were to rise only 5%, the company would face minimal net impact as it would book gains on sales, which could fund increased depreciation charges for trucks beyond 2022.

The biggest risk to my thesis would be a further drop in truck prices, likely due to a renewed economic downturn, as this would cause further depreciation and delay the earnings recovery. Given the level of residual values and signs the economy has passed its worst point, I view this risk as low.

For several years, Ryder has been plagued by being overly optimistic on residuals, which COVID-19 exacerbated. Management is now taking its medicine, and if prices recover, they could be positioned to take gains. This conservatism should give investors more comfort that it is setting leases at economic levels and is poised to preserve and then resume growth in book value.

Shares Are Attractive

Aside from residual value issues, Ryder is benefiting from secular growth trends. Companies, looking to shed assets, have been outsourcing supply chain and logistics management, driving Ryder's fleet growth. More e-commerce has helped grow its Last Mile business. Earnings will be hit by higher depreciation charges, but those are now fading. In the meantime, fleet rationalization will drive significant free cash flow, which will reduce financial leverage.

Management seeks a 15% ROE, which I view as a credible long-term target as it gets over the hump of advanced depreciation and rental demand cyclically recovers. We are already seeing cost cuts and lease price increases that will drive much of the earnings gain. These targets are credible goals for 2022-2023.

(Source: Ryder)

Over the course of this year, Ryder should be roughly break even on EPS as it works through depreciation. Next year, this company should have $3.50 in earnings power, and by 2022, assuming as I do that its residual value estimates are reasonable, it can generate $5.50-$6.00 in EPS. At $36, Ryder stock is very reasonable. It is actually trading below book value as investors are clearly scarred from its depreciation history. However, new assumptions appear conservative; management has learnt its lesson. I would buy shares. In two years, this stock should be trading closer to $60, or about 10x earnings, as concerns about further depreciation charges fade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long R. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.