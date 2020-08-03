The overhang on Kunlun Energy regarding a potential sale of its assets at low valuations could be removed.

China's national pipeline company, China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation, recently proposed to acquire a number of assets, and the implied transaction multiples have been more favorable than expected.

I upgrade my rating on Hong Kong-listed China integrated energy company Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCPK:KUNUF) [135:HK] from Neutral to Bullish.

China's national pipeline company, China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation, recently proposed to acquire a number of oil & gas assets, and the implied transaction multiples have been more favorable than expected. The overhang on Kunlun Energy regarding a potential sale of its assets such as its Shaanxi-Beijing pipeline and three LNG terminals at low valuations could be removed. Taking into consideration the latest developments, I see Kunlun Energy justifying a Bullish rating, as it is likely that its pipeline assets and LNG terminals could be sold at a significant premium to book value.

This is an update of my initiation article on Kunlun Energy published on December 19, 2019. Kunlun Energy's share price has declined by -8% from HK$7.06 as of December 18, 2019 to HK$6.48 as of July 31, 2020 since my initiation. Kunlun Energy trades at 8.4 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2020 dividend yield of 4.3%. Kunlun Energy is valued by the market at a discount to its historical averages and most of its peers on a forward P/E basis.

Readers have the option of trading in Kunlun Energy shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker KUNUF or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 135:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $20 million, and market capitalization is above $7 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Kunlun Energy shares listed in Hong Kong include The Vanguard Group, Dimensional Fund Advisors, Black Creek Investment Management, and BlackRock, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

National Pipeline Company Starts To Acquire Assets

In my initiation article on Kunlun Energy published on December 19, 2019, I noted that there was an overhang on the stock regarding a potential injection of Kunlun Energy's Shaanxi-Beijing pipeline and its three LNG terminals into China's national pipeline company, China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation, at unfavorable valuations.

China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation has made a number of acquisitions recently, which could provide insights into the possible valuation assigned to Kunlun Energy's assets that could be potentially divested in time to come.

On July 21, 2020, Sinopec Kantons (OTC:SNPKF) (OTCPK:SPKOY) [934:HK] announced that it is divesting a 100% equity interest in Sinopec Yu Ji Pipeline Company Limited to China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation for RMB3,220 million. Sinopec Yu Ji Pipeline Company's sole asset is the Yulin-Jinan Pipeline, a natural gas pipeline which starts in Yulin, Shaanxi Province and ends at Jinan, Shandong Province and currently has a gas transmission capacity of four billion cubic meters.

The sale consideration of RMB3,220 million for the Yulin-Jinan Pipeline implies a trailing P/B multiple of 1.43 times and a historical FY2019 P/E multiple of 18.6 times. Notably, this is above market expectations. As an example, sell-side analysts from Sanford Bernstein were expecting the Yulin-Jinan Pipeline to be sold at a much lower P/B multiple of 1.20 times prior to the announcement. The transaction is expected to be completed on September 30, 2020.

Two days later, another transaction that involved China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation acquiring assets was announced. PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) (OTCPK:PCCYF) [857:HK] disclosed on July 23, 2020 that it was selling certain oil & gas pipelines, certain gas storage facilities, oil storage facilities, liquefied natural gas terminals & ancillary facilities to China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation for a consideration of RMB268.7 billion. This was equivalent to a P/B multiple of 1.21 times.

On July 24, 2020, it was reported in an Argus Media article that China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP) (OTCPK:SNPMF) [386:HK] is divesting "all of its natural gas and crude/fuel pipeline units" to China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation for RMB122.7 billion. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation's multiple assets for sale are proposed to be sold at between 1.2 times and 1.8 times P/B. The deal consideration of RMB122.7 billion represented an average P/B multiple of approximately 1.4 times.

Earlier, it was feared that the three major state-owned energy companies, PetroChina (parent of Kunlun Energy), China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation or Sinopec and China National Offshore Oil Corporation or CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) (OTCPK:CEOHF) [883:HK], will sell their pipelines and other mid-stream assets to China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation on the cheap in the name of national interest. Recent proposed transactions and their implied valuation multiples suggest that such concerns could be overblown.

Potential Implications For Kunlun Energy

Kunlun Energy announced in December 2019 that the company was in discussions with China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation regarding the potential sale of assets. On July 23, 2020, Kunlun Energy provided an update, stating that the company "is still negotiating with PipeChina (China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation)." Kunlun Energy also emphasized that "relevant details (of any deal) have not been finalized" and it "has not eventually reached consensus with" China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation on the potential sale of assets.

While Kunlun Energy did not refer to any specific assets that it owns, it is believed that the company's Shaanxi-Beijing pipeline and its three LNG terminals are the assets that could be potentially injected into China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation. It is noteworthy that Kunlun Energy's natural gas pipeline transmission and LNG processing & terminals segments contributed 39% and 22% of the company's profit before tax for FY 2019. Furthermore, the Shaanxi-Beijing pipeline accounted for 93% of its natural gas pipeline transmission's total transmission volume in FY 2019. In other words, the assets that could potentially be sold are significant earnings contributors for Kunlun Energy.

Kunlun Energy is currently trading at 1.0 times P/B. If the company sells its Shaanxi-Beijing pipeline and its three LNG terminals to China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation at a significant premium above the book value of the assets as per recent transactions highlighted above, Kunlun Energy could potentially see a positive re-rating of its valuations.

Nevertheless, there could be a number of factors that possibly make the proposed sale of assets less attractive, apart from the implied deal valuation multiple.

Firstly, an all-cash deal is preferred. If Kunlun Energy receives the entire sale consideration in cash, it has greater flexibility to either pay special dividends or acquire new assets to make up for the loss in earnings associated with the sale. On the other hand, if Kunlun Energy gets part of the sale consideration in the form of shares in China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation, it might be compelled to hold the shares for a certain period of time.

Secondly, there is no guarantee that Kunlun Energy can compensate for the loss in earnings relating to the sale of assets in a short period of time. In the recent July 23, 2020 announcement, Kunlun Energy acknowledged that its "current pipeline business may be impacted" by any asset injection deal. But the company added that it "will strive to seize the development opportunities in the natural gas market in China and focus on expanding retail sales market." However, it remains to be seen if Kunlun Energy can make up for the earnings lost from the divested assets with organic or inorganic growth initiatives.

Thirdly, capital allocation is key. Special dividends will be welcomed by shareholders, while future acquisitions utilizing the sales proceeds may or may not be value accretive for shareholders.

Valuation And Dividends

Kunlun Energy trades at 9.0 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 8.4 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$6.48 as of July 31, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 10.1 times and 12.3 times, respectively.

Kunlun Energy offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 4.3% and 5.0%, respectively. The company's dividend policy is to pay out 25%-35% of its annual earnings as dividends.

Market consensus expects Kunlun Energy's ROE to decline from 13.5% in FY 2019 to 11.37% in FY 2020, prior to improving to 12.20% in FY 2021.

Peer Valuation Comparison For Kunlun Energy

Stock Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' P/E Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One-Year ROE China Gas Holdings (OTCPK:CGHOF) (OTCPK:CGHLY) [384:HK] 11.4 2.5% 23.9% China Resources Gas (OTCPK:CGASY) (OTC:CRGGF) [1193:HK] 15.9 2.4% 18.2% ENN Energy (OTCPK:XNGSF) (OTCPK:XNGSY) [2688:HK] 15.7 2.2% 21.2% Towngas China (OTCPK:TGASF) (OTC:TGASY) [1083:HK] 7.3 4.2% 15.5%

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Kunlun Energy include the sale of its Shaanxi-Beijing pipeline and its three LNG terminals to China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation at a lower-than-expected valuation multiple, and a reduction in the company's dividend payout ratio in the future.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Kunlun Energy shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY [135:HK] over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.