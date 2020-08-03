These five names would likely rank at the bottom of many "quality factor" screens on profitability, or on valuation, making them a form of diversification against traditional factors.

Convertible bonds (aka "CBs") are arguably an under-used and under-appreciated asset class because many consider the combination of high-yield debt and an equity option to be more complex than either a stock or bond alone. CBs are usually issued by issuers most bond investors would consider relatively high risk, where in exchange for a relatively valuable option to participate in the upside of the issuer's stock, the bond pays a significantly lower fixed interest rate or coupon. Given that many issuers of CBs are growth companies where this upside is considered valuable to the investor, the significant reduction in cash interest payments is very valuable to the issuer. Some investors may choose to "swap" this upside for what those higher interest payments would have been in a relatively active market which created the original opportunity for some convertible arbitrage hedge funds. In this article, I will focus on the oldest and largest ETF focused on the CB market: the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Since its launch in 2009, CWB's total return performance has, as expected, largely fallen between those of equities, as represented by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY), and high yield bonds, as tracked by the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK):

It should be noted that the top names in CWB are very different than the top names in SPY or JNK, because CWB can only include companies that have issued CBs (obviously) and is most driven by the CBs that trade more like stocks than like bonds. Although CWB's website provides a full list of daily holdings, the website doesn't report data that would be useful for CBs (and irrelevant for "regular stocks and bonds"), namely the conversion price and "delta" of each bond. "Delta" is a measure of how much a CB moves up and down relative to its underlying stock: for example, a CB with a delta of 0.6 would be expected to rise or fall about 0.6% on a day the issuer's stock rises or falls 1%. One short cut I use is to look at which CBs in CWB have a "Market Value" that is over 2x the bond's "Par Value", indicating the CB likely has a very high delta and moves close to 1:1 with the underlying stock.

As of this writing, the five names in CWB with the highest weight and delta are:

Over the 33 months since the October 2017 IPO of SE, these names have all helped keep the total return of CWB above that of JNK with significantly less volatility than directly owning any of the stocks.

For the rest of this article, I will take a quick look at these top five names and how they differ from what we might expect of top components of SPY or JNK.

CB Issuer #1: Tesla

CWB's largest and "highest delta" issuer is Tesla, whose following three converts make up almost 8% of CWB's assets, and a significantly higher percentage of its recent price moves:

I have long been skeptical of Tesla's numbers, valuation, and long-term competitive position, with my latest calculation on Tesla in this July 14 article. In that article, I reference Tesla's fixed rate, non-convertible 5.3% notes due in 2025, which still yield over 4% more than Treasuries, implying a >20% chance of bankruptcy, though it seems Moody's did upgrade Tesla from Caa1 to B3 on July 23rd.

Investors in CWB need to accept that CWB's exposure to Tesla is at least significant as SPY's exposure to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), or Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

CB Issuer #2: AMD

I listed Advanced Micro Devices as CWB's second most significant holding, even though its weight by value in the ETF was slightly less than that of NOW or SE, the 960% of par trading price of AMD's 2.125% notes due 2026 meant its delta was even closer to 1.0. AMD's 40-fold total return over the past five years is one of the highest in the S&P 500, if not the highest, and buying these bonds when they were issued in 2016 seems to have been a safer way, in hindsight, of getting a nearly 10-fold return in less than four years with the downside of a bond now rated BB-.

CB Issuer #3: ServiceNow

Cloud solutions provider ServiceNow is the next top CWB component we will look at: the NOW convert due in 2022 pays no coupon and doesn't even seem to have a credit rating, but has mostly traded like NOW stock as its shares have risen shortly after the CB was issued.

CB Issuer #4: Sea Limited

I was initially more interested in looking at SE shares as a play on e-commerce in Southeast Asia, but am still not interested in this company's lack of profitability. The Singapore-based company's five-year 1% convertible notes have more than doubled since their November 2019 issuance while SE shares have quadrupled.

CB Issuer #5: Twilio

Last, but not least, of these top five CB issuers is Twilio, whose variable-cost telephone communications APIs I believe are far more impressive than their financials. TWLO's 0.25% convertible notes due 2023 make up less than 1% of CWB, but have closely followed TWLO stock in more than tripling since the March market bottom. Similar to the CBs of NOW and SE, these TWLO bonds do not seem to have a credit rating and were likely issued as a somewhat "senior" form of equity rather than to any traditional debt buyers.

These CB Issuers Seem Very Risky Financially

Although CWB recent rise due to its top five components may seem somewhat similar to the same top-heaviness of SPY, the top five components of CWB almost could not be more different than the top five components of SPY. Some of the patterns worth noting are (Seeking Alpha portfolio function is the data source):

None of the top CWB components pay a dividend. This makes sense since if they had the cash flow to pay dividends, they would probably issue non-convertible fixed-rate debt at a low enough coupon they could well cover rather than selling their equity upside.

Of the two names with over $1B in long-term debt, TSLA has a debt/FCF ratio over 8, and SE has negative free cash flow.

SE and TWLO have negative earnings per share, both trailing twelve months and forward, while the other three names all trade at over 100x TTM earnings.

Although this needs to be checked manually on the "Earning Revisions" page, all of these names except AMD have had their 2021 or 2022 EPS estimates revised DOWNWARDS since January 2019, which makes their stock price increases even more puzzling.

Rather than any actual rise in sales or profits, or even rising profit expectations, the rise in these five shares and their CBs seems to have been entirely driven by multiple expansion. Our final chart below shows the Price/Sales ratios of these five names over the past five years.

Conclusion

In theory, I would like to consider asset classes like convertible bonds, and an ETF like CWB that provides easy access to them, for the sake of diversification. Unfortunately, it seems that recent market moves have made CWB not just a concentrated bet on technology, but a concentrated bet on some of the most financially risky and least profitable names in technology. Better reporting and tools on CWB's website of the deltas, implied volatilities, and other metrics of the CBs in CWB (which would be a unique effort only benefiting CB ETFs), would help investors decide how CBs compare with listed options or high-yield bonds. Meanwhile, retail investors may be limited to using a price well above par as an indicator of which CBs have a high delta, and see that an ETF like CWB is now at least as top heavy in these five names as SPY is in its top five names. These five names definitely provide some diversification away from the names of SPY, but if their performance is more driven by multiple expansion than by fundamentals, this asset class may be one better avoided for now.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.